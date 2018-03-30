Hits and Misses

Our take on the week in news

Hit: The Plumas County Board of Supervisors is seriously considering hiring a chief administrator, even if the supervisors aren’t sure what to actually call the position. It’s a smart move. The county is essentially a multi-million dollar corporation that needs someone at the helm to oversee the employees and the budget, research ramifications of department head requests, etc.

Miss: Despite the stated desire to hire a CAO or some similar position, Supervisor Sherrie Thrall said that she didn’t want that individual to handle performance evaluations of department heads; she said that should be up to the board. The CAO, who is going to be the main point of contact for officials — elected and otherwise — must be involved in that process.

Hit and Miss: It’s great that the board discussed the CAO position, but it was interesting to note who spoke up and who didn’t. Kudos to Supervisors Sherrie Thrall and Lori Simpson for defining what they would like in the position, but a big miss to Supervisor Kevin Goss who remained silent throughout the discussion.

Miss: A new internet provider is in the county and wants to offer service to residents, but the company has hit a snag. According to the planning process, it first must go through the Airport Land Use Commission. The problem: the commission hasn’t been active in years and the planning director said he isn’t sure if it’s even in existence. Shouldn’t one know? This is when a CAO would have made sure that information was available to the board so they could take action. Plumas County can’t afford to lose a business because of bureaucratic bumbling, nor can residents afford not to have more internet access.

Hit: The Longboards races. Kudos to the host of individuals and organizations, such as the Plumas Ski Club and Eastern Plumas Recreation District, that worked to make this year’s event a hit, drawing hundreds to the Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl.

Miss: The news that 20 percent of Plumas County businesses still sell tobacco to area youth.

Hit: The Plumas-Sierra County Fair took home several first-place awards during the state fairs and exposition conference. Fair Manager John Steffanic and his staff should be commended for their efforts to keep the fair viable. With this year’s theme “Welcome to the Neighborhood,” John and staff are organizing community block parties to generate even more interest in the event.