Holiday fatality

Staff

A Plumas County resident was killed in a single-vehicle rollover at approximately 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, just south of Arlington Road on Highway 89. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The name of the man has not been released in order to notify next of kin.

5 thoughts on "Holiday fatality"

    • Plumas County Resident
      December 27, 2017 at 3:38 pm
      So move to an urban area?

  • Sohn Bozier
    December 27, 2017 at 6:07 pm
    Texting while driving or DUI??? Urban Durban!

    • Bryan
      December 27, 2017 at 6:21 pm
      Save your stupid comments for Facebook jerk

  • Marsha Ebersole
    December 27, 2017 at 6:44 pm
    Praying for the family,friends and first responders to this accident. Those commenting with rude comments or assumptions, please save your opinions for another time.

