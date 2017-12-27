A Plumas County resident was killed in a single-vehicle rollover at approximately 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, just south of Arlington Road on Highway 89. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The name of the man has not been released in order to notify next of kin.
5 thoughts on “Holiday fatality”
We live too far away from urban areas.
So move to an urban area?
Texting while driving or DUI??? Urban Durban!
Save your stupid comments for Facebook jerk
Praying for the family,friends and first responders to this accident. Those commenting with rude comments or assumptions, please save your opinions for another time.