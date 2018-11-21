Holiday luncheon to raise funds for EPCAN

Each year, the Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club sponsors a fundraising luncheon to benefit the Eastern Plumas Community Action Network — the food bank.All area women are invited to attend.

This year’s luncheonwill be held Thursday, Dec. 6, at 11:30 a.m. at the Grizzly Grill, 250 Bonta St. in Blairsden.Entrée choices include: chicken piccata, pot roast or winter squash soup with Grizzly house salad.

Cost is $32 per person($10 of which is a donation to the food bank).Make checkspayable to GMWGC and mail to event chair Jennifer Baker, P. O. Box 415, Graeagle, CA 96103, along with your name and entrée selection.

RSVP by Tuesday, Nov. 27. Questions may be directed to Jennifer at 836-0577.