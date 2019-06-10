Multiple Plumas County agencies meet at the Eastern Plumas Healthcare Education Center on May 30 to hold a “hot wash,” or after-action review. This comes after the active shooter drill held at Portola High School on April 24. Lori Beatley of Plumas County Public Health Agency facilitates a discussion on the areas in which a need for improvement had been identified during the exercise, as well as formulating action items to implement within each agency involved in the exercise, which includes Portola Junior/Senior High School, Plumas Unified School District, Plumas County Behavioral Health, Plumas County Social Services, Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, Plumas County Office of Emergency Service, the California Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, Eastern Plumas Health Care, Plumas District Hospital, Care Flight, PHI Air Medical, Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District, Sierra Valley Fire Department, Beckwourth Fire Department, and the City of Portola. Photo by Lauren Westmoreland