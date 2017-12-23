Ice skating in a volcanic lake is spectacularly scenic

Over a dozen skaters and a variety of dogs made the trek into scenic Crystal Lake in the belly of Mount Hough for adventures on ice Dec. 17. Sharing skates with folks without, the random collection of locals skated, played hockey, coaxed dogs on the ice and generally enjoyed the clear mountain air, bright sunshine and very thick ice on the natural skyline rink.

The window for ice skating may be short, “but if you are going to live up here, a pair of skates are a good investment,” said Suzanne Stirling, local skater and school teacher.

It was a nice touch when DJ Carroll Clark showed up with a sound system for the ice that played appropriately cosmic tunes for the unusual setting. With a hockey game already in motion, Carroll came prepared with two hockey sticks, a fellow hockey player and a sail kite for when the wind picked up.