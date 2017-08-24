Indian Valley Clinic celebrates first anniversary with PDH

Indian Valley Medical Clinic finished its first full year of being a new campus of Plumas District Hospital. Clinic and hospital staff welcomed the public to a community open house Aug. 8.

Stormy weather back in February meant the open house couldn’t happen on the actual anniversary.

In addition to meeting the health care providers and staff, the community was invited to enjoy refreshments, prizes and tours of the facility on Hot Springs Road in Greenville.

“The event was a fun and festive way for patients and friends to come learn about the clinic’s services, ask questions and meet many of the providers and staff,” community relations coordinator Leann Kennedy said. “I even had the pleasure of meeting Pat Norberg, former Indian Valley Healthcare District board member, and her family. I felt lucky to have her share some of her inspirational stories of how health care in Plumas County has changed during her lifetime.”

PDH acquired management and operations of the Indian Valley clinic in February 2016. Eastern Plumas Health Care operated the clinic for eight years prior to the transition.

The transition by all accounts was a smooth one. The clinic was able to retain its staff through the transition.

“The transition of the Indian Valley clinic from EPHC was seamless. It has been a pleasure working with Guy McNett and Tom Hayes and we are very excited to be able to serve the residents in the Indian Valley region by keeping services local and expanding services for women’s health, mental health and dietary consultation,” said Lisette Brown, chief clinical officer at PDH.

Current IVMC providers include Nan Cayler PA-C, primary care; Elizabeth McGee DNP, primary and psychiatric care; Erin Barnes MD, family medicine and obstetrics; Kay Lund RD, CDE, diabetes and nutrition education; Adriana Uken LCSW, counseling; and Richard Nielsen DPM, podiatry.

At the end of the event, board member McNett gave those assembled a tour of the old Indian Valley Hospital building across the street.

IVMC is located at 176 Hot Springs Road. Regular clinic hours are Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 284-6116.

For more information about the services provided at the IVMC or PDH, readers can visit pdh.org.