Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 12/26/18

Case Number: CV18-00166

(Citacion Judicial)

Notice to Defendant (Aviso a Demandado): THE UNKNOWN SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES OF THE ARCHIE AND EMMA LOU CLAYHOLD LIVING TRUST DATED MARCH 7, 1990; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF ARCHIE JOHN CLAYHOLD; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF EMMA LOU CLAYHOLD; FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, a Florida Corporation; AND DOES 1-20, Inclusive

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (Lo está demandando el demandante): U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more Information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main Street, Room 104

Quincy, CA 95971

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es):

PETER J. SALMON (SBN 174386)

DONNA Y. OH (SBN 278911)

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP, 4375 JUTLAND DR., SUITE 200

SAN DIEGO, CA 92177-0935

(858) 750-7600

(619) 590-1385

Dated: July 30, 2018.

Clerk, by C. Youens, Deputy

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:

This action pertains to the real property located 313 First St., Greenville, CA 95947, County of Plumas, State of California, assigned the Assessor’s Parcel Number 110-019-008-000, which is legally described as follows:

LOTS 5 AND 6, BLOCK 6, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED “LANDON ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF GREENVILLLE, FILED MAY 7, 1935 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, IN BOOK 1 OF MAPS AT PAGE 3.

PLEASE ALSO TAKE NOTICE THAT:

An initial Case Management Conference in this action is scheduled to be held on February 13, 2019, at the above-referenced court, in Dept. 2, at 1:30 p.m.

