Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 3/28/18
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF GARLAND COUNTY, ARKANSAS
DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION
- 26-DR-18-90-II
GARY M. FAUGHT, PLAINTIFF
VS.
DONNA R. FAUGHT, DEFENDANT
WARNING ORDER
TO THE DEFENDANT: DONNA R. FAUGHT
You are hereby warned to appear in this Court within Thirty (30) Days from the first date of publication of the Warning Order and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff wherein the property or thing to be affected is described in the Complaint.
Your failure to file a written Answer within Thirty (30) Days may bar you from answering or asserting any defense you have.
Given under my hand and seal this _____ day of February, 2018.
JEANNIE PIKE, Circuit Clerk
By __________________________D.C.
Published IVR
March 28, April 4 2018|
Storage property sale
Notice of Lien Sale
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:
Unit No. 68, Hiram Hedrick, 39908 Hwy. 70, Quincy, CA 95971.
Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.
Lien Sale will be held Friday, April 6, 2018, 10:00 a.m., at 638 Highway 89, Greenville.
/s/ Beverly Emerson, Storage Manager
Published IVR
March 28, April 4, 2018|