Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 4/4/18

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

GARLAND COUNTY, ARKANSAS

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

26-DR-18-90-II

GARY M. FAUGHT, PLAINTIFF

VS.

DONNA R. FAUGHT, DEFENDANT

WARNING ORDER

TO THE DEFENDANT: DONNA R. FAUGHT

You are hereby warned to appear in this Court within Thirty (30) Days from the first date of publication of the Warning Order and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff wherein the property or thing to be affected is described in the Complaint.

Your failure to file a written Answer within Thirty (30) Days may bar you from answering or asserting any defense you have.

Given under my hand and seal this _____ day of February, 2018.

JEANNIE PIKE, Circuit Clerk

By __________________________D.C.

Published IVR

March 28, April 4 2018|

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:

Unit No. 68, Hiram Hedrick, 39908 Hwy. 70, Quincy, CA 95971.

Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Friday, April 6, 2018, 10:00 a.m., at 638 Highway 89, Greenville.

/s/ Beverly Emerson, Storage Manager

Published IVR

March 28, April 4, 2018|