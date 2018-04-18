Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 4/18/18

Public Hearing

A Public Hearing regarding the reading of a proposed change of ordinances Chapter 6; Chapter 6.02 Weeds, Rubbish, and Debris Abatement, 6.02.010, Authority, Intent, and Purpose. Chapter 7; Water System Rules and Regulations, Article 7.01, Scope, Applicability, and General Provisions through Chapter 7.14.010, Violations, Ending, for the Indian Valley Community Services District (District). Final Reading will be held on April 25, 2018, at the hour of 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Community Town Hall, 120 Bidwell Street, Greenville, California 95947. For more information, copies, or published on the District website: www.indianvalleycsd.com, or call 530.284.7224

April 10, 2018

Chris Gallagher

General Manager of the District

Published IVR

April 18, 25, 2018|