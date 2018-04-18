Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 4/18/18
Public Hearing
A Public Hearing regarding the reading of a proposed change of ordinances Chapter 6; Chapter 6.02 Weeds, Rubbish, and Debris Abatement, 6.02.010, Authority, Intent, and Purpose. Chapter 7; Water System Rules and Regulations, Article 7.01, Scope, Applicability, and General Provisions through Chapter 7.14.010, Violations, Ending, for the Indian Valley Community Services District (District). Final Reading will be held on April 25, 2018, at the hour of 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Community Town Hall, 120 Bidwell Street, Greenville, California 95947. For more information, copies, or published on the District website: www.indianvalleycsd.com, or call 530.284.7224
April 10, 2018
Chris Gallagher
General Manager of the District
Published IVR
April 18, 25, 2018|