Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 4/25/18

Public Hearing

A Public Hearing regarding the reading of a proposed change of ordinances Chapter 6; Chapter 6.02 Weeds, Rubbish, and Debris Abatement, 6.02.010, Authority, Intent, and Purpose. Chapter 7; Water System Rules and Regulations, Article 7.01, Scope, Applicability, and General Provisions through Chapter 7.14.010, Violations, Ending, for the Indian Valley Community Services District (District). Final Reading will be held on April 25, 2018, at the hour of 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Community Town Hall, 120 Bidwell Street, Greenville, California 95947. For more information, copies, or published on the District website: www.indianvalleycsd.com, or call 530.284.7224

April 10, 2018

Chris Gallagher

General Manager of the District

Published IVR

April 18, 25, 2018|

Genessee/Taylorsville Area

Property Sale

T.S. No.: 2017-04222 APN: 008-350-002-000 & 008-350-030-000 TRA No.: 053-004 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/19/1989. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: E. ROBERT WALLACH Beneficiary Name: HOWARD BENDER Duly Appointed Trustee: INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES INC, A DELAWARE CORPORATION and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/3/1989 as Instrument No. 742 / 31 in book 496, page 31 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, Date of Sale: 5/16/2018 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: Outside the East Entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,867,076.28 The property heretofore is being sold „as is.‰ The street Address or other common designation of real property is purported to be: 008-350-02 & 008-350-030 Legal Description: Parcel 1: That portion of the Southwest quarter of Section 9 lying North of the Taylorsville-Genesee County Road as said county road existed in 1966 (excepting therefrom those portions of the said Southwest quarter of Section 9 described as follows: A. The South half of the Northeast quarter of said Southwest quarter; B. The Southwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of said Southwest quarter; C. The Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of said Southwest quarter; D. The East half of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of said Southwest quarter. Parcel 2: The Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter and the North half of the Northwest quarter of Section 9. Parcel 3: The South 1/2 of the South 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 4. The South 1/2 of the North 1/2 of the South 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 4. Parcel 4: That portion of the west half of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 9 lying North of the Taylorsville-Genesee County Road as said county road existed in 1966. Parcel 5: That portion of the Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 8, lying North of the Taylorsville-Genesee County Road as said county road existed in 1966. Parcel 6: The North half of the North half of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 8. A.P.N.: 008-350-002-000 & 008-350-030-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-844-477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.stoxposting.com/sales-calendars/, using the file number assigned to this case 2017-04222. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. „NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: WE REQUIRE CERTIFIED FUNDS AT SALE BY CASHIER‚S CHECK(S) PAYABLE DIRECTLY TO „INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES, INC.‰ TO AVOID DELAYS IN ISSUING THE FINAL DEED‰. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 4/12/2018 INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES INC, A DELAWARE CORPORATION, as Trustee 2411 West La Palma Avenue, Suite 350 – Bldg. 1 Anaheim, California 92801 (800) 232-8787 For Sale Information please call: 1-844-477-7869 Michael Reagan, Trustee Sales Officer

Published IVR

April 25, May 2, 9, 2018|