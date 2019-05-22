Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 5/22/19

Indian Valley Community Services District Notice of Public Hearing:

Notice is hereby given that the IVCSD Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing on June 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the IVCSD Office, 127 Crescent Street #1, Greenville, California, 95947, Plumas County. The public hearing is to review and approve the district’s budget/preliminary budget for FY 2019-20. Public hearing posted in the community and the local news media as required at least ten days before the hearing by the IVCSD Board Clerk/Secretary, Jeff Titcomb.

