Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 7/11/18

Indian Valley Community Services District Notice of Public Hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the IVCSD Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Greenville Community Town Hall at 120 Bidwell Street, Greenville, California, 95947, Plumas County. The public hearing is to review and approve the district‚Äôs preliminary budget for FY 2018-19. Public hearing posted in the community and the local news media as required at least ten days before the hearing by Board Clerk/Secretary, Jeff Titcomb.

Published IVR

July 3, 11, 2018|

Summons filed

No. FL18-00098

SUMMONS

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT (Name):

AVISO AL DEMANDADO (Nombre): SHUQUIN HILL.

You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. (Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a contiuacion y en la pagina siguiente.)

PETITIONER‚ÄôS NAME IS:

(Nombre del demandante:)

JACK HILL.

You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120 or FL-123) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter or phone call will not protect you.

If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs.

For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. You can get information about finding lawyers at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org) or by contacting your local county bar association.

Tiene 30 d√≠as corridos de calendario despu√©s de haber recibido la entrega legal

de esta Citacion y Petici√≥n para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-123 o FL-123) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telef√≥nica no basta para protegerlo.

Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, Ia corte puede dar √≥rdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y Ia custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambi√©n le puede ordenar que pague manutenci√≥n, y honorarios y costos legales.

Para asesoramiento legal, p√≥ngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener informaci√≥n para encontrar a un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio Web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org) o poni√©ndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado.

NOTICE ‚Äì RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2:

These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them.

AVISO ‚Äì LAS √ìRDENES DE RESTRICCI√ìN SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA P√ÅGINA 2: Las √≥rdenes de restricci√≥n est√°r en vigencia en cuanto a ambos c√≥nyuges o miembros de la pareje de hecho hasta que se despida la petici√≥n, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras √≥rdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden p√∫blico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas √≥rdenes puede hacerias acatar en cualquier jugar de California.

FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party.

EXENCI√ìN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci√≥n, pida al secretario un formulan√≥ de exenci√≥n de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o par completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamenta exentos a petici√≥n de usted o de la otra parte.

The name and address of the court is (El nomb re y direcci√≥n de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT, COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main Street, Room 104

Quincy, CA 95971.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff‚Äôs attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direcci√≥n y numero de telefono del abogad doel demandnate, o del demandnate si no tiena abogdo son): Jack Hill, P. O. Box 454, Greenville, CA 95947, 530-284-7998.

Dated: May 21, 2018.

Clerk, by (Secretario, por) M. Pease, Deputy (Asistente)

Published IVR

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2018|