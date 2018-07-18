Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 7/18/18

Summons filed

No. FL18-00098

SUMMONS

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT (Name):

AVISO AL DEMANDADO (Nombre): SHUQUIN HILL.

You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. (Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a contiuacion y en la pagina siguiente.)

PETITIONER’S NAME IS:

(Nombre del demandante:)

JACK HILL.

You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120 or FL-123) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter or phone call will not protect you.

If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs.

For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. You can get information about finding lawyers at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org) or by contacting your local county bar association.

Tiene 30 días corridos de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal

de esta Citacion y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-123 o FL-123) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica no basta para protegerlo.

Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, Ia corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y Ia custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales.

Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar a un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio Web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado.

NOTICE – RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2:

These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them.

AVISO – LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA PÁGINA 2: Las órdenes de restricción estár en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareje de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerias acatar en cualquier jugar de California.

FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party.

EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulanó de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o par completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamenta exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte.

The name and address of the court is (El nomb re y dirección de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT, COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main Street, Room 104

Quincy, CA 95971.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, are: (El nombre, dirección y numero de telefono del abogad doel demandnate, o del demandnate si no tiena abogdo son): Jack Hill, P. O. Box 454, Greenville, CA 95947, 530-284-7998.

Dated: May 21, 2018.

Clerk, by (Secretario, por) M. Pease, Deputy (Asistente)

Published IVR

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2018|

College Board Election

NOTICE TO DECLARE CANDIDACY FOR FEATHER RIVER COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEE ELECTION

Notice is hereby given to all qualified persons that an election will be held in the Feather River Community College District, County of Plumas, State of California, on the sixth (6th) day of November 2018, for the purpose of electing members to the Board of Trustees for the Feather River Community College District. The districts up for election are District I (Portola); District II (Quincy); and District IV (Indian Valley). Forms for declaring candidacy are available from the Office of the County Clerk, 520 Main Street, Quincy, California. Declarations for candidacy must be filed with the County Clerk at the above address not later than 5:00 p.m. on the tenth (10th) day of August 2018.

Kevin Trutna, Ed.D.

Superintendent/President

Feather River Community College District

Published FRB, IVR, PR

July 18, 25, 2018|