Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 7/3/18

Indian Valley Community Services District Notice of Public Hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the IVCSD Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Greenville Community Town Hall at 120 Bidwell Street, Greenville, California, 95947, Plumas County. The public hearing is to review and approve the district’s preliminary budget for FY 2018-19. Public hearing posted in the community and the local news media as required at least ten days before the hearing by Board Clerk/Secretary, Jeff Titcomb.

Published IVR

July 3, 11, 2018|

DOMESTIC WATER SUPPLY

INFORMATION REQUEST

Cascade Resource Consultants, LLC is currently preparing a Timber Harvesting Plan (THP) in Plumas County. The THP is located to the northeast of Taylorsville, CA. The legal description is: portions of Sections 23 and 26, T26N, R10E, MDBM. As per the California Code of Regulations Title 14 § 1032.10, information is requested regarding surface domestic water use from Indian Creek, Lights Creek, or any other tributaries or ditches within the THP area or within 1,000 feet downstream of the MTHP boundary so that those supplies may be adequately protected during operations. Responses to this notice are requested within 10 days from the date of this publication.

Please respond to: Jeff Oldson, CA RPF No. 2957, Cascade Resource Consultants, LLC, PO Box 546, McArthur, CA 96056.

Published IVR

July 3, 2018|