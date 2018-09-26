Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 9/26/18

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, in the Conference Room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – 4-H Goats and Chickens Project

Byron and Alicia Williams, applicants

This project is a Special Use Permit to allow the keeping of a 4-H goats and chickens project in a residentially zoned neighborhood prior to the Plumas-Sierra County Fair in August. The project is located at 339 Cedar Drive, Greenville, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 110-390-014-000; T26N/R9E/Section 2 & 3, MDM. This project is exempt under CEQA Guidelines [Section 15061(b)(3)] as Plumas County Codes reflected in Special Use Permit conditions, as well as permitting requirements, serve to address any possible impacts.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Assistant Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at [email protected].

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Published IVR

Sept. 26, 2018|