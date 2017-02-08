Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 2/8/17

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of ALAN CARDOZA IN PRO PER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV17-00008

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Alan Cardoza filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: ALAN STEVENS to Proposed name: ALAN CARDOZA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: March 27, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Indian Valley Record.

Date: Jan. 27, 2017.

/s/ Janet Hilde, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Jan. 27,2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By M. Pease, Deputy Clerk

Published IVR

Feb. 8, 15, 22, March 1, 2017|