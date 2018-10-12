Indians say no to Mercy

They did it again. The Greenville football team demolished the opposition, 46-0.

The Indians took on Mercy at an away game Oct. 6 and stopped the Warriors from putting even a single notch on their home scoreboard.

Junior Isaiah Hilpert scored three GHS touchdowns. Senior Tristin Clark and junior Rodney Meyer each crossed the goal posts into the end zone two times. Senior Colton Lawson scored on a two-point conversion pass and Clark scored a two-point conversion.

Greenville quarterbacks Clark and junior Andrew Putnam led the offensive team. Clark threw four completed passes for a total of 64 yards and Putnam threw one for 21. Clark doubled as lead rusher with 148 yards. Rodney Meyer also peaked out with over a hundred yards rushing at 116.

Senior Lawson was the lead receiver with 41 yards, Meyer managed 23 and junior Isaiah Hilpert was successful capturing a pass for 21 yards.

Hilpert showed his versatile skills all over the field with 227 all-purpose yards; 62 rushing, 21 receiving, 77 on a kick return, 51 in a punt return, and 16 yards on an interception. It was a very good game for well-rounded Hilpert.

Meyer also had a good combo with his 148 yards rushing. He added 23 receiving and a 22-yard punt return for 161 all-purpose yards.

Defensive tackles were made by practically every member of the Indian football team. Hilpert, Clark and Barr each had four solo tackles and junior Anthony Joseph made three. Leading with tackle assists was Lawson with eight, making his total 10. Sophomore Garrett Miille had a combined total of nine tackles as did Hilpert. Clark and Joseph each totaled eight assists and solo tackles.

The Mercy Warriors will remember the Indians. Barr, sophomore Kyle Hitson, Miille and sophomore Lloyd Roath all sacked the Warrior quarterback with a total yardage loss for the Mercy team of 36 yards. Hilpert and Lawson both intercepted passes.

Congratulations go out to Greenville Indian football players for Players of the Game awards: Tristin Clark overall, Rodney Meyer for offense, Garrett Miille on defense and Isaiah Hilpert for selected teams.

After this victory, the Greenville boys record is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the league. The Indians have three big games left, all home games for the Greenville fans. The boys take on the McCloud Loggers on Friday, Oct. 12. Then on Friday, Oct. 19, GHS will have their only match against the Westwood Lumberjacks. Lastly, Friday, Oct. 26, the Indians will face the Los Molinos Bulldogs. All three games begin at 7 p.m. at GHS.