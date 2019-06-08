It’s Butterfly Valley season

A day excursion is open to the public Saturday, June 15, for an informative and scenic tour of Plumas County’s unique, Butterfly Valley. Folks are advised to arrive at the Mount Hough Ranger Station visitor parking lot by 9:45 a.m. for an estimated departure at 10 a.m.

Members of the Lassen chapter of Native Plants Society will be traveling to join the group, which will take off for the tour upon their arrival.

Bringing a lunch, water, sun and insect protection as well as wearing shoes in preparation for boggy and wet conditions are all suggested.

The group will “caravan” a short distance from the Ranger Station to the Butterfly Valley Botanical Area in the Plumas National Forest.

The Butterfly Botanical Area sits elevations from 2,900 to 3,700 feet. It was protected due to its outstanding abundance and diversity of plant life. “It is managed to provide the public with an opportunity to enjoy an undeveloped area of profuse floral display,” said David Popp, organizer of the Native Plant Gathering of Plumas County. “The area features four species of insectivorous plants, including Darlingtonia California and Drosera Rotundifolia.”

There are 12 species of orchids, including ladies slipper, 24 species in the “lily family” and nine species of ferns and fern relatives.

Adventurers on the tour will also see poppy, buttercup and wild rose.