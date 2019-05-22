It’s poppy season

VFW Post 3758 in Portola will soon have Buddy Poppies available around Eastern Plumas and Sierra counties, and members of the community are encouraged to pick up one or more, wear it proudly and support the VFW.

Before Memorial Day in 1922, the Veterans of Foreign Wars conducted their first poppy distribution, becoming the first veterans’ organization to organize a nationwide distribution. The poppy was soon adopted as the official memorial flower of the VFW, as it remains today.

During the 1923 encampment, members of the VFW decided that VFW Buddy Poppies would be assembled by disabled and needy veterans who would be paid for their work to provide them with financial assistance.

The next year, disabled veterans at the Buddy Poppy factory in Pittsburgh assembled VFW Buddy Poppies. The designation “Buddy Poppy” was adopted at that time.

In February 1924, the VFW registered the name Buddy Poppy with the U.S. Patent Office and a certificate was issued on May 20, 1924, granting the organization all trademark rights in the name of Buddy under the classification of artificial flowers.

The trademark has become a guarantee that all poppies bearing that name and the VFW label are genuine products of the work of disabled and needy veterans. No other organization, firm or individual can legally use the name Buddy Poppy.

Today, Buddy Poppies are still assembled by disabled and needy veterans in VA Hospitals. The VFW Buddy Poppy program provides compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies, provides financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans’ rehabilitation, and service programs and partially supports the VFW National Home for Children.