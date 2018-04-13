It’s rodeo time!

Feather River College Rodeo heads toward the final events of the season. First up is a one-day competition at Cuesta College on Thursday, April 12. Then on Friday, April 13, San Luis Obispo will host its annual Cal Poly State University Rodeo. The event runs this Friday and Saturday, April 13 and 14. The last event on the FRC schedule is the Las Vegas Rodeo over the Cinco de Mayo weekend, May 4 and 5.

The FRC men’s team is in third place overall with 2,561 points. The first place team of the seven colleges in the West Coast Region is West Hills with 3,477 points. Number two is Cuesta College with 3,304 points. For reference, the last place school is University of Nevada Las Vegas with 323 points.

The FRC ladies are in fifth place ahead of Cuesta and Lassen colleges.

As the wranglers face the competition this weekend, some FRC students are sitting pretty. Dalton Pearce is maintaining his lead in first position in the team roping heeling. Rylie Amarant is tied for eighth place in the same event. Brittany Manner sits second in barrel racing. Tyler Opie has held on to his third place position in the steer wrestling competition followed by Clayton Hansen in 10th, while FRC riders Dalton Rockwood and Jesse Clark are tied at 15th. Kolby Bravos is in fourth for tie down roping followed by teammate Clayton Hansen in 15th. Caden Clay is in fifth for team roping heading and still in the running is header Clayton Hansen in seventh. Logun Gulden is in third place for bull riding and teammate Mason Meadows follows in seventh. Hunter Hall is in fourth place for bareback riding.

Anything can happen at the rodeo, first place can time out and last place can get a good run to win. So much happens in just a few seconds and excitement is evident in riders and fans alike.

For the lady Eagles, barrel racer Brittany Manner is holding second place, Shanna Gayski third and Cheyanne Homer will start out in 10th place.