It’s time to bid a fond farewell

Saying goodbye is never easy, and it certainly isn’t easy for me in this case. As some may already have heard in my little corner of Plumas County, I will be leaving the Portola Reporter to care for family in another part of the state.

It has been such a pleasure to get to know all of you, to cheer on your kids at graduations and see the sparkling eyes of parents and teachers alike as they watch their young ones take steps of success, moving forward into the world around them.

I have learned about the intricacies of running a City and covering local government with Portola’s stalwart City Council and City Manager, with so much assistance in picking up the terminology from all involved — it is amazing to see how much local citizens care for their community, from Portola to Plumas County as a whole.

So many friends have been made along the way, through board meetings, committees, events like the Lost Sierra Hoedown and the Longboard Ski Races in Johnsville, and in day-to-day life.

I am grateful to have had the opportunity to report upon the good and the bad, because it all weaves together into a cohesive tapestry of local history, and creates a backdrop for the future as Portola continues to grow and evolve with the changing times we live in.

Some of my most memorable stories have sprouted in Plumas County, which has proved to be fertile ground for a young, budding reporter like myself, and nature even gave me some serious wear and tear on my work boots with the floods and fires of the past few years — things I will never forget.

I applaud all of the citizens in Eastern Plumas for the constant work they put in to create a community that celebrates the rich history of the area and the vitality of our natural resources, while always looking to the future with ideas to bring locals together and create a vibrant environment for all.

Portola in particular has been through good times and bad, and continues to keep its collective chin up and press onwards, from ongoing efforts to grow the economy to work on local infrastructure and the rebuilding of such important institutions as the local fire department, and it will be a constant source of inspiration to me as I trade my pen and paper for nursing gloves.

The things that are most worth our time are never easily gained, from my experience, and there are some things that we will never regret doing. I will never regret the time I have spent here with all of you, and in the spirit of rolling with the punches, I will enjoy every last possible moment I am gifted with my family, despite the bittersweet goodbye that comes with the territory.

I plan on returning one day, to see what great strides have been made, and I look forward to having the chance to once again tell your stories and record priceless moments within the community. Until then, I will leave you with one final quote from my collection, from a woman named Beth Clark.

“People who really want to make a difference in the world usually do it, in one way or another. And I’ve noticed something about people who make a difference in the world: They hold the unshakeable conviction that individuals are extremely important, that every life matters. They get excited over one smile.

“They are willing to feed one stomach, educate one mind, and treat one wound. They aren’t determined to revolutionize the world all at once; they’re satisfied with small changes. Over time, though, the small changes add up. Sometimes they even transform cities and nations, and yes, the world.”