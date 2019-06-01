June 4 deadline for state senate ballots

The Senate District 1 runoff election is June 4 and you should have received your ballot in the mail. If you are a registered voter in Plumas County and have not received it, call 283-6256.

As this newspaper went to press, the county’s chief elections official Kathy Williams said that only 25 percent of the ballots that had been sent out in Plumas have been returned.

A vacancy occurred in the senate district last November when Senator Ted Gaines was elected to the California Board of Equalization.

Assemblymen Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley, both Republicans, bested a field of six in the March Primary and are the two names on the ballot. Dahle currently represents the First Assembly District, which includes Plumas, and Kiley represents the Sixth.

The First Senate District includes all or parts of Lassen, Nevada, Alpine, El Dorado, Modoc, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Shasta, Sierra and Siskiyou counties.

If returned by mail, ballots must be postmarked by June 4 and received in the elections office by June 7. Those that are hand delivered must be walked into the county elections office on the first floor of the county courthouse in Quincy or placed in the ballot box outside the front of the courthouse by 8 p.m. on June 4.

For more information, call 283-6256.