Ken Donnell named Person of the Year

Every year during the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce End of the Year Mixer, comes the announcement of who is this year’s Person of the Year in Indian Valley.

This year’s vote totals showed a clear winner: Ken Donnell.

Many in recent weeks noted Donnell’s work with organizing Miracle City — a way to get immediate donations to Camp Fire survivors in Chico. Others are reminded of his efforts to bring tourists to the area by hosting events on a variety of economic interests.

Still others note Donnell’s commitment to arts and entertainment — his concerts through Gift of Music in the summer, the pirate and faerie festival, the world’s smallest Easter parade, and more.

Donnell doesn’t credit himself with all his ideas for community service but rather his partner Kathleen Copson.

“She deserves to share this award with me,” Donnell said.

The annual holiday event took place at the Greenville Town Hall on Thursday, Dec. 6. The hall was decorated festively for the evening.