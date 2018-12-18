Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Ken Donnell (left) said the Person of the Year award given to him Dec. 6 belongs equally to his partner Kathleen Copson. Photo submitted

News 

Ken Donnell named Person of the Year

Meg Upton, Staff Writer
The End of the Year Holiday Mixer sponsored by the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce serves up ham, a potluck of side dishes, and an opportunity for friends and neighbors to get together near the end of the year. Photo by Jeff Titcomb

Every year during the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce End of the Year Mixer, comes the announcement of who is this year’s Person of the Year in Indian Valley.

This year’s vote totals showed a clear winner: Ken Donnell.

Many in recent weeks noted Donnell’s work with organizing Miracle City — a way to get immediate donations to Camp Fire survivors in Chico.  Others are reminded of his efforts to bring tourists to the area by hosting events on a variety of economic interests.

Still others note Donnell’s commitment to arts and entertainment — his concerts through Gift of Music in the summer, the pirate and faerie festival, the world’s smallest Easter parade, and more.

Donnell doesn’t credit himself with all his ideas for community service but rather his partner Kathleen Copson.

“She deserves to share this award with me,” Donnell said.

The annual holiday event took place at the Greenville Town Hall on Thursday, Dec. 6. The hall was decorated festively for the evening.

Bink Huddleston announces the Person of the Year Award for 2018. This year’s winner is Ken Donnell. Photo by Jeff Titcomb

Click here to submit a letter to the editor about this post.