Kindergarten Round Up is just around the corner

Kindergarten Round Up gives parents or guardians of kids entering kindergarten for the first time the opportunity to be better prepared for the upcoming school year. Parents will be able to register their child for fall 2018 kindergarten, and children will receive all of the necessary physical exams at no cost.

Teachers will be available to offer helpful kindergarten information, and future kindergartners will receive a backpack filled with school supplies and books.

If a child turns 5 between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2, 2018, register him/her for transitional kindergarten. If a child turns 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2018, register him/her for kindergarten.

For those with concerns about which program is appropriate for a child’s age, kindergarten teachers will be available at each of the school sites during the Roundups to answer any questions.

Kindergarten Round Up is scheduled 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Quincy Elementary School on Thursday, April 12; Greenville Elementary School on Thursday, April 19; Chester Elementary School on Thursday, April 26; and C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School in Portola on Thursday, May 3.

Parents must provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate and immunization record. Parents also need to pick up a registration packet at the school before the event. They should complete the packet and bring it to Round Up.

If parents have questions or concerns, call any kindergarten teacher or school principal. They are ready and willing to help parents and children have a pleasant and successful learning experience. Local elementary schools can be reached at 283-6550, Quincy; 284-7195, Greenville; 258-3194, Chester; or 832-0211, Portola.

Kindergarten Round Up is supported by Plumas Unified School District, First 5 Plumas, and the Plumas County Public Health Agency.

Family activities can help prepare a child for kindergarten. Activities should include lots of opportunities to use pencils, crayons, scissors and play dough; counting and sorting objects; reading to the child; playtime with other children of the same age; talking and listening to the child; and limiting exposure to television or computers.

