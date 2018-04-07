Lady Eagles in first place in softball

With a record of 20-3-1 overall and an undefeated 6-0 league record, the Feather River College lady Eagles softball tem is batting .319 as a team and taking the league by storm. The ladies have won the last 12 games played, most recently winning a home doubleheader against the Butte Roadrunners on March 28.

The Eagles won the first game against Butte on March 28 by a score of 3-1. Sophomore Emily Mitchell pitched all seven innings and struck out nine of the 28 Roadrunner batters she faced. Mitchell returns to the mound after having made a lasting impression pitching for the Eagles her freshman year.

RBIs were hit by Jamie Romero and Molly Dunlap. Romero and Bianca Beterano hit doubles. Sierra Slightom, Tyra Garcia and Romero crossed home plate to score the winning runs.

The Eagles widened the victory considerably in the second game, perhaps they wore those smaller Roadrunners down. Mitchell took the mound. She struck out a single Butte player, but held the opposition to zero runs in the five-inning game while the Eagles scored 9.

Shawn McCullough hit three RBIs. Malinna Levesque, Tyra Garcia, Jamie Romero, Payton Reynolds and Molly Dunlap each hit a runner home to score. Crossing that home plate was McCullough three times, Garcia twice and Ali Conder, Cynthia Barela, Beterano and Romero for single runs. McCullough stole a base and hit a double.

The 12-streak Eagles faced Lassen yesterday and will play College of the Redwoods this Friday, April 6, at noon and 2 p.m. The following Friday, April 13, they can be watched playing the Shasta Knights at noon and 2 p.m.