Lady Tigers take second in Burney Jamboree

The Portola High School girls’ varsity basketball team took second place in the Burney Jamboree this past weekend in Burney. Portola now possesses a record of 3-8

The Lady Tigers started off the weekend with a loss to Fall River by a score of 53-21 on Thursday.

On Friday night, Portola found its rhythm once again and took down host Burney by a score of 55-37.

The Lady Tigers carried their momentum into Saturday morning, when Portola defeated Big Valley by a score of 43-28.

No stats were available at press time.

All Tournament selections for the Lady Tigers were seniors Heather Marsh and Mallory Wilson.

Portola’s next game is set for tonight at home against North Tahoe at 5:30 p.m.

Portola boys

The Portola High School boys’ basketball team went 1-2 at the Burney Jamboree this past weekend to set the Tigers record at 4-7.

Portola started off the weekend with a 75-43 loss to Fall River on Thursday.

Antonio Maddalena was the only Portola player in double digit scoring, with 10 points.

On Friday night, Kodi Lowdermilk won the three-point shootout at the tournament, outscoring teammate Mitch Pearson in the finals. Following the dunk contest and three-point shootout, the Tigers squared off against host Burney. Portola took care of the Raiders with ease, obliterating the home team 66-28.

Senior Dom Vukobradovich led the way for the Tigers, scoring 17 points. Maddalena followed with 12 points and led the team with 11 rebounds.

The Tigers rounded out the weekend with a 60-59 loss to Big Valley on Saturday.

Lowdermilk led the way for Portola with 19 points, followed by Pearson and Hunter Price with 10 points each.

The Tigers are set to host North Tahoe tonight at 7 p.m. in Portola.