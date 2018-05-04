Lady Vols win 23-0

The Chester girls’ softball team have been swingin’ and hittin’ into a four-game streak. The Volcanoes are looking good as they play today, Wednesday May 2, at 4:30 p.m. in Chester, against the Los Molinos Bulldogs. The ladies then travel to Redding May 3 and Portola May 4.

Against Los Mo April 27, the girls could not be stopped. In a batting frenzy, Vols Jordan Smith and Elizabeth Bereznak each scored four runs. Grace Porter, Sophia Williams, Hope Haver and Kaela Wiseman all scored three Vol runs! Ashlyn Olah crossed home plate twice and Skylar Jansen and Chancey Juska added a run. Williams hit SEVEN RBIs.

Next week, they will travel to Fall River for a doubleheader Tuesday, May 8, to finish off the season. Stay tuned for more details on the Vols’ final games in the sports section next week. The girls are 3-2 in the league and overall stand at 8-9.