Lake Almanor Chamber kicks off new season

As spring approaches in the Lake Almanor Basin and along with it, the fast approaching explosion in population and commercial activity, it is only fitting that the focus of the February meeting of the Lake Almanor Area Chamber of Commerce would be on the future of the area.

The election of three new members to the LAACC Board of Directors allowed Traci Holt, Jerri Nielson and Susan Bryner to participate in the action items of the meeting.

Holt and her husband, Kelly, own Diversified Resources, Inc. Traci is also the executive director of Alliance for Work Force Development and an elected member of the Plumas County Unified School District board of trustees representing the Lake Almanor Area.

Nielsen owns Lassen Peak Photography and is an elected member of the Seneca Healthcare District Board.

Her husband, Dr. Marc Nielsen, is a physician currently practicing in Susanville.

Bryner is a Realtor and part owner of B & B Booksellers. Bryner works with her partner, Tim O’Brien, at Coldwell Banker Kehr/O’Brien Real Estate and is a past president of the LAACC.

These new members bring new experience and ideas to the board that includes Eric Dunbar, D.D.S., Tami DeJong of Chester Ace Hardware, Shannon Medici-Brinkman of Dig-It Construction, Rachelle Jilbert of US Bank and Dawn Gray of B & B Booksellers.

The new board was very energetic as they discussed ideas for new directions of activity for the LAACC, providing relevant services to the membership and a new focus on having fun as an organization and as a community while achieving the chamber’s goals.

Most of the conversation at the February meeting centered on ways to find out what the membership and the community would like to see the LAACC accomplish in the Lake Almanor area.

The board decided to make use of the next several events as a fun way to network with both members and the community and see what that answer might be.

The March 12 meeting seemed almost like an extension of the February gathering as the conversation picked right up where it left off only with new specifics about upcoming community focused events.

The first LAACC event is being called “TOWN TALKS” and will be held Friday, March 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Craving’s in Stover Landing Commons located at 278 Main St.

Cravings Café, B & B Booksellers and the chamber are jointly sponsoring this first event. The event will feature music, appetizers and beverages and will include community displays about upcoming events and projects by the Almanor Recreation and Parks District, Lake Almanor Fishing Association and the proposed Lake Almanor to Quincy Tourism Business Investment District.

The chamber board also selected officers to fill vacant positions until the May membership meeting.

Current chamber officers are President Susan Bryner, Vice President Traci Holt, Treasurer Dawn Gray and Secretary Jerri Nielson.

The LAACC board and officers invite all in the community to join for some fun, conversation, and sharing of ideas on ways to promote and meet business needs in the community and how to create the best community in which to live, work and do business.