Lake Almanor Chamber welcomes newcomers

Businesses and community organizations from Chester, Lake Almanor, Clear Creek and Westwood are offering a warm WELCOME to new community members that are relocating here because of the Camp Fire.

Chamber volunteer David Baker, on behalf of the Lake Almanor Area Chamber of Commerce, has assembled donations, coupons and information collected from numerous businesses he has visited and created 20 welcome baskets that were then topped off with fresh baked goodies and delivered one to each of our new neighbors.

The welcome baskets are a new community service of LAACC with oversight by David Baker.

Baker, who had prior experience with the “Welcome Wagon” organization prior to moving to the Lake Almanor area, offered his help to start up this program.

LAACC directors thought Baker’s idea and the personal contact involved would benefit both the newcomers and local businesses.

The chamber welcomes anyone that would like to help out with this newest service or any chamber event.

If you know of someone new in your neighborhood, call 258-2426 or email [email protected] and ask for the Welcome Wagon.

Camp Fire Connect, Lake Almanor

The LAACC is also reaching out to new community members from Paradise, Magalia and Concow to offer what organizers refer to as “Hugs, familiar faces and support.”

This effort, now called “Camp Fire Connect, Lake Almanor,” is intended as a resource and support group for our new community members.

Camp Fire Connect, Lake Almanor will have its initial get-together Sunday, March 10, at the Chester Wellness Center, 372 Main St. (back building), from 4 to 6 p.m.

Heidi and Randy Wright, new residents from Paradise, along with Susan Bryner, chamber president, will facilitate this initial get-together to share needs and experiences, and the resources available in this community.

Refreshments will be provided.

For additional information, call Heidi Wright, 519-9661, Randy Wright, 519-9665. or email [email protected].