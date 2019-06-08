Lake Almanor welcomes newest residents

Great news for anglers and future anglers that frequent the waters of Lake Almanor.

Amber Mouser from California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that they delivered about 140,000 healthy Chinook salmon on May 29 and 30.

Mouser said, “The salmon are 4 inches on average and they are fat and healthy.” At Mouser’s request the Almanor Fishing Association made arrangements with the New Haven Resort to use its boat ramp for the delivery.

AFA offers special thanks to owners Dave and Judi Finkbeiner for their continued support of AFA programs to enhance the fishery at Lake Almanor.