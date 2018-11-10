Lake Oroville area evacuees heading to Quincy

2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10: Residents of the Berry Creek and Brush Creek areas near Lake Oroville are being evacuated east over the Bucks Lake-Oroville Highway to the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds in Quincy. Sheriff Greg Hagwood announced that the Red Cross is deploying a team to the fairgrounds and an emergency operations center will be established at the courthouse annex in Quincy beginning at 3 p.m. today. Hagwood also announced that the evacuation center in Chester will be closing and those evacuees will be transported to the fairgrounds. The new evacuations are a result of the Camp Fire, which continues to grow.