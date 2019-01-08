Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 1/8/19

Milford Property Sale

Lounsbury Road

APN: 135-170-11-11 TS No: CA05000752-16-4 TO No: 18-191923 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 10, 2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On February 7, 2019 at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on October 17, 2008 as Instrument No. 2008-06387, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, executed by MARVIN HOUSTON, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of EAGLE HOME MORTGAGE OF CALIFORNIA, INC. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 452-055 LOUNSBURY ROAD, MILFORD, CA 96121 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $221,012.10 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000752-16-4. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 7, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000752-16-4 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 53975, Pub Dates: 12/24/2018, 12/31/2018, 01/08/2019, LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Estate of Breshears

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Keith Leon Breshears, decedent

Case Number P8338

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Keith Leon Breshears

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Jennifer Redmond in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Jennifer Redmond be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Jan. 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Andrew D. Smith, 115 W. Walnut #3, Lodi, CA 95240, (209) 333-9292, SBN: 189370

Public Notice Calling for

Letters of Intent for

Fiscal Year 2019/2020 Funding:

OLDER AMERICANS ACT

Planning and Service Area 2 Area Agency on Aging (PSA 2 AAA) is pleased to announce the availability of funding for senior services in South Siskiyou County in the amount of $94,028* through Title III of the Older Americans Act (OAA).

OAA funds are allocated for programs to provide the following services: Congregate Meals, Home-Delivered Meals, and Transportation Services.

Funding will be awarded to programs based on successful proposals submitted through a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process.

If you wish to receive a copy of the RFP application packet, please submit your request in writing on formal letterhead to the PSA 2 Area Agency on Aging, P.O. Box 1400, Yreka, CA 96097, or by fax at 530-842-4804. (Requests via email will not be accepted.)

Please be certain to include your organization’s name, a contact name, phone number, e-mail address, mailing address and programs of interest with your request.

The closing date for submission of the RFP application is Friday, February 22, 2019, at 4:00 p.m.

Questions regarding this notice may be directed to PSA 2 AAA at (530) 842-1687.

*Funding amount is subject to change based on the availability of Older Americans Act funding.

Estate of Miller-Goforth

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Darlene Ellen Miller-Goforth, aka Darlene E. Miller-Goforth and Darlene Miller-Goforth, decedent

Case Number P8334

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Darlene Ellen Miller-Goforth, aka Darlene E. Miller-Goforth and Darlene Miller-Goforth

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Stephanie Samra in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Stephanie Samra be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Jan. 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. Probate, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Vanessa J. Sundin, 341 Broadway Street, Ste. 302, Chico, CA 95928, (530) 342-2452, SBN: 266102

Endorsed Nov. 29, 2018

By H. Murphy-Granfield, Deputy Clerk.

Westwood Property Sale

Ash Street

APN: 125-092-02-11 TS No: CA05000172-18-1 TO No: 18-168865 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED March 26, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 25, 2019 at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 6, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-02692, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, executed by GARY DEAN EVERHART AND ALICE EVERHART, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for BEAR STEARNS RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 625 ASH STREET, WESTWOOD, CA 96137 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $118,639.98 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000172-18-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 17, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000172-18-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 54263, Pub Dates: 12/31/2018, 01/08/2019, 01/15/2019, LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

OPENING FOR CITIZENS TO SERVE AS THE PUBLIC MEMBER ALTERNATE ON

THE LAFCO COMMISSION

The Lassen Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) has an opening for a Lassen County resident to serve as its Public Member Alternate. LAFCo is an agency created by state legislation to ensure that changes in governmental organization occur in a manner, which promotes efficient, quality services and preserves open space and agricultural land resources. LAFCo is charged with applying the policies and provisions of the Cortese-Knox-Hertzberg Local Government Reorganization Act of 2000 in its decisions regarding annexations, incorporations, reorganizations, and other changes of local government. LAFCo’s webpage is: www.lassenlafco.org

LAFCo normally meets every other month at the Lassen County Board of Supervisor’s chambers in Susanville, California.

This appointment is for both a Public Member Alternate who resides anywhere within Lassen County including the territory in the city limits of Susanville for a term ending in May 2021. A Public Member Alternate must be able and available to attend Commission meetings. No officer or employee of the county or the city or independent special district whose boundaries include any territory within Lassen County is allowed to sit as a Public Member Alternate on the Commission. LAFCo’s Public Member Alternate, as are all other Commissioners, is required to file an annual Statement of Economic Interest and complete mandated ethics training as a public official.

If you are interested, we invite you to send a letter or email describing your background and reasons for wanting to become the selected Public Member Alternate to serve on the Lassen Local Agency Formation Commission no later than Friday January 31, 2019. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call John Benoit, Executive Officer at (530) 257-0720 or email [email protected] Please send your letter of interest Lassen LAFCo, P.O. Box 2694 Granite Bay, CA 95746 or by email to [email protected] . Potential applicants will be invited to the February 11, 2019 LAFCo meeting at 3:00 p.m. for an interview with the Commission at the Board of Supervisor’s Chambers, 707 Nevada Street in Susanville. Selection will take place following the interviews.

Dated: December 26, 2018

Lassen LAFCO

John Benoit

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Superior Court of the State of California COUNTY OF SACRAMENTO

Case No. 34-2018-00246183

SUMMONS

Case Filed: December 11, 2018

Calendar Preference per CCP § 867

Filed/Endorsed

Dec. 14, 2018

By: R. Macdonald

Deputy Clerk

Xavier Becerra

Attorney General of California

Eric M. Katz (SBN 204011)

Supervising Deputy Attorney General

Janelle M. Smith

Deputy Attorney General (SBN 231801)

455 Golden Gate Avenue, Suite 11000

San Francisco, CA 94102-7004

Telephone: (415) 510-3522

Fax: (415) 703-5843

E-mail: [email protected]

Michael Weed (SBN 199675)

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

400 Capitol Mall, Suite 3000

Sacramento, CA 95814-4497

Telephone: (916) 447-9200

Fax: (916) 329-4900

Email: [email protected]

Attorneys for California Department of Water Resources

EXEMPT FROM FILING FEES

UNDER GOVT. CODE § 6103

CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES,

Plaintiff,

v.

ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER of the State Water Project Water Supply Contract Amendments for Continued Service and the Terms and Conditions Thereof (the “Contract Extension Amendments”)

/ / /

NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND NOT LATER THAN FEBRUARY 25, 2019, WHICH IS TEN (10) DAYS OR MORE AFTER COMPLETION OF THE PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.

AVISO! USTED HA SIDO DEMANDADO. EL TRIBUNAL PUEDE DECIDIR CONTRA USTED SIN AUDIENCIA A MENOS QUE USTED RESPONDA NO MAS TARDE QUE EL DIA 25 DE FEBRERO 2019, QUE ES DIEZ (10) DIAS O MAS DESPUES DE TERMINACION DE PUBLICACION DE ESTA CITACION JUDICIAL. LEA LA INFORMACION QUE SIGUE.

ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER OF THE STATE WATER PROJECT WATER SUPPLY CONTRACT AMENDMENTS FOR CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS THEREOF (THE “CONTRACT EXTENSION AMENDMENTS”):

Plaintiff has filed a civil complaint against you. You may contest the validity of the above matter by appearing and filing with the Court a written responsive pleading to the complaint not later than February 25, 2019, which is ten (10) days or more after the completion of the publication of this summons. Your pleading must be in the form required by the California Rules of Court. Your original pleading must be filed in this Court with proper filing fees and proof that a copy thereof was served on Plaintiff’s attorney. Unless you so respond, your default will be entered upon Plaintiff’s application, and the Plaintiff may apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint. Persons who contest the validity of the matter described below and in the complaint will not be subject to punitive action, such as wage garnishment or seizure of their real or personal property.

DETAILED SUMMARY OF THE MATTER THAT PLAINTIFF SEEKS TO VALIDATE:

The Department operates, manages, and oversees facilities that store, transport and deliver water to urban and agricultural water agencies throughout the State. Since 1960, the Department has approved, planned and constructed an integrated system of water storage and transportation and power generation facilities called the State Water Resources Development System, more commonly known as the State Water Project.

Pursuant to applicable statutes and other authorities, the Department is authorized to perform various duties and functions related to the State Water Project. Among its powers, the Department is authorized to enter into contracts for the sale, delivery, or use of water, generated through the State Water Project, to water agencies in the State. Twenty-nine (29) public water agencies (“Contractors”) currently have contracts (“Water Supply Contracts”) with the Department for delivery of water from the State Water Project. The Contractors receive water service in exchange for paying all costs that are associated with constructing, operating, and maintaining State Water Project facilities and that are attributable to water supply. The Water Supply Contracts are required to be substantially uniform with respect to their basic terms and conditions for all 29 Contractors.

The Water Supply Contracts originally included 75-year terms with ending dates that ranged from November 4, 2035 to August 31, 2042, depending on when each specific Water Supply Contract was executed. Article 4 of the Water Supply Contracts provides that the Contractors, by written notice to the Department at least six (6) months prior to the end of the term of the particular Water Supply Contract in question (as specified in Article 2), may elect to receive continued service under the Water Supply Contracts under certain conditions. In accordance with Article 4, the Department initiated a process to amend the Water Supply Contracts in order to maintain the financial integrity of the State Water Project.

On December 11, 2018, the Department’s Director approved the “Amendments for Continued Service and the Terms and Conditions Thereof,” referred to herein as the Contract Extension Amendments. The Contract Extension Amendments extend the terms of the Water Supply Contracts to 2085, and amend other financial provisions in the Contracts to ensure that the State Water Project is properly managed and financed. A model form of the Contract Extension Amendments is attached to the Department’s validation complaint as Exhibit A.

The Department brought this validation action to confirm the legality and validity of the Contract Extension Amendments and the proceedings related thereto. The validation complaint, the accompanying exhibit, and a copy of this Summons are available on the Department’s internet website. Attorneys for the Department, identified below, also can be contacted to obtain these documents.

YOU MAY SEEK THE ADVICE OF AN ATTORNEY IN ANY MATTER CONNECTED WITH THE COMPLAINT OR THIS SUMMONS. SUCH ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED PROMPTLY SO THAT YOUR PLEADING MAY BE FILED OR ENTERED WITHIN THE TIME REQUIRED BY THIS SUMMONS.

SI USTED DESEA SOLICITAR EL CONSEJO DE UN ABOGADO EN ESTE ASUNTO, DEBERIA HACERLO INMEDIATAMENTE. TAL ABOGADO DEBERIA SER CONSULTADO PRONTO PARA QUE SU REPUESTA ESCRITA PUEDA SER REGISTRADA DENTRO DEL TIEMPO REQUERIDO POR ESTA CITACION JUDICIAL.

The name and address of the Court is (el nombre y direccion del Tribunal es):

Superior Court of the State of California, County of Sacramento

Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse

720 9th Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

CASE NUMBER (Número del Caso):

34-2018-00246183

The name, address, and telephone number of Plaintiff’s attorneys are (el nombre, la dirección y el número de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es):

Eric M. Katz (SBN 204011)

Supervising Deputy Attorney General

Janelle M. Smith (SBN 231801)

Deputy Attorney General

455 Golden Gate Avenue, Suite 11000

San Francisco, CA 94102-7004

Telephone: (415) 510-3522

Michael Weed (SBN 199675)

ORRICK, HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP

400 Capitol Mall, Suite 3000

Sacramento, California 95814

Telephone: (916) 447-9200

Superior Court Clerk

Dated: Dec. 14, 2018

(Fecha)

(Delgato)

Clerk, by: R. Macdonald, Deputy

(Actuario)

[SEAL]

[SELLO]

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Susanville Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing to consider approval, conditional approval, or disapproval of a Use Permit for the remodel of an existing building into a thrift store and office space. The applicant is proposing to use the main level as a thrift store and the upper level as office space. The remodel of the main entry is the only work to be done on the building exterior or site. The property is at 705 Cottage Street and is in the Uptown Business District (UBD zoning district). Additional information regarding this project is contained in City File Number U-18-007 which is available for review at the Planning Division Office. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., in the City Council Chambers in City Hall located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California.

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW STATUS: Categorical Exemption – Class 1, Section 15301, Existing Building. The public is invited to attend and provide verbal and/or written comments on the proposed time extension. Written comments must be received at the above address or, at prior to, the meeting date and time. Note: Any appeals on the above-mentioned project must be based on comments made known (either through written or verbal comment) at the public hearing. Appellants must also be represented at the public hearing for an appeal to be accepted by the City Council. “If you challenge the City’s action on this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing.” Govt. code 65009. Any questions regarding this, or the project may be directed to Anthony Hanner at 530-252-5118 during normal business hours.

BY: Anthony Hanner

FOR: City of Susanville, Planning Commission

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Planning Commission held a public hearing on December 4, 2018, and is recommending that the Board of Supervisors approve the following rezone; the Land Conservation Committee held a meeting on November 2, 2018, and is recommending that the Board of Supervisors approve the following Land Conservation (Williamson Act) contract:

Applicant: Ramsey and Trisha Wood

File No.: Rezone #2018-005 and Ag. Preserve #2018-002

Project: The Planning Commission will consider an application to rezone lands within Lassen County into an A-P (Agricultural Preserve Combining District) zoning district in order to allow for a new Land Conservation (Williamson) Act contract. If approved, the rezone would affect five assessor’s parcel numbers (APNs) that contain approximately 220 acres of contiguous, irrigated land. Assessor’s Parcel Numbers: 119-450-09, 10, 11, 17, and 32. The project is exempt from CEQA pursuant to Section 15317 of the Guidelines.

Location: The project site is located adjacent to Standish-Buntingville Road and Capezzoli Lane in Standish, approximately 15 miles southeast of Susanville, CA.

General Plan Designation: “Intensive Agriculture” and “Scenic Corridor” pursuant to the Standish-Litchfield Area Plan, 1986.

Existing Zoning: E-A (Exclusive Agricultural District) and E-A-D (Exclusive Agricultural District, Design Combining District [within 500 feet of Standish-Buntingville Road]).

Proposed Zoning: It is proposed that all parcels be rezoned E-A-A-P (Exclusive Agricultural District, Agricultural Preserve Combining District) and E-A-A-P-D (Exclusive Agricultural District, Agricultural Preserve Combining District, Design Combining District [within 500 feet of Standish-Buntingville Road]).

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

A complete copy of the proposed ordinance to effect the rezone will be available for public review no later than five days prior to the Board of Supervisor’s public hearing in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to receive the recommendations of the Planning Commission and Land Conservation Committee, consider adoption of the proposed ordinance and make a determination on the land conservation contract at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Board of Supervisors prior to the meeting, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Amended Summons

District Court

Lyon County, Nevada

Case No.: 18-CV-00808

Dept. II

Plaintiff: Elyse Nicole Hooper

vs.

Defendant: Timothy Early Hooper

NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND IN WRITING WITHIN 20 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW VERY CAREFULLY.

To the Defendant named above:

A civil complaint or petition has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for the relief as set forth in that document (see the complaint or petition). The object of this action is: Divorce.

If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 20 days after this summons is served on you (not counting the day of service), you must:

File with the Clerk of Court a formal written answer to the complaint or petition. Pay the required filing fee to the court, or file an Application to Proceed In Forma Pauperis and request a waiver of the filing fee. Serve a copy of your answer upon the Plaintiff whose name and address is shown below.

If you fail to respond the Plaintiff can request your default. The court can then enter a judgment against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

CLERK OF COURT

By: Andrea Andersen, Deputy Clerk

Date: 10/25/18

Issued on Behalf of Plaintiff:

Plaintiff’s Name: Elyse Nicole Hopper

Address: 175 River Village Circle

City, State, Zip: Dayton, NV 89403

Information and forms to assist you are available, free of charge, at the Nevada Supreme Court’s self-help website located at selfhelp.nvcourts.gov.

