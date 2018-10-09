Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 10/9/18

Estate of Brown

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Delmer Eugene Brown, decedent

Case Number P8324

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Delmer Eugene Brown

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Elmer Brown and Debra Hunt in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Elmer Brown be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Oct. 16, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2, Room C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Peter M. Talia, 470-345 Circle Dr., Susanville, CA, 96130, (530) 257-5199, SBN: 52975.

Endorsed Sept. 19, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By L. Barren, Deputy Clerk.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F074

(Expires: 9/17/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THOMPSON PEAK INVESTIGATIONS.

Business Address: 467-935 SUNRISE LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

MATTHEW MCFARLAND, 467-935 SUNRISE LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Matt McFarland.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 17, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Susanville Property Sale

Alta Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-828183-BF Order No.: 8735643 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/9/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): AMBER LYNN BLANKENSHIP, A SINGLE WOMAN Recorded: 6/14/2011 as Instrument No. 2011-03051 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 10/16/2018 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse located at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $193,481.49 The purported property address is: 477- 920 ALTA DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 099-240-40-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-828183-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-828183-BF IDSPub #0144824 9/25/2018 10/2/2018 10/9/2018

LASSEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOR

THREE (3) NEW 2019 SPECIAL SERVICE 1/2 TON CREW CAB PICKUP 4X4

Notice is hereby given that the Lassen Co. Sheriff’s Office will receive sealed bids for the purchase of Three (3) new 2019 Special Service Vehicle 1/2 Ton Crew Cab Pickup subject to the terms, conditions, specifications, and provisions, set forth in this Invitation for Bids.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, 1415 Sheriff Cady Ln., Susanville, CA 96130 on or before October 10th, 2018 at 3:00 PM.

For bid form, specifications and additional information please contact Capt. Kevin Jones, Lassen County Sheriff’s Office at [email protected] or by phone at (530) 251-8013. Bid specifications can also be found on the County of Lassen website at www.lassencounty.org. Any questions must be in the form of email and will be posted, along with the answer on the Lassen County website.

For the County of Lassen

Capt. Kevin Jones

Lassen Co. Sheriff’s Office

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

NOTICE TO BIDDER

SEALED PROPOSALS

FOR

SKYLINE ROAD EXTENSION CONSTRUCTION PROJECT,

LASSEN COUNTY

Will be received at the Office of the Director of Administrative Services, Lassen County, 221 South Roop Street, Susanville, California 96130, until 4:00 pm on November 1, 2018, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the Office of the Director of Administrative Services at the above address.

General Work Description:

CONTRACTOR shall, at its sole cost and expense, furnish all facilities, equipment, and other materials necessary for the construction of a new roadway, “Skyline Road Extension,” including the construction of a Class 1 Bike Path, signalized traffic signals at each intersection, traffic striping and other improvements, to be constructed to widths and lengths, and at the locations as shown on the construction plans.

Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the Lassen County Department of Public Works has established a DBE goal for this project. The Department is required to report to FHWA on DBE participation for all Federal-aid contracts each year so that attainment efforts may be evaluated. To provide assistance in meeting the statewide goal, the Department may include a DBE Availability Advisory in this contract. Bidders need not achieve the percentage stated in any DBE Availability Advisory as a condition of award.

A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for this project. The pre-bid meeting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on October 17, 2018 in the Road Conference Room of the Lassen County Public Works Department located at 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, California. Changes discussed during the pre-bid meeting will not be effective unless it is made in writing as an Addendum, at which time it will be sent to all plan holders.

THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE “BUY AMERICA” PROVISIONS OF THE SURFACE TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE ACT OF 1982 AS AMENDED BY THE INTERMODAL SURFACE TRANSPORTATION EFFICIENCY ACT OF 1991.

Bids are required for the entire work described herein.

At the time this contract is awarded, the Contractor shall possess either a Class A license or a combination of Class C licenses which constitutes a majority of the work.

The DBE Contract goal is SIX percent (6 %)

Complete the work within 140 Working Days

The estimated cost of the project is $6,000,000.00

Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest.

The Department will consider bidder inquiries only when made in writing and shall be submitted to Lassen County Public Works by either E-mail or Fax:

E-mail: [email protected]

FAX Number: (530) 251-2674

This contract is subject to the provisions of Section 22300 of the California Public Contract Code, which provides for the substitution of securities for any monies withheld by a public agency to ensure performance under a contract. The bidder’s attention is directed to said Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code for the specific requirements and provisions for such substitutions of securities if requested by the Contractor.

This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990.

Bid Book with special provisions, and proposal forms for bidding this project may be seen and obtained at the Office of the Department of Public Works of Lassen County, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, telephone (530) 251-8288, Fax (530) 251-2675, and may be purchased at the following non-refundable prices:

Plans: $60.00

Specifications: $60.00

Mailing Fee: $20.00

The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price.

Standard Specifications 2015 and Standard Plans 2015 are available through the State of California, Department of Transportation, Publications Unit, 1900 Royal Oaks Drive, Sacramento, CA 95815, Telephone No. (916) 445-3520.

Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code the general prevailing wage rates in the county in which the work is to be done have been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations. These wage rates are predetermined and set forth in the serially numbered books issued for bidding purposes entitled, “County of Lassen, Department of Public Works, State of California, Notice to Contractor’s, Proposal and Contract – Special Provisions for Skyline Road Extension Construction Project, Lassen County” and in copies of said book that may be examined at the offices described above where project, special provisions and proposal forms may be seen or are available from the California Department of Industrial Relations’ Internet web site at www.dir.ca.gov. . Addenda to modify wage rates, if necessary, will be issued to holders of the above referenced books. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined, and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations, are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates.

The Federal minimum wage rates for this project as predetermined by the United States Secretary of Labor are set forth in the serially numbered books issued for bidding purposes entitled “County of Lassen, Department of Public Works, State of California, Notice to Contractor’s, Proposal and Contract – Special Provisions for Skyline Road Extension Construction Project, Lassen County”, and in copies of said book that may be examined at the offices described above where project, special provisions and proposal forms may be seen or are available on the internet at www.dot.ca.gov/hq/esc/oe/federal-wages/. Addenda to modify the Federal minimum wage rates, if necessary, will be issued to holders of “Proposal and Contract” books. Future effective general prevailing wage rates which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates.

If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the United States Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes “helper” (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question.

The Contractor shall also furnish Certificates of Insurance, with the County of Lassen named as additional insured, in amounts and coverage as specified in the Specifications.

Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest.

The County of Lassen hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

The County of Lassen may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all bids. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bidder may withdraw a bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the contract cannot be awarded within the specified period, the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the County and the bidder.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Estate of Thurman

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

William A. Thurman, decedent

Case Number P8283

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: William A. Thurman.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Judy Hamilton in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Judy Hamilton be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Oct. 23, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: John B. Palley, 1555 River Park Drive, Suite 108, Sacramento, CA 95815, (916) 920-5983, SBN: 173469

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE RAVENDALE-TERMO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Ravendale-Termo Elementary School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its September 19, 2018, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the Ravendale-Termo Elementary School District. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained at Juniper Ridge Elementary School or at the Susanville School District Office located at 109 S. Gilman Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Completed questionnaires may be submitted in a sealed envelope to Juniper Ridge Elementary School or the Susanville School District Office

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Ravendale-Termo Elementary School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the November 14, 2018, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the December 2018 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City Council of the City of Susanville will hold a public hearing pursuant to Government Code Section 66006 to solicit comments with respect to the collection and expenditure of mitigation fees. The report is available for review at City Hall. If you have any questions, please call 530-257-1000.

The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 7 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 North Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to the meeting time and date.

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE BIG VALLEY JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Big Valley Joint Unified School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its September 19, 2018, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the Big Valley Joint Unified School District. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Robin Swipes at the Big Valley Joint Unified School Elementary School District, Bieber, California (530) 294-5266. Completed questionnaires may be submitted to the Big Valley Joint Unified School District Office no later than 4 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2018.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Big Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the December 19, 2018, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the December 2018 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE SHAFFER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Shaffer Elementary School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its September 18, 2018, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Jeff Baker at Shaffer Elementary School District, Litchfield, California, (530) 254-6577. Completed questionnaires may be submitted to the Shaffer Elementary School District Office no later than 3:30 p.m. on October 12, 2018.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Shaffer Elementary School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the October 16, 2018, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the December 2018 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F077

(Expires: 9/25/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KOPPER KETTLE CAFE.

Business Address: 2535 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

BING WANG, 473-645 AUDREY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on Oct. 1, 2018.

Signed: /s/ Bing Wang.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 25, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F076

(Expires: 9/25/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SKEDADDLE ANIMAL & PROPERTY CARETAKING & HOUSESITTING.

Business Address: 719-235 ALEXANDER LN., STANDISH, CA 96128, County of Lassen.

JUDY ELLEN ENGLISH, 719-235 ALEXANDER LN., STANDISH, CA 96128.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Judy E. English.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 21, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Herlong Property Sale

Herlong Access Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007524259 Title Order No.: 180182116 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 02/10/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 02/27/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-00843 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: RITCHIE L. CARPENTER, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/21/2018 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 740-930 HERLONG ACCESS RD, HERLONG, CALIFORNIA 96113 APN#: 139-100-16-11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $62,913.54. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007524259. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 09/25/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-FN4671183 10/09/2018, 10/16/2018, 10/23/2018

Board Vacancies Notice

Upcoming vacancies for the Governing Board of Long Valley Charter: Susanville and Doyle reps. Applications are available at each office and are due by 10/31/18.

CORRECTED

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SEALED PROPOSALS

FOR

LASSEN COUNTY BIEBER ONE STOP REMODEL PROJECT

Will be received at the Office of the Director of Administrative Services, Lassen County, 221 South Roop Street, Susanville, California 96130, until 4:00 pm on October 18, 2018, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the Office of the Director of Administrative Services at the above address.

General Work Description:

CONTRACTOR shall, at its sole cost and expense, furnish all facilities, equipment, and other materials necessary to complete a remodel of an office building in accordance with the plans and specifications for the project.

At the time this contract is awarded, the Contractor shall possess a Class B License.

This contract is subject to the provisions of Section 22300 of the California Public Contract Code, which provides for the substitution of securities for any monies withheld by a public agency to ensure performance under a contract. The bidder’s attention is directed to said Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code for the specific requirements and provisions for such substitutions of securities if requested by the Contractor.

This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990.

Bid Book with special provisions, and proposal forms for bidding this project can only be obtained at the Lassen County Department of Public Works, Room 200, 707 Nevada Street Suite 4, Susanville, California 96130, FAX No. (530) 251-2675, Telephone No. (530) 251-8288, and it may be purchased at the following non-refundable prices:

Plans: $ 5.00

Specifications: $5.00

Mailing Fee: $10.00

The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price and a performance bond equal to one-hundred percent (100%) of the contract price.

The Contractor shall also furnish Certificates of Insurance, with the County of Lassen named as additional insured, in amounts and coverage as specified in the Specifications.

A pre-bid meeting (non-mandatory) will be held at the project site, 125 Highway 299 East, Bieber, CA on October 10, 2018 at 10:30 AM.

The Department will consider bidder inquiries only when made in writing and shall be submitted to Lassen County Public Works by facsimile or mail:

Lassen County Public Works

707 Nevada Street, Suite 4

Susanville, California 96130

Fax Number: (530) 251-2674

Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest.

The County of Lassen hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code the general prevailing wage rates in the county in which the work is to be done have been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations. These wage rates are predetermined and set forth in the serially numbered Bid Book issued for bidding purposes entitled, “County of Lassen, State of California, Notice to Contractor’s, Special Provisions, Proposal and Contract for “LASSEN COUNTY BIEBER ONE STOP REMODEL PROJECT” and in copies of said book that may be examined at the offices described above where project, special provisions and proposal forms may be seen or are available from the California Department of Industrial Relations’ Internet web site at www.dir.ca.gov. Addenda to modify wage rates, if necessary, will be issued to holders of the above referenced books. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined, and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations, are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates.

Contractor Registration with California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR):

Labor Code Section 1771.1(a):

A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public works, as defined in this chapter, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5

The County of Lassen may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all bids. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bidder may withdraw a bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the contract cannot be awarded within the specified period; the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the County and the bidder.

Board of Supervisors

County of Lassen

State of California

BY: Larry D. Millar

Director of Transportation

Susanville Property Sale

Derek Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 139184 Title No. 180198681 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/23/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/07/2018 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 01/03/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-00057, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Monna L. Walters and Darrell K. Elder, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 105-345-41-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 75 Derek Dr, Susanville, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $260,325.37 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 9/26/2018 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 Tierra Alta Way, Ste. B, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 139184. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4671339 10/09/2018, 10/16/2018, 10/23/2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F078

(Expires: 9/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PAUL BUNYAN TREE SERVICE.

Business Address: 463-050 CHRISTIE STREET, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

JOSHUA MARVIA BUCHHOLZ, 463-050 CHRISTIE STREET, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Joshua Buchholz.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 28, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F079

(Expires: 10/2/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DUST BUNNY.

Business Address: 1400 4TH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MAJEL ANN DRESEL, 1400 4TH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Majel Ann Dresel.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 2, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Public Notice

The Lassen County Office of Education is seeking contact information for the following former employees.

If you are able to provide current contact information, Please call the Lassen County Office of Education at (530) 257-2196 or email [email protected]

Robin Banker

JoEllen Barrett

Mary Berryman

Kathleen Colvin

Kenneth Dutton

Brynne Evans

Angela Helvey

Kim Kersh

Tammy Patto

Donald Pyles

Eric Ring

Devin Ruby

Gene Sies

Deanna Standley

Dean Stevens

Gayle Triplett

Tia Whiteley

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Board of Supervisors solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Ira Lee Boylescope

File: CDEF2017-224

Project: Public Hearing on Accounting pursuant to Lassen County Code Section 19.140; and Consideration of Report of Administrative civil penalties (as ordered to owner, by the Decision of Administrative hearing Officer, Case Number CDEF2017-224 on October 23, 2017), charged pursuant to Lassen County code Section 19.170.

Location: 441-955 Debbie Do Lane, Doyle, CA 96109

A.P.N.: 139-220-16

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante,

Lassen County Clerk

FINDINGS AND ORDER

AFTER HEARING

Petitioner/Plaintiff: Daniel Zuffinetti

Respondent/Defendant: Breanna Zuffinetti

Case Number FL61349

This proceeding was heard on 10/3/2018 at 1:00 PM in Dept. 2C of the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, at 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130; by The Honorable Candace Beason, Judge.

On the order to show cause, notice of motion or request for order filed: 6/4/2018 by Petitioner.

Petitioner/plaintiff was present.

THE COURT ORDERS:

Custody and visitation/parenting time: Other. Child Support: Not applicable Spousal or family support: Not applicable Property orders: Not applicable Attorney’s fees: Not applicable Other orders: As attached All other issues are reserved until further order of court. This matter is continued for further hearing on November 7, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. in Dept. 2C on the following issues: Custody and Visitation, continued for service by publication.

Dated: Oct. 3, 2018

/s/Candace J. Beason, Judicial Officer

Approved as conforming to court order.

