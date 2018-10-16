Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 10/16/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F074

(Expires: 9/17/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THOMPSON PEAK INVESTIGATIONS.

Business Address: 467-935 SUNRISE LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

MATTHEW MCFARLAND, 467-935 SUNRISE LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Matt McFarland.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 17, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

NOTICE TO BIDDER

SEALED PROPOSALS

FOR

SKYLINE ROAD EXTENSION CONSTRUCTION PROJECT,

LASSEN COUNTY

Will be received at the Office of the Director of Administrative Services, Lassen County, 221 South Roop Street, Susanville, California 96130, until 4:00 pm on November 1, 2018, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the Office of the Director of Administrative Services at the above address.

General Work Description:

CONTRACTOR shall, at its sole cost and expense, furnish all facilities, equipment, and other materials necessary for the construction of a new roadway, “Skyline Road Extension,” including the construction of a Class 1 Bike Path, signalized traffic signals at each intersection, traffic striping and other improvements, to be constructed to widths and lengths, and at the locations as shown on the construction plans.

Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the Lassen County Department of Public Works has established a DBE goal for this project. The Department is required to report to FHWA on DBE participation for all Federal-aid contracts each year so that attainment efforts may be evaluated. To provide assistance in meeting the statewide goal, the Department may include a DBE Availability Advisory in this contract. Bidders need not achieve the percentage stated in any DBE Availability Advisory as a condition of award.

A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for this project. The pre-bid meeting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on October 17, 2018 in the Road Conference Room of the Lassen County Public Works Department located at 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, California. Changes discussed during the pre-bid meeting will not be effective unless it is made in writing as an Addendum, at which time it will be sent to all plan holders.

THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE “BUY AMERICA” PROVISIONS OF THE SURFACE TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE ACT OF 1982 AS AMENDED BY THE INTERMODAL SURFACE TRANSPORTATION EFFICIENCY ACT OF 1991.

Bids are required for the entire work described herein.

At the time this contract is awarded, the Contractor shall possess either a Class A license or a combination of Class C licenses which constitutes a majority of the work.

The DBE Contract goal is SIX percent (6 %)

Complete the work within 140 Working Days

The estimated cost of the project is $6,000,000.00

Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest.

The Department will consider bidder inquiries only when made in writing and shall be submitted to Lassen County Public Works by either E-mail or Fax:

E-mail: [email protected]

FAX Number: (530) 251-2674

This contract is subject to the provisions of Section 22300 of the California Public Contract Code, which provides for the substitution of securities for any monies withheld by a public agency to ensure performance under a contract. The bidder’s attention is directed to said Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code for the specific requirements and provisions for such substitutions of securities if requested by the Contractor.

This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990.

Bid Book with special provisions, and proposal forms for bidding this project may be seen and obtained at the Office of the Department of Public Works of Lassen County, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, telephone (530) 251-8288, Fax (530) 251-2675, and may be purchased at the following non-refundable prices:

Plans: $60.00

Specifications: $60.00

Mailing Fee: $20.00

The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price.

Standard Specifications 2015 and Standard Plans 2015 are available through the State of California, Department of Transportation, Publications Unit, 1900 Royal Oaks Drive, Sacramento, CA 95815, Telephone No. (916) 445-3520.

Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code the general prevailing wage rates in the county in which the work is to be done have been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations. These wage rates are predetermined and set forth in the serially numbered books issued for bidding purposes entitled, “County of Lassen, Department of Public Works, State of California, Notice to Contractor’s, Proposal and Contract – Special Provisions for Skyline Road Extension Construction Project, Lassen County” and in copies of said book that may be examined at the offices described above where project, special provisions and proposal forms may be seen or are available from the California Department of Industrial Relations’ Internet web site at www.dir.ca.gov. . Addenda to modify wage rates, if necessary, will be issued to holders of the above referenced books. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined, and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations, are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates.

The Federal minimum wage rates for this project as predetermined by the United States Secretary of Labor are set forth in the serially numbered books issued for bidding purposes entitled “County of Lassen, Department of Public Works, State of California, Notice to Contractor’s, Proposal and Contract – Special Provisions for Skyline Road Extension Construction Project, Lassen County”, and in copies of said book that may be examined at the offices described above where project, special provisions and proposal forms may be seen or are available on the internet at www.dot.ca.gov/hq/esc/oe/federal-wages/. Addenda to modify the Federal minimum wage rates, if necessary, will be issued to holders of “Proposal and Contract” books. Future effective general prevailing wage rates which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates.

If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the United States Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes “helper” (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question.

The Contractor shall also furnish Certificates of Insurance, with the County of Lassen named as additional insured, in amounts and coverage as specified in the Specifications.

Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest.

The County of Lassen hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

The County of Lassen may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all bids. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bidder may withdraw a bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the contract cannot be awarded within the specified period, the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the County and the bidder.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Published LCT

Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2018|

Estate of Thurman

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

William A. Thurman, decedent

Case Number P8283

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: William A. Thurman.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Judy Hamilton in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Judy Hamilton be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Oct. 23, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: John B. Palley, 1555 River Park Drive, Suite 108, Sacramento, CA 95815, (916) 920-5983, SBN: 173469

Published LCT

Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City Council of the City of Susanville will hold a public hearing pursuant to Government Code Section 66006 to solicit comments with respect to the collection and expenditure of mitigation fees. The report is available for review at City Hall. If you have any questions, please call 530-257-1000.

The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 7 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 North Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to the meeting time and date.

Published LCT

Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE BIG VALLEY JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Big Valley Joint Unified School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its September 19, 2018, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the Big Valley Joint Unified School District. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Robin Swipes at the Big Valley Joint Unified School Elementary School District, Bieber, California (530) 294-5266. Completed questionnaires may be submitted to the Big Valley Joint Unified School District Office no later than 4 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2018.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Big Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the December 19, 2018, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the December 2018 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Published LCT

Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F077

(Expires: 9/25/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KOPPER KETTLE CAFE.

Business Address: 2535 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

BING WANG, 473-645 AUDREY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on Oct. 1, 2018.

Signed: /s/ Bing Wang.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 25, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F076

(Expires: 9/25/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SKEDADDLE ANIMAL & PROPERTY CARETAKING & HOUSESITTING.

Business Address: 719-235 ALEXANDER LN., STANDISH, CA 96128, County of Lassen.

JUDY ELLEN ENGLISH, 719-235 ALEXANDER LN., STANDISH, CA 96128.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Judy E. English.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 21, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2018|

Herlong Property Sale

Herlong Access Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007524259 Title Order No.: 180182116 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 02/10/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 02/27/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-00843 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: RITCHIE L. CARPENTER, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/21/2018 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 740-930 HERLONG ACCESS RD, HERLONG, CALIFORNIA 96113 APN#: 139-100-16-11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $62,913.54. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007524259. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 09/25/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-FN4671183 10/09/2018, 10/16/2018, 10/23/2018

Published LCT

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 2018|

Board Vacancies Notice

Upcoming vacancies for the Governing Board of Long Valley Charter: Susanville and Doyle reps. Applications are available at each office and are due by 10/31/18.

Published LCT

Oct. 9, 16, 2018|

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE

JANESVILLE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the resignation of one member and the upcoming term expiration of another member of the Board of Trustees of the Janesville Union School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its September 18, 2018, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Pat Cheatle at Janesville Elementary School, Janesville, California, 96114, (530) 253-3551 or visit our website www.janesvilleschool.org to access the information. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Janesville Elementary School District Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on November 14, 2018.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Janesville Union School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the November 27, 2018, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the December 2018 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Published LCT

Sept. 25, Oct. 16, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F082

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MILE HIGH MILL AND GRAIN COMPANY.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

Thomas Traphagan, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123;

Andrea Traphagan, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: Husband and Wife.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on Oct. 9, 2018.

Signed: /s/ Thomas Traphagan.

Signed: /s/ Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F083

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EAGLE LAKE RESORT.

Business Address: 509-625 STONES ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

Thomas Traphagan, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123;

Andrea Traphagan, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: Husband and Wife.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on November, 2013.

Signed: /s/ Thomas Traphagan.

Signed: /s/ Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2018|

INVITATION TO BID

LASSEN COUNTY TIRE BID

The Lassen County Department of Public Works (Road Division) and Sheriff Office (Motor Pool) invites sealed bids for the purchase of new tires and tubes for passenger cars, trucks and miscellaneous heavy equipment between the time period of November 1, 2018 through October 31, 2019.

For bid form, specifications and additional information please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, 221 S Roop St., Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the conference room at 221 S. Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Published LCT

Oct. 16, Oct. 23, 2018|

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE LASSEN UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Lassen Union High School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its October 10, 2018, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Alexandria Shelton at the Lassen Union High School District Office, 1000 Main Street, Susanville, California, 96130, (530) 257-5134. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Lassen Union High School District Office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Lassen Union High School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the November 13, 2018, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the December 2018 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Published LCT

Oct. 16, Oct. 23, 2018|

CITY OF SUSANVILLE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

EXTENSION OF AN INTERIM-URGENCY ORDINANCE REGULATING

MEDICAL AND ADULT USE CANNABIS ACTIVITIES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Susanville City Council will consider an additional citywide Interim and Urgency Ordinance extending Urgency Ordinance No. 17-1012: “Interim Urgency Ordinance of the City of Susanville Regulating Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Activities Pending Adoption of a Permanent Ordinance.” This additional Interim and Urgency ordinance will extend the moratorium and prohibitions on medical and adult use cannabis activities as adopted by the City Council on December 6, 2017 with adoption of Ordinance 17-1012. Proposition 64, passed by the voters on November 8, 2017, no longer allows agencies to completely ban indoor cultivation for personal use, the adult consumption of cannabis or the incidental transport of cultivation for personal use. Agencies still have the authority to reasonably regulate indoor cultivation for personal use and ban all other types of cultivation, dispensing, manufacturing, testing, transporting and distribution for medical or recreational use. As of January 2, 2018 the State will begin issuing licenses and permits related to the medicinal marijuana and recreational marijuana. Absent local regulation, cannabis activities could be permitted within the City limits beginning January 2, 2018. Having an interim-Urgency Ordinance in place will allow the City Council time to study, consider and potentially adopt regulations pertaining to cannabis activities within the City.

The Ordinance is available for review at the Community Development Division, 66 N. Lassen Street, Susanville. Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to City Administrator, at 530 252-5100 during normal business hours

The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 N. Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to, the meeting time and date.

Published LCT

Oct. 16, 2018|

NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC COMMENT, WORKSHOPS, AND HEARING

The State Water Resources Control Board will receive public comments, hold two workshops, and a board hearing on the proposed Establishment of the Water Quality Control Plan for Inland Surface Waters, Enclosed Bays, and Estuaries of California; and Toxicity Provisions and the Draft Staff Report, including the Draft Substitute Environmental Documentation, for the Toxicity Provisions. The documents will be available on the State Water Board’s web site on or before October 19, 2018. Public workshops will take place on October 29, 2018, in Costa Mesa and October 31, 2018, in Sacramento. The public hearing to receive oral comments on the Toxicity Provisions will take place on November 28, 2018, in Sacramento. Written comments are due no later than 12:00 noon on December 7, 2018. Please see the link below for documents, information on the Toxicity Provisions, workshops, hearing, and the process for submitting comments: www.waterboards.ca.gov/

water_issues/programs/state_

implementation_policy/tx_ass

_cntrl.html or contact Zane Poulson at (916) 341-5488 or via email at [email protected]. Any change in the date, time, and place of the workshops, hearing, or public comment period will be noticed by the automated email list. To sign up for the list, access the subscription form at www.waterboards.ca.gov/

resources/email_subscriptions/

swrcb_subscribe.shtml, click on the “Water Quality” tab, then check the “Freshwater Plans and Policies” box.

10/16/18

CNS-3183215#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Oct. 16, 2018|

NOTICE OF AIRPORT COMMISSION VACANCIES

The City of Susanville is inviting applications from the public for service on the Susanville Municipal Airport Commission as a Commissioner or Alternate. If you have an interest in aviation, serving on the Airport Commission is a valuable opportunity to participate in local planning and decision making for the operation of this vital community asset. The Commission serves as an advisory board to the City Council and contributes to short and long term goals for the regulation and expansion of business and development at the Airport.

The Airport Commission consists of five community residents and one alternate member and at a minimum, members must reside within 15 miles of the city limits. Responsibilities include attendance at meetings and reviewing airport activities. The Airport Commission’s regular meetings are held every other month on the second Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the City’s Susanville Municipal Airport Commission, please submit a letter of interest to City of Susanville ATTN: City Clerk, 66 N. Lassen St., Susanville CA 96130. Letters should include a short resume.

This notice constitutes the notice required under Government Code §54974. No appointments shall be made to fill the vacancy for ten (10) days after the final posting of this notice.

FOR: Susanville City Council

BY: Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 16, 23, 30, 2018|

FINDINGS AND ORDER

AFTER HEARING

Petitioner/Plaintiff: Daniel Zuffinetti

Respondent/Defendant: Breanna Zuffinetti

Case Number FL61349

This proceeding was heard on 10/3/2018 at 1:00 PM in Dept. 2C of the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, at 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130; by The Honorable Candace Beason, Judge.

On the order to show cause, notice of motion or request for order filed: 6/4/2018 by Petitioner.

Petitioner/plaintiff was present.

THE COURT ORDERS:

Custody and visitation/parenting time: Other. Child Support: Not applicable Spousal or family support: Not applicable Property orders: Not applicable Attorney’s fees: Not applicable Other orders: As attached All other issues are reserved until further order of court. This matter is continued for further hearing on November 7, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. in Dept. 2C on the following issues: Custody and Visitation, continued for service by publication.

Dated: Oct. 3, 2018

/s/Candace J. Beason, Judicial Officer

Approved as conforming to court order.

Published LCT

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F078

(Expires: 9/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PAUL BUNYAN TREE SERVICE.

Business Address: 463-050 CHRISTIE STREET, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

JOSHUA MARVIA BUCHHOLZ, 463-050 CHRISTIE STREET, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Joshua Buchholz.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 28, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F079

(Expires: 10/2/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DUST BUNNY.

Business Address: 1400 4TH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MAJEL ANN DRESEL, 1400 4TH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Majel Ann Dresel.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 2, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Derek Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 139184 Title No. 180198681 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/23/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/07/2018 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 01/03/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-00057, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Monna L. Walters and Darrell K. Elder, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 105-345-41-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 75 Derek Dr, Susanville, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $260,325.37 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 9/26/2018 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 Tierra Alta Way, Ste. B, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 139184. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4671339 10/09/2018, 10/16/2018, 10/23/2018

Published LCT

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 2018|

Public Notice

The Lassen County Office of Education is seeking contact information for the following former employees.

If you are able to provide current contact information, Please call the Lassen County Office of Education at (530) 257-2196 or email [email protected]

Robin Banker

JoEllen Barrett

Mary Berryman

Kathleen Colvin

Kenneth Dutton

Brynne Evans

Angela Helvey

Kim Kersh

Tammy Patto

Donald Pyles

Eric Ring

Devin Ruby

Gene Sies

Deanna Standley

Dean Stevens

Gayle Triplett

Tia Whiteley

Published LCT

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2018|

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

PROJECT NUMBER 18-03

CADY SPRINGS

PUMP STATION COMPLETION

CITY OF SUSANVILLE,

66 NORTH LASSEN STREET

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Separate sealed BIDS for the CITY OF SUSANVILLE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION PROJECT located approximately between Harris Drive and Thumper Hill Road along State Highway 36 partially within the CITY OF SUSANVILLE and LASSEN COUNTY, described by title as the CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION PROJECT and having Project Number 18-03 will be received by the office of the CITY CLERK, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., November 15, 2018 and then at said address publicly opened and read aloud in the CITY COUNCIL Chambers.

The WORK generally consists of: THE COMPLETION OF THE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION, ALL NECESSARY CONNECTIONS, ELECTRICAL POWER SYSTEMS, SCADA COMMUNICATIONS AND FULL OPERATIONAL & COMMISSIONED CONDITION OF THE SYSTEM FROM THE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION TO THE HARRIS DRIVE TANK AND PUMP STATION, and all other WORK necessary to complete the PROJECT. The ENGINEERS ESTIMATE of the work prescribed in the contract documents is estimated at $1,115,400 and consists of the construction of a pump station, providing temporary bypass and chlorination facilities, completing connections to existing pressure pipe systems, providing all electrical and communication facilities (SCADA), commissioning of a 1MG storage tank and all needed work for a fully operational system.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the CITY Public Works Department located at 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130 upon a non-refundable payment of $75.00 for each set. An additional non-refundable payment of $20.00 will be required for mailing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting will be held to answer all questions and includes a site inspection trip for prospective BIDDERS. The meeting will be held at the Council Chambers of the SUSANVILLE CITY HALL, 66 Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 at 10:00 AM on NOVEMBER 8, 2018. Expect at least two hours for the meeting and site visit. Inclement weather MAY prohibit access to the site and if so, rescheduling of the site meeting and bid opening will occur.

In accordance with the provisions of California Public Contract Code Section 3300, the CITY has determined that the CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid CLASS A CONTRACTORS LICENSE OR AN APPROVED COMBINATION OF THE SPECIALTY LICENSES FOR DISCIPLINES REQUIRED TO PERFORM THE WORK AS ALLOWED BY THE CITY ENGINEER at the time that the CONTRACTOR is selected. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the CONTRACT to any bidder not possessing said license at the time of award.

The CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred percent (100%) of payments due under the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS from time to time, without retention from any portion of the payment by the CITY by depositing securities of equivalent value with the CITY in accordance with the provisions of Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by the CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by the CITY whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in Section 16430 of the California Government Code, and Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS specify the scope of the WORK and many other conditions which include, but are not limited to, the wages to be paid to all workers employed in the execution of the CONTRACT. It shall be mandatory for the successful bidder and any SUBCONTRACTORS thereof, to pay not less than the prevailing wages to all workers employed in performing this CONTRACT in accordance with Sections 1170 to 1781 of the Labor Code. Neither the CONTRACTOR nor SUBCONTRACTORS shall engage in or permit discrimination in employment of persons because of race, color, national origin, ancestry, or religion.

BY ORDER OF the CITY PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT of Susanville, California.

Dated this day of 2018.

Daniel Gibbs, P.E. as the CITY ENGINEER for the CITY of Susanville

INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS

BIDS will be received by the CITY of Susanville (herein called the CITY), at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., NOVEMBER 15, 2018. All BIDS must be accompanied by the Statement of Qualification as defined in the Supplemental General Conditions in Section 5. Any BID not accompanied by the Statement of Qualifications will not be considered for selection. The CITY will provide to BIDDERS upon request prior to bidding, all information pertinent to, delineates and describes, the land owned and rights-of-way acquired or to be acquired.

Each BID must be submitted to the CITY CLERK in a sealed envelope, addressed to the CITY of Susanville at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Each sealed envelope containing a BID must be plainly marked on the outside as BID for PROJECT NO. 18-03, CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION PROJECT and the envelope should bear on the outside the name of the BIDDER, the BIDDER’S address, and the BIDDER’S license number if applicable. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the BID must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to the CITY at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

At any time up to three (3) working days prior to BID opening, the CITY or CITY’S ENGINEER may issue ADDENDA to the PLANS and SPECIFICATIONS. The same shall be made available to those persons who have obtained a CONTRACT DOCUMENTS package from the CITY. The receipt of the ADDENDA shall be noted on the bid and will become part of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. BIDDERS must satisfy themselves to the accuracy and completeness of the BID SCHEDULE by examination of the site and a review of the DRAWINGS and SPECIFICATIONS including ADDENDA. After BIDS have been submitted, the BIDDER shall not assert that there was a misunderstanding concerning the quantities of WORK or of the nature or scope of the WORK to be done.

Individual BIDDERS shall sign the BID with their full name and address. A partner of a Partnership submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his or her full name and the name and address of every member of the Partnership shall be given. A duly authorized officer(s) of a corporation submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his/her/their full name(s) attested by the corporate seal, and the names and titles of all officer(s) of the corporation shall be given on the BID.

The CITY will not consider for award more than one BID from an individual, firm, partnership, corporation, or association under the same or different names. A conditional or qualified bid will not be accepted. The CITY may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all BIDS. Any BID may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of BIDS or authorized postponement thereof. Any BID received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No BIDDER may withdraw a BID within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the CONTRACT cannot be awarded within the specified period, the time may be extended by mutual AGREEMENT between the CITY and the BIDDER.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the PROJECT shall apply to the CONTRACT throughout. Some of the laws regarding wage rates, travel and subsistence payments, payroll records, apprentices, working hours and workers compensation are specified under the General Conditions. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS contain the provisions required for the PROJECT. Information obtained from an officer, agent, or employee of the CITY or any other person shall not affect the risks or obligations assumed by the CONTRACTOR or relieve him from fulfilling any of the conditions of the CONTRACT.

Each BID must be accompanied by a BOND payable to the CITY for ten percent (10%) of the amount of the BID. Once qualifications are received, and the BID prices compared, the CITY will return the BONDS of all except the three (3) lowest responsible BIDDERS. Lowest responsible will also include “most qualified.” When the AGREEMENT is executed the BONDS of the two (2) remaining unsuccessful BIDDERS will be returned. The BID BOND of the successful BIDDER will be retained until the PAYMENT BOND and PERFORMANCE BOND have been executed and approved, after which it will be returned. The BID BOND must be executed on the BOND FORM included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

A PERFORMANCE BOND and a PAYMENT BOND, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the CONTRACT PRICE, with a corporate SURETY approved by the CITY, will be required for the faithful performance of the CONTRACT. The PERFORMANCE BOND and the PAYMENT BOND must be executed on the BOND FORMS included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. A MAINTENANCE BOND will be required of the CONTRACTOR upon completion of the WORK, and prior to final payment. The MAINTENANCE BOND shall remain in force for a period of one (1) year after the date of “NOTICE OF COMPLETION of WORK”. Attorneys-in-fact who sign BID BONDS, MAINTENANCE BONDS, or PAYMENT BONDS and PERFORMANCE BONDS must file with each BOND a certified and effective dated copy of their power of attorney. Insurance will be required according to Section 4.21 of the General Conditions.

The party to whom the CONTRACT is awarded will be required to execute the AGREEMENT and obtain the PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND, and all required insurance within ten (10) calendar days from the date when NOTICE OF AWARD is delivered to the BIDDER. The NOTICE OF AWARD shall be accompanied by the necessary AGREEMENT and BOND FORMS. In case of failure of the BIDDER to execute the AGREEMENT, the CITY may at its option consider the BIDDER in default, in which case the BID BOND accompanying the proposal shall become the property of the CITY.

The CITY within ten (10) calendar days of receipt of acceptable insurance, PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND and AGREEMENT signed by the party to whom the AGREEMENT was awarded shall sign the AGREEMENT and return to such party an executed duplicate of the AGREEMENT. Should the CITY not execute the AGREEMENT within such period, the BIDDER may by WRITTEN NOTICE withdraw his signed AGREEMENT. Such notice of withdrawal shall be effective upon receipt of notice by the CITY.

The NOTICE TO PROCEED shall be issued within ten (10) calendar days of the execution of the AGREEMENT by the CITY. Should there be reasons why the NOTICE TO PROCEED cannot be issued within such period, the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the CITY and CONTRACTOR. If the NOTICE TO PROCEED has not been issued within the ten (10) calendar day period or within the period mutually agreed upon, the CONTRACTOR may terminate the AGREEMENT without further liability on the part of either party.

The CITY may make such investigations as it deems necessary to determine the ability of the BIDDER to perform the WORK, and the BIDDER shall furnish all such information and data for this purpose as the CITY may request. The CITY reserves the right to reject any BID if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such BIDDER fails to satisfy the CITY that such BIDDER is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the AGREEMENT and to complete the WORK contemplated therein. The CITY reserves the right to reject bids at their sole discretion.

Each BIDDER and CONTRACTOR shall be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California including but not limited to Chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Any BIDDER or CONTRACTOR not so licensed is subject to the penalties imposed by such law. Each BIDDER is responsible for inspecting the site and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. The failure or omission of any BIDDER to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any BIDDER from any obligation in respect to his BID. Further, the BIDDER agrees to abide by the requirements under Executive Order No. 11246, as amended, including specifically the provisions of the equal opportunity clause set forth in the SUPPLEMENTAL GENERAL CONDITIONS.

The CITY requires notification of discrepancies in, or omissions from, the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS if any are found by a BIDDER. The CITY ENGINEER’s office and working address is 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Staff can be contacted directly at (530) 257-1050 or via e-mail at [email protected]

Published LCT

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2018|