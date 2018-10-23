Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 10/23/18

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

NOTICE TO BIDDER

SEALED PROPOSALS

FOR

SKYLINE ROAD EXTENSION CONSTRUCTION PROJECT,

LASSEN COUNTY

Will be received at the Office of the Director of Administrative Services, Lassen County, 221 South Roop Street, Susanville, California 96130, until 4:00 pm on November 1, 2018, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the Office of the Director of Administrative Services at the above address.

General Work Description:

CONTRACTOR shall, at its sole cost and expense, furnish all facilities, equipment, and other materials necessary for the construction of a new roadway, “Skyline Road Extension,” including the construction of a Class 1 Bike Path, signalized traffic signals at each intersection, traffic striping and other improvements, to be constructed to widths and lengths, and at the locations as shown on the construction plans.

Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the Lassen County Department of Public Works has established a DBE goal for this project. The Department is required to report to FHWA on DBE participation for all Federal-aid contracts each year so that attainment efforts may be evaluated. To provide assistance in meeting the statewide goal, the Department may include a DBE Availability Advisory in this contract. Bidders need not achieve the percentage stated in any DBE Availability Advisory as a condition of award.

A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for this project. The pre-bid meeting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on October 17, 2018 in the Road Conference Room of the Lassen County Public Works Department located at 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, California. Changes discussed during the pre-bid meeting will not be effective unless it is made in writing as an Addendum, at which time it will be sent to all plan holders.

THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE “BUY AMERICA” PROVISIONS OF THE SURFACE TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE ACT OF 1982 AS AMENDED BY THE INTERMODAL SURFACE TRANSPORTATION EFFICIENCY ACT OF 1991.

Bids are required for the entire work described herein.

At the time this contract is awarded, the Contractor shall possess either a Class A license or a combination of Class C licenses which constitutes a majority of the work.

The DBE Contract goal is SIX percent (6 %)

Complete the work within 140 Working Days

The estimated cost of the project is $6,000,000.00

Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest.

The Department will consider bidder inquiries only when made in writing and shall be submitted to Lassen County Public Works by either E-mail or Fax:

E-mail: [email protected]

FAX Number: (530) 251-2674

This contract is subject to the provisions of Section 22300 of the California Public Contract Code, which provides for the substitution of securities for any monies withheld by a public agency to ensure performance under a contract. The bidder’s attention is directed to said Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code for the specific requirements and provisions for such substitutions of securities if requested by the Contractor.

This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990.

Bid Book with special provisions, and proposal forms for bidding this project may be seen and obtained at the Office of the Department of Public Works of Lassen County, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, telephone (530) 251-8288, Fax (530) 251-2675, and may be purchased at the following non-refundable prices:

Plans: $60.00

Specifications: $60.00

Mailing Fee: $20.00

The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price.

Standard Specifications 2015 and Standard Plans 2015 are available through the State of California, Department of Transportation, Publications Unit, 1900 Royal Oaks Drive, Sacramento, CA 95815, Telephone No. (916) 445-3520.

Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code the general prevailing wage rates in the county in which the work is to be done have been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations. These wage rates are predetermined and set forth in the serially numbered books issued for bidding purposes entitled, “County of Lassen, Department of Public Works, State of California, Notice to Contractor’s, Proposal and Contract – Special Provisions for Skyline Road Extension Construction Project, Lassen County” and in copies of said book that may be examined at the offices described above where project, special provisions and proposal forms may be seen or are available from the California Department of Industrial Relations’ Internet web site at www.dir.ca.gov. . Addenda to modify wage rates, if necessary, will be issued to holders of the above referenced books. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined, and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations, are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates.

The Federal minimum wage rates for this project as predetermined by the United States Secretary of Labor are set forth in the serially numbered books issued for bidding purposes entitled “County of Lassen, Department of Public Works, State of California, Notice to Contractor’s, Proposal and Contract – Special Provisions for Skyline Road Extension Construction Project, Lassen County”, and in copies of said book that may be examined at the offices described above where project, special provisions and proposal forms may be seen or are available on the internet at www.dot.ca.gov/hq/esc/oe/federal-wages/. Addenda to modify the Federal minimum wage rates, if necessary, will be issued to holders of “Proposal and Contract” books. Future effective general prevailing wage rates which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates.

If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the United States Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes “helper” (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question.

The Contractor shall also furnish Certificates of Insurance, with the County of Lassen named as additional insured, in amounts and coverage as specified in the Specifications.

The County of Lassen hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

The County of Lassen may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all bids. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bidder may withdraw a bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the contract cannot be awarded within the specified period, the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the County and the bidder.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F077

(Expires: 9/25/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KOPPER KETTLE CAFE.

Business Address: 2535 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

BING WANG, 473-645 AUDREY DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on Oct. 1, 2018.

Signed: /s/ Bing Wang.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 25, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F076

(Expires: 9/25/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SKEDADDLE ANIMAL & PROPERTY CARETAKING & HOUSESITTING.

Business Address: 719-235 ALEXANDER LN., STANDISH, CA 96128, County of Lassen.

JUDY ELLEN ENGLISH, 719-235 ALEXANDER LN., STANDISH, CA 96128.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Judy E. English.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 21, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Herlong Property Sale

Herlong Access Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007524259 Title Order No.: 180182116 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 02/10/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 02/27/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-00843 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: RITCHIE L. CARPENTER, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 11/21/2018 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 740-930 HERLONG ACCESS RD, HERLONG, CALIFORNIA 96113 APN#: 139-100-16-11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $62,913.54. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007524259. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 09/25/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-FN4671183 10/09/2018, 10/16/2018, 10/23/2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F082

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MILE HIGH MILL AND GRAIN COMPANY.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

Thomas Traphagan, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123;

Andrea Traphagan, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: Husband and Wife.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on Oct. 9, 2018.

Signed: /s/ Thomas Traphagan.

Signed: /s/ Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F083

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EAGLE LAKE RESORT.

Business Address: 509-625 STONES ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

Thomas Traphagan, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123;

Andrea Traphagan, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: Husband and Wife.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on November, 2013.

Signed: /s/ Thomas Traphagan.

Signed: /s/ Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

INVITATION TO BID

LASSEN COUNTY TIRE BID

The Lassen County Department of Public Works (Road Division) and Sheriff Office (Motor Pool) invites sealed bids for the purchase of new tires and tubes for passenger cars, trucks and miscellaneous heavy equipment between the time period of November 1, 2018 through October 31, 2019.

For bid form, specifications and additional information please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, 221 S Roop St., Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the conference room at 221 S. Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE LASSEN UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Lassen Union High School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its October 10, 2018, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Alexandria Shelton at the Lassen Union High School District Office, 1000 Main Street, Susanville, California, 96130, (530) 257-5134. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Lassen Union High School District Office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Lassen Union High School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the November 13, 2018, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the December 2018 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

NOTICE OF AIRPORT COMMISSION VACANCIES

The City of Susanville is inviting applications from the public for service on the Susanville Municipal Airport Commission as a Commissioner or Alternate. If you have an interest in aviation, serving on the Airport Commission is a valuable opportunity to participate in local planning and decision making for the operation of this vital community asset. The Commission serves as an advisory board to the City Council and contributes to short and long term goals for the regulation and expansion of business and development at the Airport.

The Airport Commission consists of five community residents and one alternate member and at a minimum, members must reside within 15 miles of the city limits. Responsibilities include attendance at meetings and reviewing airport activities. The Airport Commission’s regular meetings are held every other month on the second Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the City’s Susanville Municipal Airport Commission, please submit a letter of interest to City of Susanville ATTN: City Clerk, 66 N. Lassen St., Susanville CA 96130. Letters should include a short resume.

This notice constitutes the notice required under Government Code §54974. No appointments shall be made to fill the vacancy for ten (10) days after the final posting of this notice.

FOR: Susanville City Council

BY: Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE FORT SAGE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Fort Sage Unified School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its September 19, 2018, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the Fort Sage Unified School District. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Gwen Pacheco at the Fort Sage Unified School District, Herlong, California, (530) 827-2129. Completed questionnaires may be submitted to the Fort Sage Unified District Office no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday November 14, 2018.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Fort Sage Unified School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the December 19, 2018, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the December 2018 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Lassen County Fire Safe Council, Inc. will be accepting bids for forestry work on projects that will occur in Lassen, Modoc and Shasta Counties over the next 42 months. We expect to treat approximately 20,000 acres. Work will consist of the following types of operations:

Biomass Utilization Chipping Mastication Hand Crew Fuel Treatments Emergent Brush Treatments

For bid information contact Tom Esgate at (530) 310-0146 or [email protected]. Pre-bid tours will be scheduled in the first half of November, 2018. Bids will be received shortly thereafter.

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR ONE PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT

TO THE

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Lassen County Board of Education, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its October 10, 2018, regular meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. The vacancy exists in the following Trustee Area:

Trustee Area 2

Westwood Unified School District

Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Stacy Russell at the Lassen County Office of Education, 472-013 Johnstonville Road, N., Susanville, California, 96130, (530) 257-2197, [email protected] . Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Lassen County Office of Education no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 8, 2018. Applicants are requested to be in attendance at the regular meeting of the Lassen County Board of Education scheduled for Wednesday, November 14, 4:30 p.m., at the Lassen County Office of Education.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Lassen County Board of Education, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the November 14, 2018, meeting of the Board. If an appointment is made, the appointee will be sworn in and seated at the December 12, 2018, meeting. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Susanville Property Sale

Levee Lane

T.S. No. 18-0204-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED _____________ ____: _ __ ___ __ ____ ____ NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP L_U _: KÈM THEO _ÂY LÀ B_N TRÌNH BÀY TÓM L__C V_ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LI_U NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/16/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JUDITH L JONES, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 6/23/2011 as Instrument No. 2011-03204 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 470-665 LEVEE LANE SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 A.P.N.: 117-680-01-11 Date of Sale: 11/19/2018 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $114,037.30, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-0204-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/11/2018 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939-0772 www.nationwideposting.com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0342118 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 10/23/2018, 10/30/2018, 11/06/2018

LASSEN COUNTY

POLLING LOCATIONS

Statewide General Election

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Polls open from 7AM to 8PM

Westwood Visitor’s Center

462-885 Third St

Westwood CA 96137

NEW:

Community Church of Susanville

1400 Numa Rd

Susanville CA 96130

Richmond Elementary School

700-585 Richmond Rd

Susanville CA 96130

Susan River Fire Station

705-145 Hwy 395 E

Johnstonville CA 96130

Janesville Fire Hall

463-390 Main St

Janesville CA 96114

LDS Church

710-045 Hwy 395 E

Standish CA 96128

Bieber Memorial Building

657-575 Bridge St

Bieber CA 96009

S Lassen Senior Building

434-685 Doyle Loop

Doyle CA 96109

NOTICE OF CENTRAL COUNT LOCATION FOR THE

NOVEMBER 6, 2018 STATEWIDE GENERAL ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Lassen County ballots for the November 6, 2018 Presidential General Election will be tallied at the Election Office located in the Historic Courthouse, at 220 South Lassen Street Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130, beginning at 8 PM Election Night.

/s/ Julie Bustamante,

Lassen County Clerk-Recorder

FINDINGS AND ORDER

AFTER HEARING

Petitioner/Plaintiff: Daniel Zuffinetti

Respondent/Defendant: Breanna Zuffinetti

Case Number FL61349

This proceeding was heard on 10/3/2018 at 1:00 PM in Dept. 2C of the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, at 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130; by The Honorable Candace Beason, Judge.

On the order to show cause, notice of motion or request for order filed: 6/4/2018 by Petitioner.

Petitioner/plaintiff was present.

THE COURT ORDERS:

Custody and visitation/parenting time: Other. Child Support: Not applicable Spousal or family support: Not applicable Property orders: Not applicable Attorney’s fees: Not applicable Other orders: As attached All other issues are reserved until further order of court. This matter is continued for further hearing on November 7, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. in Dept. 2C on the following issues: Custody and Visitation, continued for service by publication.

Dated: Oct. 3, 2018

/s/Candace J. Beason, Judicial Officer

Approved as conforming to court order.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F078

(Expires: 9/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PAUL BUNYAN TREE SERVICE.

Business Address: 463-050 CHRISTIE STREET, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

JOSHUA MARVIA BUCHHOLZ, 463-050 CHRISTIE STREET, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Joshua Buchholz.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 28, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F079

(Expires: 10/2/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DUST BUNNY.

Business Address: 1400 4TH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MAJEL ANN DRESEL, 1400 4TH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Majel Ann Dresel.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 2, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Susanville Property Sale

Derek Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 139184 Title No. 180198681 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/23/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/07/2018 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 01/03/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-00057, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Monna L. Walters and Darrell K. Elder, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 105-345-41-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 75 Derek Dr, Susanville, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $260,325.37 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 9/26/2018 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 Tierra Alta Way, Ste. B, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 139184. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4671339 10/09/2018, 10/16/2018, 10/23/2018

Public Notice

The Lassen County Office of Education is seeking contact information for the following former employees.

If you are able to provide current contact information, Please call the Lassen County Office of Education at (530) 257-2196 or email [email protected]

Robin Banker

JoEllen Barrett

Mary Berryman

Kathleen Colvin

Kenneth Dutton

Brynne Evans

Angela Helvey

Kim Kersh

Tammy Patto

Donald Pyles

Eric Ring

Devin Ruby

Gene Sies

Deanna Standley

Dean Stevens

Gayle Triplett

Tia Whiteley

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

PROJECT NUMBER 18-03

CADY SPRINGS

PUMP STATION COMPLETION

CITY OF SUSANVILLE,

66 NORTH LASSEN STREET

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Separate sealed BIDS for the CITY OF SUSANVILLE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION PROJECT located approximately between Harris Drive and Thumper Hill Road along State Highway 36 partially within the CITY OF SUSANVILLE and LASSEN COUNTY, described by title as the CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION PROJECT and having Project Number 18-03 will be received by the office of the CITY CLERK, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., November 15, 2018 and then at said address publicly opened and read aloud in the CITY COUNCIL Chambers.

The WORK generally consists of: THE COMPLETION OF THE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION, ALL NECESSARY CONNECTIONS, ELECTRICAL POWER SYSTEMS, SCADA COMMUNICATIONS AND FULL OPERATIONAL & COMMISSIONED CONDITION OF THE SYSTEM FROM THE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION TO THE HARRIS DRIVE TANK AND PUMP STATION, and all other WORK necessary to complete the PROJECT. The ENGINEERS ESTIMATE of the work prescribed in the contract documents is estimated at $1,115,400 and consists of the construction of a pump station, providing temporary bypass and chlorination facilities, completing connections to existing pressure pipe systems, providing all electrical and communication facilities (SCADA), commissioning of a 1MG storage tank and all needed work for a fully operational system.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the CITY Public Works Department located at 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130 upon a non-refundable payment of $75.00 for each set. An additional non-refundable payment of $20.00 will be required for mailing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting will be held to answer all questions and includes a site inspection trip for prospective BIDDERS. The meeting will be held at the Council Chambers of the SUSANVILLE CITY HALL, 66 Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 at 10:00 AM on NOVEMBER 8, 2018. Expect at least two hours for the meeting and site visit. Inclement weather MAY prohibit access to the site and if so, rescheduling of the site meeting and bid opening will occur.

In accordance with the provisions of California Public Contract Code Section 3300, the CITY has determined that the CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid CLASS A CONTRACTORS LICENSE OR AN APPROVED COMBINATION OF THE SPECIALTY LICENSES FOR DISCIPLINES REQUIRED TO PERFORM THE WORK AS ALLOWED BY THE CITY ENGINEER at the time that the CONTRACTOR is selected. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the CONTRACT to any bidder not possessing said license at the time of award.

The CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred percent (100%) of payments due under the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS from time to time, without retention from any portion of the payment by the CITY by depositing securities of equivalent value with the CITY in accordance with the provisions of Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by the CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by the CITY whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in Section 16430 of the California Government Code, and Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS specify the scope of the WORK and many other conditions which include, but are not limited to, the wages to be paid to all workers employed in the execution of the CONTRACT. It shall be mandatory for the successful bidder and any SUBCONTRACTORS thereof, to pay not less than the prevailing wages to all workers employed in performing this CONTRACT in accordance with Sections 1170 to 1781 of the Labor Code. Neither the CONTRACTOR nor SUBCONTRACTORS shall engage in or permit discrimination in employment of persons because of race, color, national origin, ancestry, or religion.

BY ORDER OF the CITY PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT of Susanville, California.

Dated this day of 2018.

Daniel Gibbs, P.E. as the CITY ENGINEER for the CITY of Susanville

INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS

BIDS will be received by the CITY of Susanville (herein called the CITY), at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., NOVEMBER 15, 2018. All BIDS must be accompanied by the Statement of Qualification as defined in the Supplemental General Conditions in Section 5. Any BID not accompanied by the Statement of Qualifications will not be considered for selection. The CITY will provide to BIDDERS upon request prior to bidding, all information pertinent to, delineates and describes, the land owned and rights-of-way acquired or to be acquired.

Each BID must be submitted to the CITY CLERK in a sealed envelope, addressed to the CITY of Susanville at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Each sealed envelope containing a BID must be plainly marked on the outside as BID for PROJECT NO. 18-03, CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION PROJECT and the envelope should bear on the outside the name of the BIDDER, the BIDDER’S address, and the BIDDER’S license number if applicable. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the BID must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to the CITY at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

At any time up to three (3) working days prior to BID opening, the CITY or CITY’S ENGINEER may issue ADDENDA to the PLANS and SPECIFICATIONS. The same shall be made available to those persons who have obtained a CONTRACT DOCUMENTS package from the CITY. The receipt of the ADDENDA shall be noted on the bid and will become part of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. BIDDERS must satisfy themselves to the accuracy and completeness of the BID SCHEDULE by examination of the site and a review of the DRAWINGS and SPECIFICATIONS including ADDENDA. After BIDS have been submitted, the BIDDER shall not assert that there was a misunderstanding concerning the quantities of WORK or of the nature or scope of the WORK to be done.

Individual BIDDERS shall sign the BID with their full name and address. A partner of a Partnership submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his or her full name and the name and address of every member of the Partnership shall be given. A duly authorized officer(s) of a corporation submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his/her/their full name(s) attested by the corporate seal, and the names and titles of all officer(s) of the corporation shall be given on the BID.

The CITY will not consider for award more than one BID from an individual, firm, partnership, corporation, or association under the same or different names. A conditional or qualified bid will not be accepted. The CITY may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all BIDS. Any BID may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of BIDS or authorized postponement thereof. Any BID received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No BIDDER may withdraw a BID within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the CONTRACT cannot be awarded within the specified period, the time may be extended by mutual AGREEMENT between the CITY and the BIDDER.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the PROJECT shall apply to the CONTRACT throughout. Some of the laws regarding wage rates, travel and subsistence payments, payroll records, apprentices, working hours and workers compensation are specified under the General Conditions. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS contain the provisions required for the PROJECT. Information obtained from an officer, agent, or employee of the CITY or any other person shall not affect the risks or obligations assumed by the CONTRACTOR or relieve him from fulfilling any of the conditions of the CONTRACT.

Each BID must be accompanied by a BOND payable to the CITY for ten percent (10%) of the amount of the BID. Once qualifications are received, and the BID prices compared, the CITY will return the BONDS of all except the three (3) lowest responsible BIDDERS. Lowest responsible will also include “most qualified.” When the AGREEMENT is executed the BONDS of the two (2) remaining unsuccessful BIDDERS will be returned. The BID BOND of the successful BIDDER will be retained until the PAYMENT BOND and PERFORMANCE BOND have been executed and approved, after which it will be returned. The BID BOND must be executed on the BOND FORM included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

A PERFORMANCE BOND and a PAYMENT BOND, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the CONTRACT PRICE, with a corporate SURETY approved by the CITY, will be required for the faithful performance of the CONTRACT. The PERFORMANCE BOND and the PAYMENT BOND must be executed on the BOND FORMS included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. A MAINTENANCE BOND will be required of the CONTRACTOR upon completion of the WORK, and prior to final payment. The MAINTENANCE BOND shall remain in force for a period of one (1) year after the date of “NOTICE OF COMPLETION of WORK”. Attorneys-in-fact who sign BID BONDS, MAINTENANCE BONDS, or PAYMENT BONDS and PERFORMANCE BONDS must file with each BOND a certified and effective dated copy of their power of attorney. Insurance will be required according to Section 4.21 of the General Conditions.

The party to whom the CONTRACT is awarded will be required to execute the AGREEMENT and obtain the PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND, and all required insurance within ten (10) calendar days from the date when NOTICE OF AWARD is delivered to the BIDDER. The NOTICE OF AWARD shall be accompanied by the necessary AGREEMENT and BOND FORMS. In case of failure of the BIDDER to execute the AGREEMENT, the CITY may at its option consider the BIDDER in default, in which case the BID BOND accompanying the proposal shall become the property of the CITY.

The CITY within ten (10) calendar days of receipt of acceptable insurance, PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND and AGREEMENT signed by the party to whom the AGREEMENT was awarded shall sign the AGREEMENT and return to such party an executed duplicate of the AGREEMENT. Should the CITY not execute the AGREEMENT within such period, the BIDDER may by WRITTEN NOTICE withdraw his signed AGREEMENT. Such notice of withdrawal shall be effective upon receipt of notice by the CITY.

The NOTICE TO PROCEED shall be issued within ten (10) calendar days of the execution of the AGREEMENT by the CITY. Should there be reasons why the NOTICE TO PROCEED cannot be issued within such period, the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the CITY and CONTRACTOR. If the NOTICE TO PROCEED has not been issued within the ten (10) calendar day period or within the period mutually agreed upon, the CONTRACTOR may terminate the AGREEMENT without further liability on the part of either party.

The CITY may make such investigations as it deems necessary to determine the ability of the BIDDER to perform the WORK, and the BIDDER shall furnish all such information and data for this purpose as the CITY may request. The CITY reserves the right to reject any BID if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such BIDDER fails to satisfy the CITY that such BIDDER is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the AGREEMENT and to complete the WORK contemplated therein. The CITY reserves the right to reject bids at their sole discretion.

Each BIDDER and CONTRACTOR shall be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California including but not limited to Chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Any BIDDER or CONTRACTOR not so licensed is subject to the penalties imposed by such law. Each BIDDER is responsible for inspecting the site and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. The failure or omission of any BIDDER to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any BIDDER from any obligation in respect to his BID. Further, the BIDDER agrees to abide by the requirements under Executive Order No. 11246, as amended, including specifically the provisions of the equal opportunity clause set forth in the SUPPLEMENTAL GENERAL CONDITIONS.

The CITY requires notification of discrepancies in, or omissions from, the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS if any are found by a BIDDER. The CITY ENGINEER’s office and working address is 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Staff can be contacted directly at (530) 257-1050 or via e-mail at [email protected]

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Elsie Taylor

File No.: Use Permit #2018-012

Project: Proposal to allow for the operation a non-profit medical clinic in an existing building (the applicant states that the building is 4,277 square feet in size, while according to the Assessor’s Office, the building is approximately 3,500 square feet in size). Said clinic would operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The applicant anticipates approximately 12 visitors per day and approximately five employees.

Location: The project site is located at 742-450 Herlong Access Road, Herlong, CA 96113 (approximately 5 miles northeast of the intersection of Herlong Access Road and U.S. Highway 395).

Zoning: The project site is zoned R-1 (Single-Family Residential District).

A.P.N.: 139-120-02, 139-120-01

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada St., Susanville. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F084

(Expires: 10/12/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DARRIN FOSTER INSPECTIONS.

Business Address: 700-350 SIERRA ROAD 96130, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

DARRIN FOSTER, 700-350 SIERRA ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Darrin Foster.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 12, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F086

(Expires: 10/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PAT’S THIS AND THAT.

Business Address: 312 BIRCH STREET, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

LAURA HIGH, 1493 FIELDBROOK ROAD, MCKINLEYVILLE, CA 95519; PATRICIA MCCORMICK, 517 BIRCH STREET WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Laura High, Manager.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 13, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Whaleback Fire Salvage Project

USDA Forest Service

Lassen National Forest

Eagle Lake Ranger District

Lassen County, California

Lassen National Forest Seeking Scoping Comments on Whaleback Fire Salvage Project

The Eagle Lake Ranger District (ELRD) of the Lassen National Forest (LNF) is seeking scoping comments for the Whaleback Fire Salvage Project. The project area is located within the Whaleback Fire, which started on July 27, 2018 and was contained on August 8, 2018 and burned approximately 18,182 acres. The eastern half of the fire burned a flat rocky basalt flow that supports primarily montane chaparral vegetation between Lassen County Road A-1 and the western shore of Eagle Lake. That portion of the fire was evaluated separately for safety hazards and restoration objectives. This project will evaluate the remaining area which consists of upland coniferous forest located along Lassen County Road A-1 west to Whaleback Mountain (T33N, R10E, Sections 32-34; T32N, R10E, Sections 2-5, 8-10, 15-22, 27, and 28).

Proposed activities include salvaging fire killed trees; treatment of activity slash and non-merchantable trees; falling and/or removal of hazard trees along major roads and access routes; broadcast and pile burning for site preparation and fuels reduction; reforesting burned areas; aspen enhancement; maintaining and repairing existing roads; decommissioning unauthorized routes; and providing water sources for wildlife.

The purpose of this notice is to invite you to participate in the planning process. An Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Project will be prepared and is anticipated to be available in February of 2019. The public is encouraged to submit input as it relates to the proposed action and identify any issues about the anticipated effects from the proposed actions.

The Whaleback Fire Salvage Project is subject to the use the Pre-decisional Administrative Review (Objection) process as described under 36 CFR 218, subparts A & B for non-Healthy Forests Restoration Act (HFRA) projects. To be eligible to object to an EA under this regulation, an individual or organization must submit timely and specific written comments regarding the proposed project during scoping or any public comment period established by the responsible official (36 CFR 218.5(a). A 30-day legal notice and comment period will be provided for this project to provide eligibility for objection. A 45-day objection period prior to a decision being made will follow rather than a post-decisional appeal period.

For detailed information please visit the forest website www.fs.usda.gov/projects/lassen/landmanagement/projects. Comments can be sent to: [email protected] with the subject line of Whaleback Fire Salvage Project. Electronic comments must be submitted in a format such as plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), portable document format (pdf), or MS Word (.doc or .docx). Written comments should be mailed to Carol Thornton, District Ranger, ATTN: Whaleback Fire Salvage Project, 477-050 Eagle Lake Rd, Susanville, CA 96130; Written comments can also be delivered between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Eagle Lake Ranger District office, located at 477-050 Eagle Lake Rd, Susanville, CA 96130. Additional information contact Chuck Lewis at [email protected] or (530) 257-4188.

Public comments would be helpful to develop the project and will be accepted for 30 days following publication of this notice. Input will be accepted if received by the close of business on November 21, 2018. Thank you for your interest and participation in the environmental analysis process.

