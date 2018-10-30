Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 10/30/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F082

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MILE HIGH MILL AND GRAIN COMPANY.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

Thomas Traphagan, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123;

Andrea Traphagan, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: Husband and Wife.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on Oct. 9, 2018.

Signed: /s/ Thomas Traphagan.

Signed: /s/ Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F083

(Expires: 10/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EAGLE LAKE RESORT.

Business Address: 509-625 STONES ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

Thomas Traphagan, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123;

Andrea Traphagan, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: Husband and Wife.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on November, 2013.

Signed: /s/ Thomas Traphagan.

Signed: /s/ Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2018|

NOTICE OF AIRPORT COMMISSION VACANCIES

The City of Susanville is inviting applications from the public for service on the Susanville Municipal Airport Commission as a Commissioner or Alternate. If you have an interest in aviation, serving on the Airport Commission is a valuable opportunity to participate in local planning and decision making for the operation of this vital community asset. The Commission serves as an advisory board to the City Council and contributes to short and long term goals for the regulation and expansion of business and development at the Airport.

The Airport Commission consists of five community residents and one alternate member and at a minimum, members must reside within 15 miles of the city limits. Responsibilities include attendance at meetings and reviewing airport activities. The Airport Commission’s regular meetings are held every other month on the second Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the City’s Susanville Municipal Airport Commission, please submit a letter of interest to City of Susanville ATTN: City Clerk, 66 N. Lassen St., Susanville CA 96130. Letters should include a short resume.

This notice constitutes the notice required under Government Code §54974. No appointments shall be made to fill the vacancy for ten (10) days after the final posting of this notice.

FOR: Susanville City Council

BY: Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 16, 23, 30, 2018|

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE FORT SAGE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Fort Sage Unified School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its September 19, 2018, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the Fort Sage Unified School District. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Gwen Pacheco at the Fort Sage Unified School District, Herlong, California, (530) 827-2129. Completed questionnaires may be submitted to the Fort Sage Unified District Office no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday November 14, 2018.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Fort Sage Unified School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the December 19, 2018, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the December 2018 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Published LCT

Oct. 23, 30, 2018|

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Lassen County Fire Safe Council, Inc. will be accepting bids for forestry work on projects that will occur in Lassen, Modoc and Shasta Counties over the next 42 months. We expect to treat approximately 20,000 acres. Work will consist of the following types of operations:

Biomass Utilization Chipping Mastication Hand Crew Fuel Treatments Emergent Brush Treatments

For bid information contact Tom Esgate at (530) 310-0146 or [email protected]. Pre-bid tours will be scheduled in the first half of November, 2018. Bids will be received shortly thereafter.

Published LCT

Oct. 23, 30, 2018|

Published FRB, CP

Oct. 24, 31, 2018|

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR ONE PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT

TO THE

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Lassen County Board of Education, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its October 10, 2018, regular meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. The vacancy exists in the following Trustee Area:

Trustee Area 2

Westwood Unified School District

Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Stacy Russell at the Lassen County Office of Education, 472-013 Johnstonville Road, N., Susanville, California, 96130, (530) 257-2197, [email protected] . Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Lassen County Office of Education no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 8, 2018. Applicants are requested to be in attendance at the regular meeting of the Lassen County Board of Education scheduled for Wednesday, November 14, 4:30 p.m., at the Lassen County Office of Education.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Lassen County Board of Education, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the November 14, 2018, meeting of the Board. If an appointment is made, the appointee will be sworn in and seated at the December 12, 2018, meeting. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Published LCT, WWPP

Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Levee Lane

T.S. No. 18-0204-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED _____________ ____: _ __ ___ __ ____ ____ NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP L_U _: KÈM THEO _ÂY LÀ B_N TRÌNH BÀY TÓM L__C V_ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LI_U NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/16/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JUDITH L JONES, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 6/23/2011 as Instrument No. 2011-03204 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 470-665 LEVEE LANE SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 A.P.N.: 117-680-01-11 Date of Sale: 11/19/2018 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $114,037.30, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-0204-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/11/2018 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939-0772 www.nationwideposting.com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0342118 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 10/23/2018, 10/30/2018, 11/06/2018

Published LCT

Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2018|

NOTICE REGARDING THE

November 6, 2018

Statewide General Election

Lassen Community College Trustee Area No. 1 Ballot Error

An error was made in the instructions on the November 6, 2018 Statewide General Election ballot for the race of Lassen Community College, Governing Board Member for Trustee Area No. 1. The instructions for this race read, “Vote for no more than THREE” when they should have read, “Vote for no more than TWO”.

After consultations with the California Secretary of State’s office, Lassen County Counsel and reviewing the California Elections Code, it is clear that continuing the election for this race would produce illegal results. Therefore, I must declare that due to the error this race must be re-conducted. Votes cast for this race in the November 6, 2018 General Election Ballot will not be tallied. The remainder of the ballot will be counted as normal.

/s/ Julie M. Bustamante,

Lassen County Clerk-Recorder

Published LCT

Oct. 30, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Board of Supervisors solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Ira Lee Boylescope

File: CDEF2017-224

Project: Public Hearing on Accounting pursuant to Lassen County Code Section 19.140; and Consideration of Report of Administrative civil penalties (as ordered to owner, by the Decision of Administrative hearing Officer, Case Number CDEF2017-224 on October 23, 2017), charged pursuant to Lassen County code Section 19.170.

Location: 441-955 Debbie Do Lane, Doyle, CA 96109

A.P.N.: 139-220-16

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante,

Lassen County Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 30, 2018|

Timber Sale

The Plumas National Forest is pre- advertising for the Frazier Integrated Resource Timber Contract (IRTC) Stewardship. The Frazier IRTC Stewardship Timber Sale is located in all or portions of T.22N., R.12E., sections 21, 22, 27, and 28, M.D.M. An estimated 4,686 CCF (2.34 MMBF) of sawtimber and 5,154 CCF (14,174 Tons) of Green Biomass Convertible (Grn Bio Cv), marked or otherwise designated for cutting on approximately 493 acres, with four mandatory stewardship projects and one optional stewardship project. Stewardship project(s) are: Mandatory Item 001: Cut and Skid Biomass, Mandatory Item 002: Chip and Haul Biomass, Mandatory Item 003: Road Maintenance, Mandatory Item 004: Temporary Road Construction. Optional Item 005: Rehabilitation of Skid Trails and Temporary Roads. For information on the pre-advertisement, visit the website below:

www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital or family status. (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.) Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information (Braille, large print, audiotape, etc.) should contact USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TDD).

To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 14th and Independence Avenue, SW, Washington D.C. 20250-9410 or call 202-720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published LCT

Oct. 30, 2018|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 31, 2018|

PRELIMINARY ADVERTISEMENT

SALE OF NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER

The Forest Service intends to advertise timber designated for cutting in the following proposed timber sale area on the Lassen National Forest by November 6, 2018. The BROCKMAN FLAT FIRE SALVAGE sale contains approximately 225 acres more or less within T32N, R10E, sections: 1, 24-25, 35-36; and T32N, R11E, Sections: 19 and 30; MDM on the Eagle Lake Ranger District. This sale contains an estimated volume of 10,668 Tons of Ponderosa pine fire salvage designated for cutting. Trees designated for cutting will be determined using Designation by Damage Class.

This advance notice is to afford interested parties time to examine the sale area prior to final advertisement. Final advertisement will be posted for a 10 day period. Interested parties may obtain information and maps about the sale area from the Eagle Lake Ranger District, 477-050 Eagle Lake Road, Susanville, CA 96130 or Lassen National Forest Supervisors Office, Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130. Preliminary advertisement maps and volumes may also be found at the following web address: www.fs.usda.gov/resourcedetail/lassen/landmanagement/resourcemanagement. The final advertisement will contain final minimum stumpage rates, bidding provisions, and other sale conditions. For specific sale questions contact Ron Perry at 530-252-6682.

Published LCT

Oct. 30, 2018|

FINDINGS AND ORDER

AFTER HEARING

Petitioner/Plaintiff: Daniel Zuffinetti

Respondent/Defendant: Breanna Zuffinetti

Case Number FL61349

This proceeding was heard on 10/3/2018 at 1:00 PM in Dept. 2C of the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, at 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130; by The Honorable Candace Beason, Judge.

On the order to show cause, notice of motion or request for order filed: 6/4/2018 by Petitioner.

Petitioner/plaintiff was present.

THE COURT ORDERS:

Custody and visitation/parenting time: Other. Child Support: Not applicable Spousal or family support: Not applicable Property orders: Not applicable Attorney’s fees: Not applicable Other orders: As attached All other issues are reserved until further order of court. This matter is continued for further hearing on November 7, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. in Dept. 2C on the following issues: Custody and Visitation, continued for service by publication.

Dated: Oct. 3, 2018

/s/Candace J. Beason, Judicial Officer

Approved as conforming to court order.

Published LCT

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F078

(Expires: 9/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PAUL BUNYAN TREE SERVICE.

Business Address: 463-050 CHRISTIE STREET, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

JOSHUA MARVIA BUCHHOLZ, 463-050 CHRISTIE STREET, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Joshua Buchholz.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 28, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F079

(Expires: 10/2/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DUST BUNNY.

Business Address: 1400 4TH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MAJEL ANN DRESEL, 1400 4TH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Majel Ann Dresel.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 2, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2018|

Public Notice

The Lassen County Office of Education is seeking contact information for the following former employees.

If you are able to provide current contact information, Please call the Lassen County Office of Education at (530) 257-2196 or email [email protected]

Robin Banker

JoEllen Barrett

Mary Berryman

Kathleen Colvin

Kenneth Dutton

Brynne Evans

Angela Helvey

Kim Kersh

Tammy Patto

Donald Pyles

Eric Ring

Devin Ruby

Gene Sies

Deanna Standley

Dean Stevens

Gayle Triplett

Tia Whiteley

Published LCT

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F084

(Expires: 10/12/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DARRIN FOSTER INSPECTIONS.

Business Address: 700-350 SIERRA ROAD 96130, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

DARRIN FOSTER, 700-350 SIERRA ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Darrin Foster.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 12, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F086

(Expires: 10/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PAT’S THIS AND THAT.

Business Address: 312 BIRCH STREET, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

LAURA HIGH, 1493 FIELDBROOK ROAD, MCKINLEYVILLE, CA 95519; PATRICIA MCCORMICK, 517 BIRCH STREET WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Laura High, Manager.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 13, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F089

(Expires: 10/24/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MT. LASSEN PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 822 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LENA M. LOZANO, 405 N. SPRING ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; NICHOLAS LOZANO, 4775 SUMMIT RIDGE DR., APT. 1121, RENO, NV 89523.

This business is conducted by: A Trust.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 10/1/18.

Signed: /s/ Lena Lozano; Nicholas Lozano.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 24, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13, 20, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Board of Supervisor solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Sylvia Kathryn Bristow & Jon Steven Ortega TC

File Number: CDEF2015-031

Project: Public hearing to consider the administrative abatement of a commercial structure that has been deemed substandard and dangerous. Said structure has been posted “Do Not Enter, Unsafe to Occupy” in accordance with Chapter 4 of the Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings. The property owners failed to abate the structure as ordered by the Building Official on February 2, 2018.

Location: 445-310 Herlong Access Road, Herlong, CA 96113

AP.N. 139-040-08

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on this item at 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante

Lassen County Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 30, 2018|

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

PROJECT NUMBER 18-03

CADY SPRINGS

PUMP STATION COMPLETION

CITY OF SUSANVILLE,

66 NORTH LASSEN STREET

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Separate sealed BIDS for the CITY OF SUSANVILLE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION PROJECT located approximately between Harris Drive and Thumper Hill Road along State Highway 36 partially within the CITY OF SUSANVILLE and LASSEN COUNTY, described by title as the CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION PROJECT and having Project Number 18-03 will be received by the office of the CITY CLERK, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., November 15, 2018 and then at said address publicly opened and read aloud in the CITY COUNCIL Chambers.

The WORK generally consists of: THE COMPLETION OF THE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION, ALL NECESSARY CONNECTIONS, ELECTRICAL POWER SYSTEMS, SCADA COMMUNICATIONS AND FULL OPERATIONAL & COMMISSIONED CONDITION OF THE SYSTEM FROM THE CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION TO THE HARRIS DRIVE TANK AND PUMP STATION, and all other WORK necessary to complete the PROJECT. The ENGINEERS ESTIMATE of the work prescribed in the contract documents is estimated at $1,115,400 and consists of the construction of a pump station, providing temporary bypass and chlorination facilities, completing connections to existing pressure pipe systems, providing all electrical and communication facilities (SCADA), commissioning of a 1MG storage tank and all needed work for a fully operational system.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the CITY Public Works Department located at 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130 upon a non-refundable payment of $75.00 for each set. An additional non-refundable payment of $20.00 will be required for mailing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting will be held to answer all questions and includes a site inspection trip for prospective BIDDERS. The meeting will be held at the Council Chambers of the SUSANVILLE CITY HALL, 66 Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 at 10:00 AM on NOVEMBER 8, 2018. Expect at least two hours for the meeting and site visit. Inclement weather MAY prohibit access to the site and if so, rescheduling of the site meeting and bid opening will occur.

In accordance with the provisions of California Public Contract Code Section 3300, the CITY has determined that the CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid CLASS A CONTRACTORS LICENSE OR AN APPROVED COMBINATION OF THE SPECIALTY LICENSES FOR DISCIPLINES REQUIRED TO PERFORM THE WORK AS ALLOWED BY THE CITY ENGINEER at the time that the CONTRACTOR is selected. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the CONTRACT to any bidder not possessing said license at the time of award.

The CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred percent (100%) of payments due under the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS from time to time, without retention from any portion of the payment by the CITY by depositing securities of equivalent value with the CITY in accordance with the provisions of Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by the CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by the CITY whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in Section 16430 of the California Government Code, and Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS specify the scope of the WORK and many other conditions which include, but are not limited to, the wages to be paid to all workers employed in the execution of the CONTRACT. It shall be mandatory for the successful bidder and any SUBCONTRACTORS thereof, to pay not less than the prevailing wages to all workers employed in performing this CONTRACT in accordance with Sections 1170 to 1781 of the Labor Code. Neither the CONTRACTOR nor SUBCONTRACTORS shall engage in or permit discrimination in employment of persons because of race, color, national origin, ancestry, or religion.

BY ORDER OF the CITY PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT of Susanville, California.

Dated this day of 2018.

Daniel Gibbs, P.E. as the CITY ENGINEER for the CITY of Susanville

INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS

BIDS will be received by the CITY of Susanville (herein called the CITY), at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., NOVEMBER 15, 2018. All BIDS must be accompanied by the Statement of Qualification as defined in the Supplemental General Conditions in Section 5. Any BID not accompanied by the Statement of Qualifications will not be considered for selection. The CITY will provide to BIDDERS upon request prior to bidding, all information pertinent to, delineates and describes, the land owned and rights-of-way acquired or to be acquired.

Each BID must be submitted to the CITY CLERK in a sealed envelope, addressed to the CITY of Susanville at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Each sealed envelope containing a BID must be plainly marked on the outside as BID for PROJECT NO. 18-03, CADY SPRINGS PUMP STATION COMPLETION PROJECT and the envelope should bear on the outside the name of the BIDDER, the BIDDER’S address, and the BIDDER’S license number if applicable. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the BID must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to the CITY at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

At any time up to three (3) working days prior to BID opening, the CITY or CITY’S ENGINEER may issue ADDENDA to the PLANS and SPECIFICATIONS. The same shall be made available to those persons who have obtained a CONTRACT DOCUMENTS package from the CITY. The receipt of the ADDENDA shall be noted on the bid and will become part of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. BIDDERS must satisfy themselves to the accuracy and completeness of the BID SCHEDULE by examination of the site and a review of the DRAWINGS and SPECIFICATIONS including ADDENDA. After BIDS have been submitted, the BIDDER shall not assert that there was a misunderstanding concerning the quantities of WORK or of the nature or scope of the WORK to be done.

Individual BIDDERS shall sign the BID with their full name and address. A partner of a Partnership submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his or her full name and the name and address of every member of the Partnership shall be given. A duly authorized officer(s) of a corporation submitting a BID shall sign the BID with his/her/their full name(s) attested by the corporate seal, and the names and titles of all officer(s) of the corporation shall be given on the BID.

The CITY will not consider for award more than one BID from an individual, firm, partnership, corporation, or association under the same or different names. A conditional or qualified bid will not be accepted. The CITY may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all BIDS. Any BID may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of BIDS or authorized postponement thereof. Any BID received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No BIDDER may withdraw a BID within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the CONTRACT cannot be awarded within the specified period, the time may be extended by mutual AGREEMENT between the CITY and the BIDDER.

All applicable laws, ordinances, and the rules and regulations of all authorities having jurisdiction over construction of the PROJECT shall apply to the CONTRACT throughout. Some of the laws regarding wage rates, travel and subsistence payments, payroll records, apprentices, working hours and workers compensation are specified under the General Conditions. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS contain the provisions required for the PROJECT. Information obtained from an officer, agent, or employee of the CITY or any other person shall not affect the risks or obligations assumed by the CONTRACTOR or relieve him from fulfilling any of the conditions of the CONTRACT.

Each BID must be accompanied by a BOND payable to the CITY for ten percent (10%) of the amount of the BID. Once qualifications are received, and the BID prices compared, the CITY will return the BONDS of all except the three (3) lowest responsible BIDDERS. Lowest responsible will also include “most qualified.” When the AGREEMENT is executed the BONDS of the two (2) remaining unsuccessful BIDDERS will be returned. The BID BOND of the successful BIDDER will be retained until the PAYMENT BOND and PERFORMANCE BOND have been executed and approved, after which it will be returned. The BID BOND must be executed on the BOND FORM included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

A PERFORMANCE BOND and a PAYMENT BOND, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the CONTRACT PRICE, with a corporate SURETY approved by the CITY, will be required for the faithful performance of the CONTRACT. The PERFORMANCE BOND and the PAYMENT BOND must be executed on the BOND FORMS included in the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. A MAINTENANCE BOND will be required of the CONTRACTOR upon completion of the WORK, and prior to final payment. The MAINTENANCE BOND shall remain in force for a period of one (1) year after the date of “NOTICE OF COMPLETION of WORK”. Attorneys-in-fact who sign BID BONDS, MAINTENANCE BONDS, or PAYMENT BONDS and PERFORMANCE BONDS must file with each BOND a certified and effective dated copy of their power of attorney. Insurance will be required according to Section 4.21 of the General Conditions.

The party to whom the CONTRACT is awarded will be required to execute the AGREEMENT and obtain the PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND, and all required insurance within ten (10) calendar days from the date when NOTICE OF AWARD is delivered to the BIDDER. The NOTICE OF AWARD shall be accompanied by the necessary AGREEMENT and BOND FORMS. In case of failure of the BIDDER to execute the AGREEMENT, the CITY may at its option consider the BIDDER in default, in which case the BID BOND accompanying the proposal shall become the property of the CITY.

The CITY within ten (10) calendar days of receipt of acceptable insurance, PERFORMANCE BOND, PAYMENT BOND and AGREEMENT signed by the party to whom the AGREEMENT was awarded shall sign the AGREEMENT and return to such party an executed duplicate of the AGREEMENT. Should the CITY not execute the AGREEMENT within such period, the BIDDER may by WRITTEN NOTICE withdraw his signed AGREEMENT. Such notice of withdrawal shall be effective upon receipt of notice by the CITY.

The NOTICE TO PROCEED shall be issued within ten (10) calendar days of the execution of the AGREEMENT by the CITY. Should there be reasons why the NOTICE TO PROCEED cannot be issued within such period, the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the CITY and CONTRACTOR. If the NOTICE TO PROCEED has not been issued within the ten (10) calendar day period or within the period mutually agreed upon, the CONTRACTOR may terminate the AGREEMENT without further liability on the part of either party.

The CITY may make such investigations as it deems necessary to determine the ability of the BIDDER to perform the WORK, and the BIDDER shall furnish all such information and data for this purpose as the CITY may request. The CITY reserves the right to reject any BID if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such BIDDER fails to satisfy the CITY that such BIDDER is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the AGREEMENT and to complete the WORK contemplated therein. The CITY reserves the right to reject bids at their sole discretion.

Each BIDDER and CONTRACTOR shall be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California including but not limited to Chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Any BIDDER or CONTRACTOR not so licensed is subject to the penalties imposed by such law. Each BIDDER is responsible for inspecting the site and for reading and being thoroughly familiar with the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS. The failure or omission of any BIDDER to do any of the foregoing shall in no way relieve any BIDDER from any obligation in respect to his BID. Further, the BIDDER agrees to abide by the requirements under Executive Order No. 11246, as amended, including specifically the provisions of the equal opportunity clause set forth in the SUPPLEMENTAL GENERAL CONDITIONS.

The CITY requires notification of discrepancies in, or omissions from, the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS if any are found by a BIDDER. The CITY ENGINEER’s office and working address is 720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Staff can be contacted directly at (530) 257-1050 or via e-mail at [email protected]

Published LCT

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2018|