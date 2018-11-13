Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 11/13/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F084

(Expires: 10/12/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DARRIN FOSTER INSPECTIONS.

Business Address: 700-350 SIERRA ROAD 96130, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

DARRIN FOSTER, 700-350 SIERRA ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Darrin Foster.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 12, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F086

(Expires: 10/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PAT’S THIS AND THAT.

Business Address: 312 BIRCH STREET, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

LAURA HIGH, 1493 FIELDBROOK ROAD, MCKINLEYVILLE, CA 95519; PATRICIA MCCORMICK, 517 BIRCH STREET WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Laura High, Manager.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 13, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F089

(Expires: 10/24/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MT. LASSEN PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 822 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LENA M. LOZANO, 405 N. SPRING ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; NICHOLAS LOZANO, 4775 SUMMIT RIDGE DR., APT. 1121, RENO, NV 89523.

This business is conducted by: A Trust.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 10/1/18.

Signed: /s/ Lena Lozano; Nicholas Lozano.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 24, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13, 20, 2018|

Janesville property sale

Mountain Way

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 18-00174-2 Loan No: 6531/Whitehead APN 129-600-22-11 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will not be recorded pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(a). It will be mailed to the Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED DECEMBER 12, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On November 26, 2018, at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on January 8, 2008, as Instrument No. 2008-00100 and re-recorded on January 9, 2008, as Instrument No. 2008-00116 of official records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, CA, executed by: Gerald C. Whitehead, Sr. and Joan C. Whitehead, Trustees of Whitehead Family Trust under the provisions of a trust agreement dated June 21, 2006, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of TRI COUNTIES BANK, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: PARCEL 1: THAT PORTION OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 16, IN TOWNSHIP 28 NORTH, RANGE 13 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF LASSEN, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SAID SECTION 16, THENCE NORTH 220 FEET; THENCE EAST 720 FEET; THENCE NORTH 605 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE DESCRIPTION; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 272 FEET; THENCE NORTH 56ºEAST 165.25 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 364.41 FEET; THENCE WEST 137 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL 2: AN EASEMENT FOR ROADWAY OVER AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 20 FEET IN WIDTH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF WHICH IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING ATTHE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 16, IN TOWNSHIP 28 NORTH, RANGE 13 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF; THENCE NORTH 220 FEET; THENCE EAST 720 FEET; THENCE NORTH 877 FEET; THENCE NORTH 56ºEAST 165.25 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LINE TO BE DESCRIBED; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 56ºEAST 156.75 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF A PRIVATE ROAD AND THE TERMINUS OF SAID LINE. PARCEL 3: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ACCESS AND UTILITY PURPOSES OVER AND ACROSS THE SOUTHERN 20 FEET OF PARCEL A AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED, “P/M NO. 6-02-87 PARCEL MAP FOR RALPH E. AND MEDA I. WHITEHEAD”, FILED OCTOBER 21, 1987, IN BOOK 26 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 26. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 714.730.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-00174-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 462-975 Mountain Way, Janesville, CA The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto). The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $127,072.99 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: October 28, 2018 FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 18-00174-2 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Sara Berens, Authorized Signor SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727 A-4674849 11/06/2018, 11/13/2018, 11/20/2018

Published LCT

Nov. 6, 13, 20, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F090

(Expires: 10/30/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EASY AS THAT! NAILS BY NIKKI.

Business Address: 476-925 JEFFREY LN., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

NICOLE RENEE DOMINGUEZ, 476-925 JEFFREY LN., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; NICHOLAS ALLEN DOMINGUEZ, 476-925 JEFFREY LN., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Husband and Wife.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 9/8/18.

Signed: /s/ Nicole Dominguez; Nicholas Dominguez.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 30, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018|

Estate of Bertoluzza

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Frances Martha Bertoluzza, aka Frances M. Bertoluzza and Frances Bertoluzza, decedent

Case Number P8332

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Frances Martha Bertoluzza, aka Frances M. Bertoluzza and Frances Bertoluzza.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Michael J. and Judith I. Bertoluzza in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Michael J. and Judith I. Bertoluzza be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Nov. 27, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2c, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 100 South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-9351, SBN: 227796

Endorsed Oct. 31, 2018

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

Nov. 6, 13, 20, 2018|

LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Wednesday, November 21, 2018 to wit:

YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE

05 NISS JN8AZ08W55W408232 7CPN029 CA

To be sold by: Susanville Tow, 2955 Johnstonville Rd, Susanville, Lassen County, CA 96130 (10:00 AM)

Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale.

LienTek Solutions, Inc.

P.O. Box 443

Bonita, CA 91908

11/13/18

CNS-3191295#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Nov. 13, 2018

Nov. 13, 2018|

JANESVILLE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

P.O. Box 40

Janesville, CA 96114

The Janesville Fire Protection District Board of Directors has declared a 4000 Gallon Water Tank at the October 10, 2018 board meeting as surplus property. An inspection of this Water Tank can be made at the Janesville Fire Protection Districts Sunnyside Station. The disposal of this Water Tank will be by closed bid with a minimum bid of $400.00. Bids will be accepted at 463-390 Main Street Station by Monday November 19th 2018 no later than 4:30pm.

Nov. 13, 2018

Nov. 13, 2018|

Timber Sale

Plumas National Forest

Madora IRTC Stewardship

The Plumas National Forest is advertising for the Madora Integrated Resource Timber Contract (IRTC) Stewardship. The Madora IRTC Stewardship Timber Sale is located in all or portions of T.22N., R.11E., sections 1 and 12, T.22N., R12E., sections 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 18 and 19 and T.23N., R12E., sections 30, 31 and 32., M.D.M. Sealed – “Best Value” offers will be received at the Plumas National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 159 Lawrence St. Quincy, CA 95971, on December 21th , 2018, at 10:00 AM local time, of an estimated 9,325 CCF (4.739 MBF) of sawtimber and an estimated 9,241 CCF (25,412 Tons) of Green Biomass Convertible (Grn Bio Cv), marked or otherwise designated for cutting on approximately 834 acres, with four mandatory stewardship projects and two optional stewardship project. Stewardship project(s) are: Mandatory Item 001: Road Maintenance, Mandatory Item 002: Specified Road Reconstruction, Mandatory Item 003: Temporary Road Construction, Mandatory Item 004: Temporary Road Re-opening, Mandatory Item 005 Tillage and Special Erosion Prevention Measures. Optional Item 006: Re-contouring of Newly Created bench Skid Trails, and Optional Item 007: Re-contouring of Temporary Roads.

The Forest Service will evaluate competitive offers submitted by offerors who present a price offer and technical proposal according to the information found under the section in the offer titled “Instructions to Offerors.” Evaluation factors for this project are organizational experience, organizational past performance, local community economic enhancement (including small business enhancement), understanding the Government’s requirements, and price. One award will be made to the offeror whose proposal is technically acceptable and whose technical/price relationship is the “best value” to the Government. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all offers. A prospectus is available to the public and interested offerors from the offices listed below. Information concerning the timber and stewardship projects specific to this project, and submission of offers is available at: www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital or family status. (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.) Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information (Braille, large print, audiotape, etc.) should contact USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TDD).

To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 14th and Independence Avenue, SW, Washington D.C. 20250-9410 or call 202-720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Nov. 13, 20, 2018

Nov. 13, 20, 2018|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 14, 21, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Shasta Street

T.S. No.: 2017-03092-CA

A.P.N.:107-181-18-11

Property Address: 757 Shasta Street, Susanville, CA 96130

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/08/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

Trustor: Daniel A. Valerga and Rachel A. Valerga, Husband and Wife

Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC

Deed of Trust Recorded 03/13/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-02023 in book –, page– and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale: 12/17/2018 at 02:00 PM

Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 200,724.10

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE:

All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as:

More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

SStreet Address or other common designation of real property: 757 Shasta Street, Susanville, CA 96130

A.P.N.: 107-181-18-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above.

The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is:

$ 200,724.10.

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.

The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-03092-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary

C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237

Ventura, CA 93003

Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx

Date: November 2, 2018

Trustee Sale Assistant

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published LCT

Nov. 13, 20, 27, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Board of Supervisors solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Bertram Cebrian

File: CDEF 2016-011

Project: Public hearing to consider the correctness and reasonableness of an amendment to the lien recorded on January 18, 2018, as an instrument number 2018-00233, to recover the costs incurred in the execution of abatement of a “Public Nuisance”. Recordation of said lien ordered by the Lassen County Administrative Hearing Officer on December 4, 2018. Amendment of said lien being necessary to recover total costs of abatement.

Location: 716 Delwood Street, Westwood, CA 96137

A.P.N.: 125-060-04

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante,

Lassen County Clerk

Nov. 13, 2018

Nov. 13, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Board of Supervisors solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Executive Planners Group LLC and Registered Agent/Previous Property Owner Garry C. Powles

File: CDEF 2018-044

Project: Public hearing on Accounting pursuant to Lassen County Code Section 19.140; and Consideration of Report of Administrative civil penalties (as ordered to owner, by the Decision of Administrative Hearing Officer, CDEF 2018-044 on August 6, 2018), charged pursuant to Lassen County Code Section 19.170.

Location: 716-975 Cummings Road, Janesville, CA 96114

A.P.N.: 131-090-34

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante,

Lassen County Clerk

Nov. 13, 2018

Nov. 13, 2018|

Plum Restoration Project

USDA Forest Service

Lassen National Forest

Hat Creek Ranger District

Shasta County, California

Notice for Opportunity to Comment on Draft Environmental Assessment:

The Hat Creek Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest has prepared a draft Environmental Assessment for the Plum Restoration Project to present the environmental consequences of the Proposed Action and the No Action alternatives. A comment period is being provided for this environmental assessment pursuant to 36 CFR 218.22 and is intended to provide those interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known prior to a decision being made by the Responsible Official. Those submitting timely, project-specific written comments during a public comment period are eligible to file an objection during the objection period which will be provided for this project prior to a decision (36 CFR 218.5(a). The Plum Restoration Project is a long-term landscape level restoration project. This project is part of the proposal for the Burney-Hat Creek Basins Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Project (CFLRP). The analysis area is approximately 18,253 acres and is located directly north of Highway 44 at the top of the Hat Creek Rim, approximately 11/2 miles east of the unincorporated community of Old Station, CA, T32N, R6E, Sections 5-6; T33N, R6E, Sections 5-9, 16-21, and 28-33; and T34N, R5E Sections 30-32, Mount Diablo Base and Meridian. The Plum Restoration Project was considered in the CFLRP to evaluate opportunities to achieve watershed restoration, forest health activities, and hazardous fuels reduction to increase landscape level resiliency to disturbances, including fire, insects, disease and drought. The Plum Restoration Project proposes management activities to achieve the goals outlined in the CFLRP for the Plum area. Copies of the draft environmental assessment are available at the Hat Creek District Office 43225 E Hwy 299, P.O. Box 220, Fall River Mills, CA 96028 in Fall River Mills, CA, or online at www.fs.fed.us/nepa/nepa_project_exp.php?project=47742. Additional Information regarding this project is available by contacting Greg Mayer, District Timber Management Officer, in person, by phone (530)336-5521 or by e-mail at [email protected].

How to Comment and Timeframe

Written, facsimile, hand-delivered, and electronic comments will be accepted for 30 days following publication of the opportunity to comment legal notice which is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period. Commenters should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. It is the commenter’s responsibility to ensure timely receipt of comments (36 CFR 218.25). Individuals or representatives of an entity submitting comments must sign the comments or verify identity upon request (218.24(b)(8)). All written comments received by the responsible official become a matter of public record (218.35(b)(2)). Comments may be submitted to Janine Book, District Ranger, Hat Creek Ranger District, 43225 HWY 299E, P.O. Box 220, Fall River Mills, CA 96028; (530 336 5521; (530) 336-5758 (fax). Electronic comments, in acceptable plain text (.txt), rich text (.rtf), or Word (.doc) formats, may be submitted to: [email protected] with Subject: Plum Restoration Project.

Nov. 13, 2018

Nov. 13, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F087

(Expires: 10/22/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RAINEY DAY GARAGE, LLC.

Business Address: 708-780 WINGFIELD ROAD E., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

MICHAEL J. RAINEY, 708-780 WINGFIELD ROAD E., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 10/22/18.

Signed: /s/ Michael Rainey.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 22, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F092

(Expires: 11/06/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: POPPIE’S EVENTS.

Business Address: 613 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MELANIE WESTBROOK, 613 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Melanie Westbrook.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 6, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F091

(Expires: 11/05/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AMERICAN EAGLE LLC, DBA SUPER Y MARKET.

Business Address: 671-475 HWY. 36, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

GORMEET SINGH, 7955 OPAL STATION DR., RENO, NV 89506; RAJINDER KAUR, 795 OPAL STATION DR., RENO, NV 89506.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Gormeet Singh.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 5, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F081

(Expires: 10/09/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GOLDEN RULE TRUSS & COMPONENTS.

Business Address: 706-360 US HWY. 395 E. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MARK BENUEL COBLENTZ, 716-220 BLICKENSTAFF ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 10/1/18.

Signed: /s/ Mark Coblentz.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2018|