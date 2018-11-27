Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 11/27/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F090

(Expires: 10/30/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EASY AS THAT! NAILS BY NIKKI.

Business Address: 476-925 JEFFREY LN., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

NICOLE RENEE DOMINGUEZ, 476-925 JEFFREY LN., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; NICHOLAS ALLEN DOMINGUEZ, 476-925 JEFFREY LN., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Husband and Wife.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 9/8/18.

Signed: /s/ Nicole Dominguez; Nicholas Dominguez.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 30, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Shasta Street

T.S. No.: 2017-03092-CA

A.P.N.:107-181-18-11

Property Address: 757 Shasta Street, Susanville, CA 96130

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/08/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

Trustor: Daniel A. Valerga and Rachel A. Valerga, Husband and Wife

Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC

Deed of Trust Recorded 03/13/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-02023 in book –, page– and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale: 12/17/2018 at 02:00 PM

Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 200,724.10

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE:

All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as:

More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

SStreet Address or other common designation of real property: 757 Shasta Street, Susanville, CA 96130

A.P.N.: 107-181-18-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above.

The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is:

$ 200,724.10.

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.

The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-03092-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary

C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237

Ventura, CA 93003

Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx

Date: November 2, 2018

Trustee Sale Assistant

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published LCT

Nov. 13, 20, 27, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F087

(Expires: 10/22/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RAINEY DAY GARAGE, LLC.

Business Address: 708-780 WINGFIELD ROAD E., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

MICHAEL J. RAINEY, 708-780 WINGFIELD ROAD E., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 10/22/18.

Signed: /s/ Michael Rainey.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 22, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F092

(Expires: 11/06/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: POPPIE’S EVENTS.

Business Address: 613 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MELANIE WESTBROOK, 613 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Melanie Westbrook.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 6, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F091

(Expires: 11/05/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AMERICAN EAGLE LLC, DBA SUPER Y MARKET.

Business Address: 671-475 HWY. 36, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

GORMEET SINGH, 7955 OPAL STATION DR., RENO, NV 89506; RAJINDER KAUR, 795 OPAL STATION DR., RENO, NV 89506.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Gormeet Singh.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 5, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F081

(Expires: 10/09/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GOLDEN RULE TRUSS & COMPONENTS.

Business Address: 706-360 US HWY. 395 E. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MARK BENUEL COBLENTZ, 716-220 BLICKENSTAFF ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 10/1/18.

Signed: /s/ Mark Coblentz.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Roop Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-00932-CI-CA Title No. 180254096-CA-VOI A.P.N. 103-171-01-11 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/01/2000. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Christine L. Watts, a single woman Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 03/06/2000 as Instrument No. 2000-01343 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Lassen County, California. Date of Sale: 12/19/2018 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $46,243.93 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 295 N. Roop Street, Susanville, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-00932-CI-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/07/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4675407 11/20/2018, 11/27/2018, 12/04/2018

Published LCT

Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Las Plumas Way

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 18-1394 Loan No.: ******7355 APN: 099-210-03 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/12/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JULIE A ANGULO, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES Recorded 8/19/2011 as Instrument No. 2011-04306 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, Date of Sale: 12/10/2018 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $139,656.73 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 691-545 LAS PLUMAS WAY SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site https:// www.hudsonandmarshall.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-1394. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/8/2018 PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Michelle R. Ghidotti-Gonsalves, President A-4675773 11/20/2018, 11/27/2018, 12/04/2018

Published LCT

Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2018|

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE WESTWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Westwood Unified School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its October 17, 2018, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Trena Smith at Westwood Unified School District, Westwood, California, 96137, (530) 256-2311. Completed questionnaires may be submitted to the Westwood Unified School District Office no later than 3:00 p.m. on December 6, 2018. Applicants are requested to be in attendance at the regular meeting of the Westwood Unified School District scheduled for Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 6:15 p.m., at the Westwood High School Library.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Westwood Unified School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the December 12, 2018, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the December 12, 2018 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Published LCT

Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F093

(Expires: 11/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: I CAN HELP.

Business Address: 691-365 SARA CT., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

FREDERIC FRANKLIN FOULK SR., 691-365 SARA CT., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Fred. F. Foulk.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 13, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4, 11, 2018|

Janesville Property Sale

County Road A-3

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-796478-JB Order No.: 170431819-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/25/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): DAVID THEIS AND DEBRA A THEIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 7/12/2011 as Instrument No. 2011-03526 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 12/21/2018 at 2:00pm Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $137,388.05 The purported property address is: 464-000 COUNTY RD A-3, JANESVILLE, CA 96114 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 129-510-09-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 877-518-5700 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-796478-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 877-518-5700 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-796478-JB IDSPub #0147205 11/20/2018 11/27/2018 12/4/2018

Published LCT

Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2018|

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR ONE

PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Lassen County Board of Education, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its October 10, 2018, regular meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. The vacancy exists in the following Trustee Area:

Trustee Area 2

Westwood Unified School District

Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Stacy Russell at the Lassen County Office of Education, 472-013 Johnstonville Road, N., Susanville, California, 96130, (530) 257-2197, [email protected] . Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Lassen County Office of Education no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018. Applicants are requested to be in attendance at the regular meeting of the Lassen County Board of Education scheduled for Wednesday, December 12, 4:30 p.m., at the Lassen County Office of Education.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Lassen County Board of Education, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the December 12, 2018, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Published LCT

Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2018|

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE JANESVILLE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the resignation of one member and the upcoming term expiration of another member of the Board of Trustees of the Janesville Union School District, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its September 18, 2018, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Pat Cheatle at Janesville Elementary School, Janesville, California, 96114, (530) 253-3551 or visit our website www.janesvilleschool.org to access the information. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Janesville Elementary School District Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on December 5, 2018.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Janesville Union School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the December 2018 Organizational Meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the December 2018 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Published LCT

Nov. 27, 2018|