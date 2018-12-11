Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 12/11/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F093

(Expires: 11/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: I CAN HELP.

Business Address: 691-365 SARA CT., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

FREDERIC FRANKLIN FOULK SR., 691-365 SARA CT., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Fred. F. Foulk.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 13, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4, 11, 2018|

Adoption hearing

CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTIONS CODE SECTION 294

Superior Court of California, County of Lassen

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Case Name: IN RE JAYLYNN M., a minor

Case Number J-6344

To Jonathan C. Miller and anyone claiming to be a parent of Jaylynn M., born on April 19, 2016, at Skylakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, Oregon.

A hearing will be held on January 14, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 2, Room C, in the court address above.

At the hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer.

The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all your parental rights to the child will be terminated.

You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you.

If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final.

The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present.

Date Filed: November 8, 2018

Vose, Clerk, by M. Reed, Deputy.

Published LCT

Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18, Dec. 24, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F096

(Expires: 11/29/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OLD FOLKS FARMING

Business Address: 644-255 Little Red Road, McArthur, CA 96056.

DONALD BAIRD, 644-255 Little Red Road, McArthur, CA 96056;

WENDY MORI, 644-255 Little Red Road, McArthur, CA 96056

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Donald Baird.

Signed: /s/ Wendy Mori.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 29, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 4, 11, 18, 24, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of CHUWON PAK for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

2nd Amended

Case Number: 61847

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Chuwon Pak filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: CHUWON PAK to Proposed name: HANA PARK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Jan. 29, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Tiimes.

Date: Nov. 27, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 27, 2018

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Dec. 4, 11, 18, 24, 2018|

Timber Sale

The Plumas National Forest is advertising for the Frazier Integrated Resource Timber Contract (IRTC) Stewardship. The Frazier IRTC Stewardship Timber Sale is located in all or portions of T.21N., R.12E., sections 21, 22, 27, and 28., M.D.M. Sealed – “Best Value” offers will be received at the Plumas National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 159 Lawrence St. Quincy, CA 95971, on January 14th , 2018, at 10:00 AM local time, of an estimated 4,687 CCF (2.343 MBF) of sawtimber and an estimated 4,852 CCF (13,383 Tons) of Green Biomass Convertible (Grn Bio Cv), marked or otherwise designated for cutting on approximately 493 acres, with four mandatory stewardship projects and two optional stewardship projects. Stewardship project(s) are: Mandatory Item 001: Road Maintenance, Mandatory Item 002: Temporary Road Construction, Mandatory Item 003: Temporary Road Re-opening, Mandatory Item 004: Tillage and Special Erosion Prevention Measures. Optional Item 005: Re-contouring of Newly Constructed Bench Skid Trails, and Optional Item 006: Re-contouring Newly Constructed Temporary Roads.

The Forest Service will evaluate competitive offers submitted by offerors who present a price offer and technical proposal according to the information found under the section in the offer titled “Instructions to Offerors.” Evaluation factors for this project are organizational experience, organizational past performance, local community economic enhancement (including small business enhancement), understanding the Government’s requirements, and price. One award will be made to the offeror whose proposal is technically acceptable and whose technical/price relationship is the “best value” to the Government. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all offers. A prospectus is available to the public and interested offerors from the offices listed below. Information concerning the timber and stewardship projects specific to this project, and submission of offers is available at: www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published LCT

Dec. 11, 2018|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 12, 2018|

Request for Proposals

The Plumas County Behavioral Health Department (PCBH) is seeking proposals to respond to, and complete, all Mental Health Crisis Evaluations for Plumas County residents requiring assessment for possible involuntary detention of mentally disordered persons pursuant to Welfare and Institutions 5150. This service is to be offered throughout Plumas County between the hours of 5:00 PM and 8:00 AM Monday through Friday, 5:00 PM Friday through 8:00 AM Monday, and all Plumas County recognized holidays. These services may include but are not limited to the following:

– Evaluations for residents on a W&I 5150 hold in an Emergency Department in Plumas County

– Evaluations for inmates in Plumas County Jail

– Identification of a psychiatric hospital for the placement of the resident

– Transportation of the resident to the identified hospital

– Utilization of PCBH Electronic Health Record

– Crisis resolution to avoid hospitalization

Proposals are due at the Plumas County Behavioral Health Department, 270 Hospital Rd. Suite 109, Quincy CA 95971 by the close of business January 11, 2019. For an RFP Application Packet and further information please contact Shelley Evans at (530) 283-6307 or visit our website at countyofplumas.com for more information under Behavioral Health.

Published LCT

Dec. 11, 18, 2018|

Published FRB

Dec. 12, 19, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F095

(Expires: 11/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SATICA RANCHES.

Business Address: 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117; PO BOX 61, STANDISH 96128, County of Lassen.

ROBERT DOMINGO SATICA, 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117; NANCY ELLEN SATICA, 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Signed: /s/ Nancy Ellen Satica.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 19, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F094

(Expires: 11/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SATICA LIVESTOCK.

Business Address: 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117; PO BOX 61, STANDISH 96128, County of Lassen.

ROBERT DOMINGO SATICA, 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117; NANCY ELLEN SATICA, 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Signed: /s/ Nancy Ellen Satica.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 19, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F098

(Expires: 12/03/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: K AND E TRANSPORT.

Business Address: 464-425 CHURCH ST. JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

KIM ANN HOFFMAN, 464-425 CHURCH ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114; EDWARD ALLEN, 464-425 CHURCH ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: Co-Partners.

Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above.

Signed: /s/ Kim Ann Hoffman; Edward Allen.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 3, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F099

(Expires: 12/05/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRAPPER MAX.

Business Address: 140 N. PINE ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MAX DANIEL DUANE LINDEMAN, 140 N. PINE ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above.

Signed: /s/ Max Lindeman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 5, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2018|