Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 12/18/18

Adoption hearing

CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTIONS CODE SECTION 294

Superior Court of California, County of Lassen

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Case Name: IN RE JAYLYNN M., a minor

Case Number J-6344

To Jonathan C. Miller and anyone claiming to be a parent of Jaylynn M., born on April 19, 2016, at Skylakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, Oregon.

A hearing will be held on January 14, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 2, Room C, in the court address above.

At the hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer.

The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all your parental rights to the child will be terminated.

You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you.

If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final.

The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present.

Date Filed: November 8, 2018

Vose, Clerk, by M. Reed, Deputy.

Published LCT

Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18, Dec. 24, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F096

(Expires: 11/29/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OLD FOLKS FARMING

Business Address: 644-255 Little Red Road, McArthur, CA 96056.

DONALD BAIRD, 644-255 Little Red Road, McArthur, CA 96056;

WENDY MORI, 644-255 Little Red Road, McArthur, CA 96056

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Donald Baird.

Signed: /s/ Wendy Mori.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 29, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 4, 11, 18, 24, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of CHUWON PAK for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

2nd Amended

Case Number: 61847

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Chuwon Pak filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: CHUWON PAK to Proposed name: HANA PARK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Jan. 29, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Tiimes.

Date: Nov. 27, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 27, 2018

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Dec. 4, 11, 18, 24, 2018|

Request for Proposals

The Plumas County Behavioral Health Department (PCBH) is seeking proposals to respond to, and complete, all Mental Health Crisis Evaluations for Plumas County residents requiring assessment for possible involuntary detention of mentally disordered persons pursuant to Welfare and Institutions 5150. This service is to be offered throughout Plumas County between the hours of 5:00 PM and 8:00 AM Monday through Friday, 5:00 PM Friday through 8:00 AM Monday, and all Plumas County recognized holidays. These services may include but are not limited to the following:

– Evaluations for residents on a W&I 5150 hold in an Emergency Department in Plumas County

– Evaluations for inmates in Plumas County Jail

– Identification of a psychiatric hospital for the placement of the resident

– Transportation of the resident to the identified hospital

– Utilization of PCBH Electronic Health Record

– Crisis resolution to avoid hospitalization

Proposals are due at the Plumas County Behavioral Health Department, 270 Hospital Rd. Suite 109, Quincy CA 95971 by the close of business January 11, 2019. For an RFP Application Packet and further information please contact Shelley Evans at (530) 283-6307 or visit our website at countyofplumas.com for more information under Behavioral Health.

Published LCT

Dec. 11, 18, 2018|

Published FRB

Dec. 12, 19, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F095

(Expires: 11/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SATICA RANCHES.

Business Address: 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117; PO BOX 61, STANDISH 96128, County of Lassen.

ROBERT DOMINGO SATICA, 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117; NANCY ELLEN SATICA, 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Signed: /s/ Nancy Ellen Satica.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 19, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F094

(Expires: 11/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SATICA LIVESTOCK.

Business Address: 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117; PO BOX 61, STANDISH 96128, County of Lassen.

ROBERT DOMINGO SATICA, 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117; NANCY ELLEN SATICA, 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Signed: /s/ Nancy Ellen Satica.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 19, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F098

(Expires: 12/03/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: K AND E TRANSPORT.

Business Address: 464-425 CHURCH ST. JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

KIM ANN HOFFMAN, 464-425 CHURCH ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114; EDWARD ALLEN, 464-425 CHURCH ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: Co-Partners.

Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above.

Signed: /s/ Kim Ann Hoffman; Edward Allen.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 3, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F099

(Expires: 12/05/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRAPPER MAX.

Business Address: 140 N. PINE ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MAX DANIEL DUANE LINDEMAN, 140 N. PINE ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above.

Signed: /s/ Max Lindeman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 5, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2018|

Notice of Availability of a Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the U.S. Army Demiliterization (DEMIL) program.

The Sierra Army Depot (SIAD) announces the availability of a DEA and draft Finding of No Significant Impact (FNSI) for the proposed demiliterization and demolish of unused and unneeded facilities at the SIAD installation, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The proposed action is not expected to have any significant environmental effects. Therefore, preparation of an environmental impact statement is not required. The DEA and draft FNSI are available for your review electronically . Comments on the DEA and draft FNSI can be submitted to USARMY.redstone.us[email protected]. Comments will be accepted for 30 days from the publication of this notice.

Published LCT

Dec. 18, 24, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Plum Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-30597-BA-CA Title No. 180240846-CA-VOI A.P.N. 107-123-12-11 and 107-123-21-11 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/29/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Joseph J Polockow and Donna L Polockow Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/12/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-00245 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Lassen County, California. Date of Sale: 01/16/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $78,466.17 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 695 Plum Street, Susanville, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-30597-BA-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 12/05/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4677689 12/18/2018, 12/24/2018, 12/31/2018

Published LCT

Dec. 18, 24, 31, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration

of the following item:

Applicant: Raymond D. & Rebecca I. Jones

File No.: Parcel Map #2018-006

Proiect: Proposal to divide a single 185 acre parcel into two parcels pursuant to Lassen County Code Section 18.108.250 (Segregation of Homesites in Agricultural Zones); Parcel 1 (“homesite” parcel) is 20 acres (as shown on the tentative parcel map) and Parcel 2 is 165 acres. The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under Section 15300.4 of the Guidelines under a local categorical exemption.

Location: The parcel is located at 705-505 Jordanna Lane in Susanville CA, approximately 1,400 feet north of Center Road (County Road A-27).

Zoning: U-C/A-2-B-10-A (Upland Conservation, Agricultural Residential, 10 Acre Building Site, Agricultural Combining District) and has a land use designation of “Bushlands & Grazing” pursuant to the Lassen County General Plan, 2000 and the Johnstonville Area Plan, 1987.

A.P.N.: 116-070-69

Staff Contact: Kelly Mumper, Associate Planner

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada St., Susanville. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

Dec. 18, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND

INTENT TO ADOPT A NEGATIVE DECLARATION

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

As Lead Agency pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act, Lassen County is preparing a Negative Declaration for the following project:

Applicant: William and Stephanie Schauffler

File No.: Use Permit #2018-009, Negative Declaration #2018-010

Proiect: Proposal to construct a mini-storage facility (composed of eight storage buildings totaling 21,200 square feet) over a four-phase period. All storage units will be for rent, totaling almost 200 units when the facility is built out. The existing 10-lot R.V. park spaces and two-unit mobilehome park at the site and related utilities will be removed during development.

Location: The project site is located approximately one mile north of Doyle along U.S. Highway 395 at 436-945 Riverview Drive, Doyle, CA 96109 (address for APN 141-093-01; the other APNs do not have assigned addresses).

Zoning: The subject parcels are zoned A-1-H (General Agricultural District, Highway Combining District).

A.P.N.: 141-091-02, 141-091-03, 141-093-01, 141-093-02.

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider adoption of the proposed Negative Declaration and approval of the project at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, January 2,2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

The proposed Negative Declaration is available for review at the Lassen County Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California. The public review period for the Negative Declaration for this project was held from November 6,2018 to December 6,2018.

For the County of Lassen

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

Dec. 18, 2018|

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR ONE PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Lassen County Board of Education, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its October 10, 2018, regular meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. The vacancy exists in the following Trustee Area:

Trustee Area 2

Westwood Unified School District

Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Stacy Russell at the Lassen County Office of Education, 472-013 Johnstonville Road, N., Susanville, California, 96130, (530) 257-2197, [email protected] . Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Lassen County Office of Education no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2019. Applicants are requested to be in attendance at the regular meeting of the Lassen County Board of Education scheduled for Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 4:30 p.m., at the Lassen County Office of Education.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Lassen County Board of Education, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the January 9, 2019, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Published LCT

Dec. 18, 24, 31, 2018|