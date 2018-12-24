Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 12/24/18

Adoption hearing

CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTIONS CODE SECTION 294

Superior Court of California, County of Lassen

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Case Name: IN RE JAYLYNN M., a minor

Case Number J-6344

To Jonathan C. Miller and anyone claiming to be a parent of Jaylynn M., born on April 19, 2016, at Skylakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, Oregon.

A hearing will be held on January 14, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 2, Room C, in the court address above.

At the hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer.

The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all your parental rights to the child will be terminated.

You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you.

If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final.

The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present.

Date Filed: November 8, 2018

Vose, Clerk, by M. Reed, Deputy.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F096

(Expires: 11/29/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OLD FOLKS FARMING

Business Address: 644-255 Little Red Road, McArthur, CA 96056.

DONALD BAIRD, 644-255 Little Red Road, McArthur, CA 96056;

WENDY MORI, 644-255 Little Red Road, McArthur, CA 96056

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Donald Baird.

Signed: /s/ Wendy Mori.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 29, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of CHUWON PAK for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

2nd Amended

Case Number: 61847

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Chuwon Pak filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: CHUWON PAK to Proposed name: HANA PARK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Jan. 29, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Tiimes.

Date: Nov. 27, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 27, 2018

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F095

(Expires: 11/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SATICA RANCHES.

Business Address: 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117; PO BOX 61, STANDISH 96128, County of Lassen.

ROBERT DOMINGO SATICA, 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117; NANCY ELLEN SATICA, 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Signed: /s/ Nancy Ellen Satica.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 19, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F094

(Expires: 11/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SATICA LIVESTOCK.

Business Address: 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117; PO BOX 61, STANDISH 96128, County of Lassen.

ROBERT DOMINGO SATICA, 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117; NANCY ELLEN SATICA, 494-200 KARLO ROAD, LITCHFIELD, CA 96117.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Signed: /s/ Nancy Ellen Satica.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 19, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F098

(Expires: 12/03/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: K AND E TRANSPORT.

Business Address: 464-425 CHURCH ST. JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

KIM ANN HOFFMAN, 464-425 CHURCH ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114; EDWARD ALLEN, 464-425 CHURCH ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: Co-Partners.

Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above.

Signed: /s/ Kim Ann Hoffman; Edward Allen.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 3, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F099

(Expires: 12/05/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRAPPER MAX.

Business Address: 140 N. PINE ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MAX DANIEL DUANE LINDEMAN, 140 N. PINE ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above.

Signed: /s/ Max Lindeman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 5, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Susanville Property Sale

Plum Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-30597-BA-CA Title No. 180240846-CA-VOI A.P.N. 107-123-12-11 and 107-123-21-11 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/29/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Joseph J Polockow and Donna L Polockow Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/12/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-00245 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Lassen County, California. Date of Sale: 01/16/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $78,466.17 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 695 Plum Street, Susanville, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-30597-BA-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 12/05/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4677689 12/18/2018, 12/24/2018, 12/31/2018

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR ONE PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

Due to the upcoming term expiration of one member of the Lassen County Board of Education, as well as the insufficiency of candidates for the November 6, 2018, governing board election, the Board voted at its October 10, 2018, regular meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. The vacancy exists in the following Trustee Area:

Trustee Area 2

Westwood Unified School District

Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the school district listed above. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Stacy Russell at the Lassen County Office of Education, 472-013 Johnstonville Road, N., Susanville, California, 96130, (530) 257-2197, [email protected] . Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Lassen County Office of Education no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2019. Applicants are requested to be in attendance at the regular meeting of the Lassen County Board of Education scheduled for Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 4:30 p.m., at the Lassen County Office of Education.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Lassen County Board of Education, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the January 9, 2019, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Milford Property Sale

Lounsbury Road

APN: 135-170-11-11 TS No: CA05000752-16-4 TO No: 18-191923 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 10, 2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On February 7, 2019 at 02:00 PM, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on October 17, 2008 as Instrument No. 2008-06387, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, executed by MARVIN HOUSTON, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of EAGLE HOME MORTGAGE OF CALIFORNIA, INC. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 452-055 LOUNSBURY ROAD, MILFORD, CA 96121 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $221,012.10 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000752-16-4. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 7, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000752-16-4 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 53975, Pub Dates: 12/24/2018, 12/31/2018, 01/08/2019, LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Estate of Breshears

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Keith Leon Breshears, decedent

Case Number P8338

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Keith Leon Breshears

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Jennifer Redmond in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Jennifer Redmond be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Jan. 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Andrew D. Smith, 115 W. Walnut #3, Lodi, CA 95240, (209) 333-9292, SBN: 189370

Estate of Miller-Goforth

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Darlene Ellen Miller-Goforth, aka Darlene E. Miller-Goforth and Darlene Miller-Goforth, decedent

Case Number P8334

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Darlene Ellen Miller-Goforth, aka Darlene E. Miller-Goforth and Darlene Miller-Goforth

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Stephanie Samra in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Stephanie Samra be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Jan. 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. Probate, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Vanessa J. Sundin, 341 Broadway Street, Ste. 302, Chico, CA 95928, (530) 342-2452, SBN: 266102

Endorsed Nov. 29, 2018

By H. Murphy-Granfield, Deputy Clerk.

STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter by mail to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax to (202) 690-7442 or by email to [email protected].

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A

PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT

TO THE

RICHMOND SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the resignation of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Richmond Elementary School District, the Board voted at its December 13, 2018, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

Be a resident of the Richmond Elementary School District

Submit a letter of interest to the Richmond Elementary School District Office at 700-585 Richmond Road, East, Susanville, CA. Letters must be submitted on or before January 4, 2019.

Letters from candidates will be reviewed by the Richmond Elementary School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the January, 2019, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall hold office until the next regularly-schedule board member election.

