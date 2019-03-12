Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 3/12/19

Provisional Appointment

Due to the term expiration of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Johnstonville Elementary School District, the Board voted at its September 13, 2018 meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

1. Be a resident of the school district listed above.

• Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Rhonda Lavacot, Johnstonville Elementary School District, Susanville, California, 96130, (530) 257-2471 or visit our website www.johnstonville.org to access the information. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Johnstonville Elementary School Office.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Johnstonville Elementary School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the next scheduled meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Published LCT

March 12, 19, 26, April 2, 2019|

NOTICE OF PROPOSAL TO

ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION

For

Confluence Meadow Restoration Project

NOTICE is given that a Mitigated Negative Declaration has been prepared setting forth the findings that the following proposed action, restoration of Confluence Meadow, will have a less than significant adverse effect on the environment. This project is located at: Township (T) 32 North (N), Range (R) 9 East (E), Sections (S) 4-5; T33N, R9E, S33 of the Mount Diablo Meridian. This project is owned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and managed by the U.S. Forest Service, Lesson National Forest. This document is proposed to be adopted and has been filed with the Honey Lake Valley Resource Conservation District (RCD). It is now available for inspection and review. The review period for this Mitigated Negative Declaration is from February 13, 2019 through March 13, 2019. Written comments concerning this document will be accepted through the last day of the review period.

For further information on this, contact: Ian Sims, Honey Lake Valley RCD, 775-313-1222, 170 Russell Ave, Suite C, CA 96130.

Published LCT

Feb. 12, 19, 26, March 5,12, 2019|

Published CP, WWPP

Feb. 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2019|

Susanville Property Sale

Brookwood Drive

APN: 103-052-39-11 TS No: CA08000698-18-1 TO No: 998352 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED March 23, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On March 27, 2019 at 02:00 PM, Main Entrance, Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on April 6, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-02773, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, executed by EDWARD C HERNANDEZ AND CATINA HERNANDEZ, as Trustor(s), in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: LOT 20 BROOKWOOD DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $35,923.88 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000698-18-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 8, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000698-18-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NPP0349179 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 02/26/2019, 03/05/2019, 03/12/2019

Published LCT

Feb. 26, March 5, 12, 2019|

Estate of Messier

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Dianne Leah Messier, aka

Dianne L. Messier, decedent

Case Number P8344

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Dianne Leah Messier, aka Dianne L. Messier.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Jason L. Kerby in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Jason L. Kerby be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 3, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-9351, SBN: 227796.

Endorsed Feb. 20, 2019.

Clerk of the Superior Court

By H. Murphy-Grandfield, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

Feb. 26, March 5, 12, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of JEREMIAH SEVERS for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62061

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Jeremiah Severs filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: AXEL RAYMOND OLIVEIRA to Proposed name: AXEL RAYMOND SEVERS.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: March 26, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):LCT.

Date: Dec. 14, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Dec. 14, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Feb. 26, March 5, 12, 19, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of CHRISTINE RENEÉ ANTH for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62153

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Christine Reneé Anth filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: ZOE COSETTE ROBINSON to Proposed name: ZOE COSETTE ANTH.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: March 26, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Feb. 8, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Neimeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019R002

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Lassen Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Business Address: 2005 River Street, Susanville, CA 96130

CF Susanville, LLC, 6300 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1800, Los Angeles, CA 90048

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 02/13/14

Signed: /s/Jacob Wintner, Manager

CF Susanville, LLC

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: February 11, 2019

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

2/26, 3/5, 3/12, 3/19/19

CNS-3220842#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Feb. 26, March 5, 12, 19, 2019|

Public Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of WESTWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT declared surplus property at 313 Birch Street, Westwood, CA 96137 be up for bid for LEASE, LEASE-PURCHASE, OR PURCHASE. Minimum Lease Payment of $600.00 Per Month for First Year, Minimum Lease-Purchase Payment of $600.00 Per Month Set at a Minimum Sale Price of $99,000.00 with a Three Year Term, Minimum Purchase Sale Price of $99,000.00. Bids may be delivered to the District by means of personal delivery, US mail, or any other similar means. District shall not accept any bids sent by facsimile transmission, e-mail, or similar electronic means. Bids must be delivered to the District at: Westwood Unified School District, 4th and Greenwood Streets, Westwood, CA 96137. DEADLINE for bids not later than 3:00p.m. on March 14, 2019. Contact WUSD for question 530-256-2311.

Published LCT

Feb. 26, March 5, 12, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F008

(Expires: 2/13/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JEFFERSON COFFEE CO.

Business Address: 462-315 JACKPOT LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

JOSEPH S. STURGEION, 462-315 JACKPOT LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114; JEREMIAH J. STURGEON, 840 WASHO LN., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 1/1/2019.

Signed: /s/ Joseph S. Sturgeon; Jeremiah Sturgeon.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 13, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Feb. 26, March 5, 12, 19, 2019|

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Lassen Municipal Utility District is accepting bids for the following project:

Professional Auditing Services

The Full RFP is available on our website at www.lmud.org

(Under “Quick Links”, then “Hearings & Bid Proposals”)

Sealed Bids must be received prior to 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Open bids will not be considered, and any bids received after this date/time will be returned unopened.

Please write “Sealed Bid Proposal for Professional Audit Services” on the envelope and return to:

Karen Rollings

Lassen Municipal Utility District

65 S. Roop Street

Susanville, CA 96130

LMUD Contact Person: Catherine Schroeder (530) 257-6806

Published LCT

March 5, 12, 19, 2019|

INVITATION TO BID

CATTLE GRAZING – SUSANVILLE RANCH PARK

The County of Lassen intends to enter a Spring cattle grazing lease at Susanville Ranch Park for the following time period; June 3, 2019 thru June 30, 2019. The grazing areas are located in the vicinity of Paiute Creek, immediately northwest of the City of Susanville. The Susanville Ranch Park is open to the public as a multiuse non-motorized recreation area.

Feed supply is estimated to sustain approximately 60 cows for a period of four weeks. Bids will be accepted for a minimum of 50 cows and a maximum of 90 cows, with the stipulation that the duration of occupancy will be adjusted to accommodate the proposed number of cows relative to the amount of feed available. The County of Lassen will retain the authority to determine the location and period of livestock use to meet the objectives of the Grazing/Range Plan for the Park.

Please contact Lassen County Public Works for complete bid information and bid form.

Bid Deadline

All bids must be received by the County of Lassen on or before March 22, 2019 by 3:00 pm by mail or in person.

Questions can be directed to the Lassen County Public Works Department at (530) 251-8428.

Published LCT

March 12, 19, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of TIMOTHY L. MCKAY-DRAUGHON for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62208

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Timothy L. McKay-Draughon filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: TIMOTHY LLOYD MCKAY-DRAUGHON to Proposed name: TIMOTHY ROBERT DRAUGHON.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 9, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Feb. 22, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Feb. 22, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 12, 19, 26, April 2, 2019|

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Susanville Indian Rancheria Housing Authority (“Housing Authority”) invites Indian and non-lndian Contractors or Suppliers, to submit costs to provide services or products as described in the following scope:

Scope: Single family residence bathroom addition located on 497-710 Tako Nee Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Scope of work to be preformed is listed in Zephyr Architecture Technical Specifications and Drawings (see Attachment 2) and. All proposals must have a cost breakdown for all services for budgetary purposes.

This Request for Proposals is non-restricted, but Indian Preference applies to the award of this contract in accordance with Regulations 24 CFR 1000.52, and Section 7(b) of the Indian Self Determination and Education Assistance Act 25 U.S C. 450 (b), and the Housing Authority’s procurement policies.

Attention is called to the requirement that not less than the minimum wages pursuant to the Susanville Indian Rancheria Prevailing Wage requirements must be paid for labor for this work.

The Housing Authority reserves tne right to reject any and all proposals, and reserves the right to waive anv irregularities and reserves the right to request additional information or clarifications from proposers, or to allow corrections of errors or omissions at the discretion of Housing Authority.

Attached is the required form of contract to be used for all service type contracts, see Attachment 4. Submission of a proposal indicates acceptance of the conditions contained in the form of contract Attachment 4.

In order for a proposal to be considered responsive, proposals must be received on or before March 22, 2019 at 4:00pm local time (no faxes or emails), to the Susanville Indian Rancheria Housing Authonty office:

Address: Susanville Indian Rancheria Housing Authority

870 Joaquin Street, Unit G

Susanville, CA 96130

Phone: 530-257-5033

Dated: March 1,2019

Published LCT

March 12, 2019|

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Susanville Indian Rancheria Housing Authority (“Housing Authority”) invites Indian and non-Indian Contractors or Suppliers, to submit costs to provide services or products as described in the following scope:

Scope: Remodel of six wood frame, single story residences located on 870 Joaquin Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Scope of work to be preformed is listed in Zephyr Architecture Technical Specifications and Drawings (see Attachment 2). All proposals must have a cost breakdown for all services for budgetary purposes.

This Request for Proposals is non-restricted, but Indian Preference applies to the award of this contract in accordance with Regulations 24 CFR 1000.52, and Section 7(b) of the Indian Self Determination and

Education Assistance Act 25 U.S C. 450 (b), and the Housing Authority’s procurement policies.

Attention is called to the requirement that not less than the minimum wages pursuant to the Susanville Indian Rancheria Prevailing Wage requirements must be paid for labor for this work.

The Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and reserves the right to waive any irregularities and reserves the right to request additional information or clarifications from proposers, or to allow corrections of errors or omissions at the discretion of Housing Authority.

Attached is the required form of contract to be used for all service type contracts, see Attachment 4. Submission of a proposal indicates acceptance of the conditions contained in the form of contract Attachment 4.

In order for a proposal to be considered responsive, proposals must be received on or before March 22, 2019 at 4:00pm local time (no faxes or emails), to the Susanville Indian Rancheria Housing Authority office:

Address: Susanville Indian Rancheria Housing Authority

870 Joaquin Street, Unit G

Susanville. CA 96130

Phone: 530-257-5033

Dated: March 1,2019

Published LCT

March 12, 2019|

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Susanville Indian Rancheria Housing Authority (“Housing Authority”) invites Indian and non-Indian Contractors or Suppliers, to submit costs to provide services or products as described in the following scope.

Scope: Single family residence two bedroom addition located on Yah-Monee Street, lot 2, Susanville, CA 96130. Scope of work to be preformed is listed in Zephyr Architecture Technical Specifications and Drawings (see Attachment 2) and. All proposals must have a cost breakdown for all services for budgetary purposes.

This Request for Proposals is non-restricted, but Indian Preference applies to the award of this contract in accordance with Regulations 24 CFR 1000.52, and Section 7(b) of the Indian Self Determination and

Education Assistance Act 25 U.S.C. 450 (b), and the Housing Authority’s procurement policies.

Attention is called to the requirement that not less than the minimum wages pursuant to the Susanville Indian Rancheria Prevailing Wage requirements must be paid for labor for this work.

The Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and reserves the right to waive any, irregularities and reserves the right to request additional information or clarifications from proposers. or to allow corrections of errors or omissions at the discretion of Housing Authority.

Attached is the required form of contract to be used for all service type contracts see Attachment 4. Submission of a proposal indicates acceptance of the conditions contained in the form of contract Attachment 4.

In order for a proposal to be considered responsive, proposals must be received on or before March 22, 2019 at 4:00pm local time (no faxes or emails), to the Susanville Indian Rancheria Housing Authority office:

Address: Susanville Indian Rancheria Housing Authority

870 Joaquin Street, Unit G

Susanville, CA 96130

Phone: 530-257-5033

Dated: March 1,2019

Published LCT

March 12, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Board of Supervisor solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Christian Carter

File Number: CDEF2018-075

Project: Public Hearing on Accounting pursuant to Lassen County Code Section 19.140; and Consideration of Report of Administrative civil penalties (as ordered to owner, by the Decision of Administrative hearing Officer, CDEF2018-075 on October 2, 2018), charged pursuant to Lassen County code Section 19.170.

Location: 435-850 Susan Drive, Doyle, CA 96109

A.P.N. 141-080-12

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on this item at 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante

Lassen County Clerk

Published LCT

March 12, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Board of Supervisor solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Seng Vang

File Number: CDEF2018-070

Project: Public Hearing on Accounting pursuant to Lassen County Code Section 19.140; and Consideration of Report of Administrative civil penalties (as ordered to owner, by the Decision of Administrative hearing Officer, CDEF2018-070 on October 2, 2018), charged pursuant to Lassen County code Section 19.170.

Location: 426-815 Constantia Road, Doyle, CA 96109

A.P.N. 143-040-57

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on this item at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante

Lassen County Clerk

Published LCT

March 12, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: TLT Enterprises LLC (Perry Thompson)

Applicant: TLT Enterprises LLC (Perry Thompson)

File No.: Environmental Impact Report #2018-001 for Use Permit Amendment #2018-003 and Reclamation Plan Amendment #2018-001

Project: Proposal to amend mining operations at the Ward Lake Pit (CA mine ID #91-18-0008). If approved, the amendment would allow for 24-hour mining operations Monday through Saturday (currently 6:00 am to 7:00 pm Monday through Saturday), extend the life of the mine from 2020 to 2030, and allow site production in excess of the permitted 100,000 tons during declared emergencies.

Location: The project site is located in Litchfield, CA at 476250 Ward Lake Road, off Center Road (A-27) in Lassen County, approximately 13 miles east of Susanville, CA.

Zoning: The project parcel is zoned Upland Conservation, Resource Management District and Upland Conservation, Agricultural Preserve Combining District, and is designated Extensive Agriculture by the Lassen County General Plan 2000.

A.P.N.: 109-100-59 (Old 109-100-40, 42, 44)

Staff Contact: Nancy McAllister, Natural Resources Technician

Pursuant to Lassen County Code, the Planning Commission, as an advisory board, is required to make a recommendation on the project to the decision-making body (i.e. Board of Supervisors). The Commission shall also review and provide recommendations upon the Draft Subsequent Environmental Impact Report. A public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors at a future date.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:50 p.m. on *Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada St., Susanville. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson,

Director

Published LCT

March 12, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F009

(Expires: 2/20/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RANDALL’S SHEDS.

Business Address: 810 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

RANDALL STEIN, 16692 IOLA WAY, GRASS VALLEY, CA 95949.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Randall I. Stein.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 20, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019|

Herlong Property Sale

Herlong Access Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No.: FHAC.277-142 APN: 139-090-50-11 Title Order No.: 180475354-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/10/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RONALD D. OSBORN A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE and SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: PROBER AND RAPHAEL, ALC Recorded 9/18/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-07071 in book N/A, page N/A of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, Date of Sale: 4/3/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $152,695.64 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 740-350 HERLONG ACCESS ROAD, HERLONG, California 96113 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case FHAC.277-142. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 2/26/2019 PROBER AND RAPHAEL, ALC 20750 Ventura Blvd. #100 Woodland Hills, California 91364 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Candy Herzog, Trustee Sale Officer A-4686541 03/05/2019, 03/12/2019, 03/19/2019

Published LCT

March 5, 12, 19, 2019|

Janesville Area Property Sale

Elysian Valley Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 143083 Title No. 95520938 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 09/26/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 03/25/2019 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/01/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-06052, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Matti T. Ripatti and Paula R. Ripatti, Husband and Wife, As Joint Tenants, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 129-650-13 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 465-525 Elysian Valley Rd, Janesville Area, CA 96114 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $331,152.35 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 2/26/2019 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE. B , TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714-730-2727 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.servicelinkASAP.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 143083. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-FN4686195 03/05/2019, 03/12/2019, 03/19/2019

Published LCT

March 5, 12, 19, 2019|

Little Valley Property Sale

Downing Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Foreclosure No. 5820054 APN# 037-073-03-11 On March 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., Mid Valley Title and Escrow Company, Trustee, or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Deed of Trust executed by Tremeka Muamiska Yeboah, and recorded April 30, 2018 as Instrument No. 2018-01572, of Official Records of Lassen County, California, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default thereunder recorded November 9, 2018 as Instrument No. 2018-04578, of Official Records of said County, will under and pursuant to said Deed of Trust sell at public auction for cash, lawful money of the United States of America, a cashier’s check payable to said Trustee drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, at the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, all that right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: shown on said deed of trust (X)The street address or other common designation of said property: 528-625 Downing St., Little Valley, CA 96056 (X)Name and address of the beneficiary at whose request the sale is being conducted: Jacob Solomon, 685 48th Avenue, #6, San Francisco, CA 94121 Directions to the above property may be obtained by requesting same in writing from the beneficiary within 10 days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, as to title, possession or encumbrances to satisfy the unpaid balance due on the note or notes secured by said Deed of Trust, plus estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Sale: $167,949.18 NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED APRIL 20, 2018 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the automated sales line at 916.939.0772 or check the website at www.nationwideposting.com for information regarding the trustee’s sale, using the file number 5820054 assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned mortgagee, beneficiary or authorized agent for the mortgagee or beneficiary declares that the mortgagee or beneficiary has satisfied the requirements of California Civil Code 2923.5. DATED: 02/25/2019 MID VALLEY TITLE AND ESCROW COMPANY Address: 601 Main Street Chico, California 95928 Phone: (530) 893-5644 BY: GREG WOOD, FORECLOSURE OFFICER NPP0349514 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 03/05/2019, 03/12/2019, 03/19/2019

Published LCT

March 5, 12, 19, 2019|

Property Sale

Vacant Land

TS # 18-2581 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED: 2/13/09. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by the duly appointed trustee, as shown below, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. TRUSTOR: Esther Retallack, an unmarried woman as her sole and separate property DULY APPOINTED TRUSTEE: Foreclosure Specialists, a General Partnership RECORDED: 2/17/09 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2009-00754 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California. DATE OF SALE: Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 THE COMMON DESIGNATION OF THE PROPERTY IS PURPORTED TO BE: Vacant Land-Directions to the property may be obtained pursuant to a written request submitted to the Beneficiary, Elizabeth Loll, within 10 days from the first publication of this notice at P.O. Box 994465, Redding, CA 96099-4465 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: In Township 34 North, Range 11 East, Mount Diablo Meridian, according to the official plat thereof, Section 21: The NE1/4 of the NE 1/4 and the South 1/2 of the NE 1/4. Section 22: The NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4. Excepting therefrom all the coal and other minerals contained in said land together with the right to prospect for, mine and remove the same pursuant to the provisions and limitations of the Act of December 29, 1916 (39 STAT. 862.) AS RESERVED in the Patent from the United States of America to Nellie Thomasson, recorded July 1, 1937 in Book 35 of Deeds, at Page 273. APN: 053-070-14 & 053-080-12 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $95,834.70 Beneficiary may elect to open bidding at a lesser amount. The total amount secured by said instrument as of the time of initial publication of this notice is stated above, which includes the total amount of the unpaid balance (including accrued and unpaid interest) and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of this notice. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to fee and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the trustee’s information line at 530-246-2727; Toll Free: 844-333-6766, or visit this Internet Web site: calforeclosures.biz, using the file number assigned to this case: TS # 18-2581.Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NPP website and sales line number: www.nationwideposting.com Trustee Sales Automated Number: 916-939-0772 DATE: 2/25/19 FORECLOSURE SPECIALISTS P.O. Box 994465 REDDING, CA 96099-4465 530-246-2727; Toll Free: 844-333-6766 Janelle St. Pierre / Manager Foreclosure Specialists is assisting the Beneficiary in collecting a debt. Any and all information obtained may be used for that purpose. NPP0349695 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 03/05/2019, 03/12/2019, 03/19/2019

Published LCT

March 5, 12, 19, 2019|

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Pursuant to PUC §14401, the Lassen Municipal Utility District will hold a Public Hearing to solicit comments on the General Manager’s Report regarding a proposed new Rate Schedule for Distributed Generation.

The Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 5:30 PM in the Lassen Municipal Utility District Board Room at 65 S. Roop Street, Susanville, CA. This hearing is being held in compliance with Government Code Section 6066.

Copies of the General Manager’s California PUC §14401 Report are available at the LMUD Business Office located at 65 S. Roop Street, Susanville, CA 96130 during normal business hours (8:30 AM – 4:30 PM), or on the website at www.lmud.org.

The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 65 S. Roop Street, Susanville, CA, 96130 at, or prior to, the meeting time and date. During the Public Hearing, the LMUD Board of Directors shall hear and consider all comments, if any.

For the LMUD Board of Directors by:

Karen Rollings, Board Secretary

Published LCT

March 5, 12, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of RAYMOND RENE PACHECO LOPEZ for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62231

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Raymond Rene Pacheco Lopez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: RAYMOND RENE PACHECO LOPEZ to Proposed name: RAYMOND RENE LOPEZ.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 23, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Feb. 26, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Feb. 26, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

P.O. #7877

The City of Susanville Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing to consider approval, conditional approval, or disapproval of a Use Permit for the construction of a new Central Utility Plant building. The applicant, Banner Health Systems, is proposing to build a 1,400 square foot single-story building to the west of the existing hospital. The building will house a main electrical room, an emergency electrical room and a mechanical room. Exterior finish is EIFS (to match the cement plaster at the existing hospital). Extension of the utility yard: extend concrete yard westward from the existing yard. Remove one generator and install two new generators with space for one future generator. Install one new chiller, Install maintenance pathways in and out of the yards. Install one underground fuel tank with the existing underground fuel tank remaining. The property is at 1800 Spring Ridge Dr. and is zoned Commercial Office Space/Design Review (C-O/DR). Additional information regarding this project is contained in City File Number U-18-005 which is available for review at the Planning Division Office. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., in the City Council Chambers in City Hall located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California.

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW STATUS: Class 1, Section 15301, Existing Facilities. The public is invited to attend and provide verbal and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at the above address or, at prior to, the meeting date and time. Note: Any appeals on the above-mentioned project must be based on comments made known (either through written or verbal comment) at the public hearing. Appellants must also be represented at the public hearing for an appeal to be accepted by the City Council. “If you challenge the City’s action on this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing.” Govt. code 65009. Any questions regarding this, or the project may be directed to Marlin Johnson at 530-252-5104 during normal business hours.

BY: Marlin Johnson

FOR: City of Susanville, Planning Commission

Published LCT

March 12, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F010

(Expires: 2/22/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALL WAYS CARING HOMECARE.

Business Address: 805 N WHITTINGTON PARKWAY, SUITE 400, LOUISVILLE, KY 40222, County of Lassen.

SOUTHERN HOME CARE SERVICES, INC., 805 N WHITTINGTON PARKWAY, SUITE 400, LOUISVILLE, KY 40222.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Jennifer Kurz, Secretary.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 22, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 12, 19, 26, April, 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F012

(Expires: 3/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DESERT BOUND GUN DOGS.

Business Address: 709-920 PINE JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

MICHAEL AARON SMITH, 709-920 PINE JANESVILLE, CA 96114; AITA DELAVERNGE SMITH, 709-920 PINE JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: Husband & Wife.

Signed: /s/ Michael A. Smith.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 1, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 12, 19, 26, April, 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F013

(Expires: 3/4/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: NORCAL REPAIR SERVICES.

Business Address: 1290 N. BUNYAN RD., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

CHRISTOPHER EDWARD TRAETZ, 1290 N. BUNYAN RD., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: March 4, 2019.

Signed: /s/ Chris Traetz.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 4, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 12, 19, 26, April, 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2018F039

(Expires: 4/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PYRENEES INVESTIGATIONS.

Business Address: 701-350 RICHMOND ROAD E., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MICHAEL BENGOA BOLLINGER, 701-350 RICHMOND ROAD E., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on.

Signed: /s/ Michael Bollinger.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: 4/20/2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 12, 19, 26, April, 2, 2019|

Lassen County

Polling Places

Senate District 1

Special Primary

Election

March 26, 2019

• Westwood Visitors Center, 669-605 Third St, Westwood, CA 96137

• Community Church of Susanville, 1400 Numa Rd, Susanville, CA 96130

• Susan River Fire Hall, 705-145 Hwy 395 E, Johnstonville, CA 96130

• Richmond Elementary School, 700-585 Richmond Rd E, Susanville, CA 96130

• Janesville Fire Hall, 463-390 Main St, Janesville, CA 96114

• Church of Jesus Christ of LDS, 710-045 Hwy 395 E, Standish, CA 96128

• Bieber Memorial Building, 657-575 Bridge St, Bieber, CA 96009

• So Lassen Sr Citizens Building, 434-685 Doyle Loop, Doyle, CA 96109

Published LCT

March 12, 2019|

COUNTY OF LASSEN’S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD SYSTEM (EHR)

The Health and Social Services Administration Department announces its intent to contract for the provision of Behavioral Health Electronic Health Record System (EHR).

The purpose of the Request for Proposal is to solicit proposals from qualified individuals or organizations specializing in state of the art electronic information services that support clinical documentation, patient scheduling, revenue cycle management, and person-centered recovery and care coordination.

Proposal forms are available at the Department of Health and Social Services, 336 Alexander Avenue, Susanville, CA 96130 or phone Program Manager, Cynthia Raschein at (530) 251-8260, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, to request forms by mail.

Sealed proposals must be submitted to the Lassen County Health and Social Services Administrative Office, Lassen County RFP No. HSS-2019-02 – Electronic Health Record System, attention Cynthia Raschein, 336 Alexander Avenue, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:30 p.m. Friday April 26, 2019. bidder’s conference will be held March 22 at 11:00 am, and March 29 at 1:00 p.m. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the County of Lassen,

Tiffany Armstrong

Behavioral Health Director

Published LCT

March 12, 19, 2019|