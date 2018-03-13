Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 3/13/18

Milford Property Sale

Wran Road

APN: 135-150-39-11 TS No: CA08001444-17-1 TO No: 8718376 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED June 20, 2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 11, 2018 at 02:00 PM, Main Entrance, Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on June 24, 2011 as Instrument No. 2011-03235, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, executed by CHRISTOPHER L. BARTON A MARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for SUMMIT FUNDING, INC. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 720-425 WRAN ROAD, MILFORD, CA 96121 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $157,618.96 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08001444-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 21, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08001444-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 37717, Pub Dates: 02/27/2018, 03/06/2018, 03/13/2018, LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Lassen Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST TITLE ORDER NUMBER: 170034796 LOAN: SCHONFELD FILE: PFI-171023 A.P.N.: 103-303-07-11 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/18/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that PLACER FORECLOSURE, INC., as trustee, or successor trustee, or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by: DESTINATION PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, LLC. A DELAWARE LLC. Recorded 04/26/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-01788 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 11/29/2017 in Book , Page , as Instrument No. 2017-05151 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 03/26/2018 At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 at 02:00PM AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 30 S LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. Total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $914,353.79 In addition to cash, the trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case PFI-171023. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 02/28/2018 PLACER FORECLOSURE, INC., as said Trustee 12190 Herdal Drive, Suite 9 Auburn, California 95603 (530) 888-8411 By: SHANNON WINFORD, TRUSTEE SALE OFFICER DIRECTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED PURSUANT TO A WRITTEN REQUEST SUBMITTED TO THE BENEFICIARY C/O PLACER FORECLOSURE, INC., 12190 HERDAL DR., SUITE 9, AUBURN, CA 95603, WITHIN 10 DAYS OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. PLACER FORECLOSURE, INC. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0327664 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 03/06/2018, 03/13/2018, 03/20/2018

Published LCT

March 6, 13, 20, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F009

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: High Desert Farmers

Business Address: 584 Meadow View Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Box One Ranch L.L.C., 584 Meadow View Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 09/01/2017.

Signed: /s/Michael Frank, Managing Member

Box One Ranch L.L.C.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: January 24, 2018

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

By: Jennifer Ross, Deputy

2/20, 2/27, 3/6, 3/13/18

CNS-3100144#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F013

(Expires: 2/8/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J’S HAULING AND TRACTOR.

Business Address: 472-795 JOSIE WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JEFFREY ROBERT SCHWAGERL, 472-795 JOSIE WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 12/30/17.

Signed: /s/ Jeffrey R. Schwagerl.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 8, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F015

(Expires: 2/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HAMMER & NAIL STORAGE SOLUTIONS.

Business Address: 706-360 US HWY. 395 E, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MARK COBLENTZ, 716-220 BLICKENSTEFF ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Mark Coblentz.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 9, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F010

(Expires: 1/31/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LSTC OF CALIFORNIA, INC.

Business Address: 2385 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LES SCHWAB TIRE CENTERS OF CALIFORNIA, INC., P.O. BOX 5350, BEND OR 97708.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 2/17/1989.

Signed: /s/ Corey J. Parks, Secretary.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 31, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F016

(Expires: 2/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WINDBREAK STORAGE MOBILE HOME & RV PARK.

Business Address: 436-925 RIVERVIEW DRIVE, DOYLE, CA, County of Lassen.

STEPHANIE SCHAMFFLER, 15130 SKAITH BEND, NEVADA CITY, CA 95959; WILLIAM SCHAMFFLER, 15130 SKAITH BEND, NEVADA CITY, CA 95959.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 3/1/2018.

Signed: /s/ Stephanie Schamffler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 15, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F021

(Expires: 2/21/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GET ROASTED.

Business Address: 1003 SIERRA STREET, HERLONG, CA 96113, County of Lassen.

ANGELICA HUMPHREY, 448-925 MILFORD GRADE, MILFORD, CA 96121; CASEY HUMPHREY, 448-925 MILFORD GRADE, MILFORD, CA 96121.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Angelica Humphrey; Casey Humphrey.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 21, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F019

(Expires: 2/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE GROOM ROOM.

Business Address: 464-750 VALLEY VIEW LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

RONNIE CHANDLER, 464-750 VALLEY VIEW LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 2/20/2018.

Signed: /s/ Ronnie Chandler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 20, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 RIVERSIDE DRIVE,

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Petition of SAYASH BULATOVNA GARCIA for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61283

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Sayash Bulatovna Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: SAYASH BULATOVNA GARCIA to Proposed name: SAYASH BULATOVNA MUSSEKENOVA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 3, 2018

Time: 9 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Lassen County Times.

Date: Feb. 22, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Feb. 22, 2018

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Willow Street

T.S. No. 17-49460

APN: 117-650-42-11

Property Address: 710-145 Willow Street

Susanville, CA 96130

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/23/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale.

Trustor: GLEN H CHILD JR., AN UNMARRIED MAN

Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/1/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-00926 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale:3/28/2018 at 9:00 AM

Place of Sale: Main Entrance, Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $80,141.48

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 710-145 WILLOW ST

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Described as follows:

As more fully described on said Deed of Trust

A.P.N #.: 117-650-42-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale.

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-49460. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Dated: 3/1/2018

Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee

30 Corporate Park, Suite 450

Irvine, CA 92606

For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920

For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com

_________________________________

Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale O

THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

EPP 24765 Pub Dates 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2018

Published LCT

March 6, 13, 20, 2018|

Volunteer Director Opening

SPALDING COMMUNITY

SERVICES DISTRICT

502-907 Mahogany Way,

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

The Spalding Community Services District has an opening for a Volunteer Director to serve on the Spalding Community Services District Board of Directors.

Requirement: Spalding registered voter, willing to attend monthly meeting and occasional special meetings. And interested in what is best for the the whole community.

Please submit resume to Spalding CSD, Attn: Lana Culjis, General Manager.

502-907 Mahogany Way, Susanville CA 96130 or Email [email protected].

Any questions please call the office 530 825-3258.

Published LCT

March 6, 13, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F017

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Rite Aid #6105

Business Address: 1615 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Thrifty Payless, Inc., 30 Hunter Lane, Camp Hill, PA 17011

This business is conducted by: Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/10/0216.

Signed: /s/Jospeh J. Notarianni, Vice President

Thrifty Payless, Inc.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: February 16, 2018.

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27/18

CNS-3101711#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F018

(Expires: 2/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PINEVIEW MOBILE HOME PARK.

Business Address: 2000 PAIUTE LANE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

PINE VIEW SUSANVILLE, LLC, 2000 PAIUTE LANE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 10/11/2017.

Signed: /s/ Robert Ostengaard, Manager.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 20, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Jennifer Ross, Deputy Clerk

Published: LCT

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F024

(Expires: 2/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN YOGA STUDIO.

Business Address: 2005 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

DONNA L. SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; LARRY SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Donna L. Smith; Larry G. Smith.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 27, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F023

(Expires: 2/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FREEDOM BUILDING & DESIGN.

Business Address: 462900 LAKECREST RD., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

LUKE CHARLES SHIHADEH, 716-725 CUMMINGS RD., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 2/27/18.

Signed: /s/ Luke Shihadeh.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 27, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO.

PROPOSED TO BE ADOPTED ON MARCH 27, 2018

BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The proposed ordinance revises section 1.19.170 of the Lassen County Code to remove a reference to Government Code Section 38773.5 and replace it with the correct reference to Government Code Section 25845. County Code Section 1.19.170 governs the assessment of costs to landowners when abandoned vehicles are removed in accordance with Chapter 1.19 (Abandoned Vehicles) of the Lassen County Code.

A complete copy of the ordinance is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.

JULIE BUSTAMANTE

Clerk of the Board

Published LCT

March 13, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of KALEB DAVID NEWMAN KIAR for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61361

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Kaleb David Newman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: KALEB DAVID NEWMAN to Proposed name: KALEB DAVID KIAR.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 1, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county : Lassen County Times.

Date: March 5, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: March 5, 2018

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Siebert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of KELLY ROBERT KUBACKI aka KERBY for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61364

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Kelly Robert Kubacki aka Kerby filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: KELLY ROBERT KUBACKI to Proposed name: KELLY ROBERT KERBY.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 24, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Lassen County Times.

Date: March 6, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: March 6, 2018

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Planning Commission held a public hearing on March 7, 2018, and is recommending that the Board of Supervisors approve the following project:

Applicant: Estill Ranches, LLC (John and Lani Estill)

File: GW2017-001, Groundwater Exportation Application

Project: Proposal to export an annual maximum of 504.4 acre feet of groundwater (at a rate of 3.0 CFS) from the Lassen County portion of the Surprise Valley groundwater basin (Bulletin 118 basin #6-001) to the Washoe County, Nevada portion of the same basin, for irrigation of 129 acres of land in Nevada. Pursuant to Lassen County Code Chapter 17.01, a permit is required for this proposal. The two proposed points of diversion serving the export are located at Latitude 41°09’43” N Longitude 120°00’56” W and Latitude 41°09’59” N Longitude 120°01’54” W, with the point of use at Latitude 41°09’07” N and Longitude 119°59’32” W. The Environmental Review Officer has determined that this project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines.

Project Site (Point of diversion): The proposed points of diversion are in portions of Section 10 and Section 14, Township 38 North, Range 17 East, M.D.B. and M, which are located in Surprise Valley. This is approximately 1.5 miles southwest of the northeastern most corner of Lassen County (junction of the Lassen County, Modoc County, and Nevada borders) at 748-925 Bare Ranch Road, California.

Point of Use: The proposed point of use is a portion of Section 29, Township 38 North, Range 18 East, M.D.B. and M., which is located in Washoe County, Nevada.

Zoning: The project site (point of diversion) is zoned U-C-2-A-P (Upland Conservation/Resource Management District, Agricultural Preserve Combining District) and is designated Extensive Agriculture by the Lassen County General Plan, 2000.

A.P.N.: 011-040-03, 011-080-02

Staff Contact: Nancy McAllister, Natural Resources Technician

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to receive the Planning Commission’s recommendation and consider adoption of the proposed approval of Groundwater Exportation Application at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services at the address given above.

For the Board of Supervisors,

Julie Bustamante, Lassen County Clerk

Published LCT

March 13, 2018|

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF LASSEN

Case No.: 61238

CITATION TO PARENT

Date: April 24, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept.: 2

Eugene B. Chittock, SBN 214532

LAW OFFICES OF EUGENE B. CHITTOCK

100 South Lassen Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Telephone: (530) 257 -9351

Facsimile: (530) 257-9359

Attorneys for Petitioner, Joncie Kelly

In the Matter of Petition of:

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

TO: MICHAEL Z. MOORE

By order of this court you are hereby advised that you may appear before the judge presiding in Department 2 of the above entitled court on April 24, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., then and there to show cause, if any you have, why LELA RENEE MOORE, should not be declared free from your custody and control for the purpose of freeing LELA RENEE MOORE for placement for adoption. The following information concerns right and procedures that relate to this proceeding for the termination of custody and control of said minor as set forth in Family Code Section 78860, et seq.:

At the beginning of the proceeding, the court will consider whether or not the interests of the minor child require the appointment of counsel. If the court finds that the interests of the minor do require such protection, the court will appoint counsel to represent her, whether or not she is able to afford counsel. The minor will not be present in court unless she requests or the court so orders. If a parent of the minor appears without counsel and is unable to afford counsel, the court must appoint counsel for the parent, unless the parent knowingly and intelligently waives the right to be represented by counsel. The court will not appoint the same counsel to represent both the minor and his parent. The court may appoint either the public defender or private counsel. If private counsel is appointed, he or she will receive a reasonable sum for compensation and expenses, the amount of which will be determined by the court. That amount must be paid by the real parties in interest, but not by the minor, in such proportions as the court believes to be just. If, however, the court finds that any of the real parties in interest cannot afford counsel, the amount will be paid by the county. The court may continue the proceeding for not more than thirty (30) days as necessary to appoint counsel to become acquainted with the case.

Dated: MAR 01 2018

VOSE Clerk

By H. Murphy-Granfield

Deputy Clerk

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF LASSEN

Case No.: 61238

PETITION TO DECLARE MINOR

FREE FROM PARENTAL CUSTODY

AND CONTROL

Date: April 24,2018

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept: 2

Endorsed Filed: MAR 01, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court

County of Lassen

By H. Murphy-Grandfield

DEPUTY CLERK

Eugene B. Chittock, SBN 214532

LAW OFFICES OF EUGENE B. CHITTOCK

100 South Lassen Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Telephone: (530) 257 -9351

Facsimile: (530) 257-9359

Attorneys for Petitioner, Joncie Kelly

In the Matter of Petition of:

Joncie Kelly

Custodial Parent

Petitioner respectfully represents:

Petitioner, JONCIE KELLY, is the natural mother of the minor child, LELA RENEE MOORE and seeks the termination of the natural father’s right to custody and control. LELA RENEE MOORE is an unmarried minor child who was born on April 2, 2011, and is a resident of Susanville, Lassen County, California. JONCIE RITCH is the parent who has full legal and sole physical custody of the child and resides at 265 North Gilman Street, Susanville, CA. The child’s father, MICHAEL Z. MOORE, formerly resided at 25 Sapphire Court, Susanville, CA. However, his present address is unknown. The child has resided with the mother since December 2014 and has had no contact since September 15, 2015. Petitioner request the court order an investigation.

WHEREFORE, Petitioner prays for judgment as follows:

For an order declaring that the minor child, LELA RENEE MOORE is free from the custody and control of MICHAEL Z. MOORE and terminating all of his rights and responsibilities with regard to the child, including the obligation to pay child support.

Dated: 3/1/18

Signed /s/ JONCIE KELLY, Custodial parent of Lela Renee Moore

DECLARATION UNDER UNIFORM CHILD CUSTODY JURISDICTION AND ENFORCEMENT ACT (UCCJEA)

Case Number: 61238

ENDORSED FILED: DEC 15, 2017

Clerk of the Superior Court

County of Lassen

By H. Murphy-Grandfield, Deputy Clerk

Petitioner: Joncie Kelly

Other Party: Michael Z. Moore

I am a party to this proceeding to determine custody of a child.

There are (specify number): 1 minor children who are subject to this proceeding, as follows:

Child’s name: Lela Renee Moore

Place of birth: Springfield, OR

Date of birth: 4/2/2011

Sex: F

Period of residence: 12/1/2015 to present

Address: 265 North Gilman Street,

Susanville, CA

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly

Relationship: Mother

Period of residence: 5/23/2015 to 11/3l/2015

Child’s residence: 2965 Johnstonville Rd. Apt A, Susanville, CA

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Mother

Period of residence: 9/5/2012 to 5/22/2015

Child’s residence: 415-395 Hamlin Drive, Milford, CA

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Mother Michael Moore, Father

Period of residence: 10/5/2011 to 9/4/2012

Child’s residence: Woodward, Oklahoma

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Mother, Michael Moore, Father

Additional residence information for a child listed in item a or b is continued on attachment 3c.

ATTACHMENT TO

DECLARATION UNDER UNIFORM CHILD CUSTODY JURISDICTION AND ENFORCEMENT ACT (UCCJEA)

Case Number 61238

3a. Child’s name: Lela Renee Moore

Place of Birth: Springfield, OR

Date of birth: 4/2/2011

Sex: R

Period of Residence: 4/2/2011 to 10/4/2011

Child’s residence: Springfield, OR

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Michael Moore

Relationship: Parents

Do you have information about, or have you participated as a party or as a witness or in some other capacity in, another court case or custody or visitation proceeding, in California or elsewhere, concerning a child subject to this proceeding?: Yes. (If yes, attach a copy of the orders (if you have one) and provide the following information): Proceeding: Family

Case number: FL58470

Court: Lassen County Court

Court order or judgment: 5/14/15

Name of each child: Lela Renee Moore

Your connection to the case: Mother

Case status: Open

Do you know of any person who is not a party to this proceeding who has physical custody or claims to have custody of or visitation rights with any child in this case? Name and address of person:

Michael Z. Moore, Address Unknown

Claims visitation rights

Name of each child: Lela Renee Moore

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing true and correct.

Date: 11/29/17

Signed /s/ Joncie Kelly,

Signature of Declarant

NOTICE TO DECLARANT: You have a continuing duty to inform this court if you obtain any information abut a custody proceeding in a California court or any other court concerning a child subject to this proceeding.

Published LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F025

(Expires: 3/6/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GIRLS WITH GOATS.

Business Address: 559-005 HWY. 139, ADIN, CA 96006, County of Lassen.

STEPHANIE WITHROW, 559-005 HWY. 139, ADIN, CA 96006; WHITNEY MITCHELL, 558-300 HWY. 139, ADIN, CA 96006.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

Signed: /s/ Stephanie Withrow; Whitney Mitchell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 6, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: DIRTY JOE’S CAR WASH.

Business Address: 2750 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

ROBERT A. HARDY, 320 KNOCH AVE., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016F061.

Original Filing Date: 8/19/2016.

Signed: R. Hardy.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 1, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|