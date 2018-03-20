Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 3/20/18

Susanville Property Sale

Lassen Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST TITLE ORDER NUMBER: 170034796 LOAN: SCHONFELD FILE: PFI-171023 A.P.N.: 103-303-07-11 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/18/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that PLACER FORECLOSURE, INC., as trustee, or successor trustee, or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by: DESTINATION PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, LLC. A DELAWARE LLC. Recorded 04/26/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-01788 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 11/29/2017 in Book , Page , as Instrument No. 2017-05151 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 03/26/2018 At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 at 02:00PM AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 30 S LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. Total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $914,353.79 In addition to cash, the trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case PFI-171023. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 02/28/2018 PLACER FORECLOSURE, INC., as said Trustee 12190 Herdal Drive, Suite 9 Auburn, California 95603 (530) 888-8411 By: SHANNON WINFORD, TRUSTEE SALE OFFICER DIRECTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED PURSUANT TO A WRITTEN REQUEST SUBMITTED TO THE BENEFICIARY C/O PLACER FORECLOSURE, INC., 12190 HERDAL DR., SUITE 9, AUBURN, CA 95603, WITHIN 10 DAYS OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. PLACER FORECLOSURE, INC. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0327664 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 03/06/2018, 03/13/2018, 03/20/2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F021

(Expires: 2/21/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GET ROASTED.

Business Address: 1003 SIERRA STREET, HERLONG, CA 96113, County of Lassen.

ANGELICA HUMPHREY, 448-925 MILFORD GRADE, MILFORD, CA 96121; CASEY HUMPHREY, 448-925 MILFORD GRADE, MILFORD, CA 96121.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Angelica Humphrey; Casey Humphrey.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 21, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F019

(Expires: 2/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE GROOM ROOM.

Business Address: 464-750 VALLEY VIEW LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

RONNIE CHANDLER, 464-750 VALLEY VIEW LN., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 2/20/2018.

Signed: /s/ Ronnie Chandler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 20, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 RIVERSIDE DRIVE,

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Petition of SAYASH BULATOVNA GARCIA for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61283

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Sayash Bulatovna Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: SAYASH BULATOVNA GARCIA to Proposed name: SAYASH BULATOVNA MUSSEKENOVA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 3, 2018

Time: 9 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Lassen County Times.

Date: Feb. 22, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Feb. 22, 2018

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Susanville Property Sale

Willow Street

T.S. No. 17-49460

APN: 117-650-42-11

Property Address: 710-145 Willow Street

Susanville, CA 96130

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/23/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale.

Trustor: GLEN H CHILD JR., AN UNMARRIED MAN

Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/1/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-00926 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale:3/28/2018 at 9:00 AM

Place of Sale: Main Entrance, Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $80,141.48

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 710-145 WILLOW ST

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Described as follows:

As more fully described on said Deed of Trust

A.P.N #.: 117-650-42-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale.

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-49460. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Dated: 3/1/2018

Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee

30 Corporate Park, Suite 450

Irvine, CA 92606

For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920

For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com

_________________________________

Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale O

THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

EPP 24765 Pub Dates 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2018

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F017

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Rite Aid #6105

Business Address: 1615 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Thrifty Payless, Inc., 30 Hunter Lane, Camp Hill, PA 17011

This business is conducted by: Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/10/0216.

Signed: /s/Jospeh J. Notarianni, Vice President

Thrifty Payless, Inc.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: February 16, 2018.

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27/18

CNS-3101711#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F018

(Expires: 2/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PINEVIEW MOBILE HOME PARK.

Business Address: 2000 PAIUTE LANE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

PINE VIEW SUSANVILLE, LLC, 2000 PAIUTE LANE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 10/11/2017.

Signed: /s/ Robert Ostengaard, Manager.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 20, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Jennifer Ross, Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F024

(Expires: 2/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN YOGA STUDIO.

Business Address: 2005 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

DONNA L. SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; LARRY SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Donna L. Smith; Larry G. Smith.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 27, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F023

(Expires: 2/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FREEDOM BUILDING & DESIGN.

Business Address: 462900 LAKECREST RD., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

LUKE CHARLES SHIHADEH, 716-725 CUMMINGS RD., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 2/27/18.

Signed: /s/ Luke Shihadeh.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 27, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of KALEB DAVID NEWMAN KIAR for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61361

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Kaleb David Newman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: KALEB DAVID NEWMAN to Proposed name: KALEB DAVID KIAR.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 1, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county : Lassen County Times.

Date: March 5, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: March 5, 2018

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Siebert, Deputy Clerk

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of KELLY ROBERT KUBACKI aka KERBY for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61364

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Kelly Robert Kubacki aka Kerby filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: KELLY ROBERT KUBACKI to Proposed name: KELLY ROBERT KERBY.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 24, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Lassen County Times.

Date: March 6, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: March 6, 2018

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F025

(Expires: 3/6/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GIRLS WITH GOATS.

Business Address: 559-005 HWY. 139, ADIN, CA 96006, County of Lassen.

STEPHANIE WITHROW, 559-005 HWY. 139, ADIN, CA 96006; WHITNEY MITCHELL, 558-300 HWY. 139, ADIN, CA 96006.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

Signed: /s/ Stephanie Withrow; Whitney Mitchell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 6, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: DIRTY JOE’S CAR WASH.

Business Address: 2750 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

ROBERT A. HARDY, 320 KNOCH AVE., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016F061.

Original Filing Date: 8/19/2016.

Signed: R. Hardy.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 1, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF LASSEN

Case No.: 61238

CITATION TO PARENT

Date: April 24, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept.: 2

Eugene B. Chittock, SBN 214532

LAW OFFICES OF EUGENE B. CHITTOCK

100 South Lassen Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Telephone: (530) 257 -9351

Facsimile: (530) 257-9359

Attorneys for Petitioner, Joncie Kelly

In the Matter of Petition of:

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

TO: MICHAEL Z. MOORE

By order of this court you are hereby advised that you may appear before the judge presiding in Department 2 of the above entitled court on April 24, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., then and there to show cause, if any you have, why LELA RENEE MOORE, should not be declared free from your custody and control for the purpose of freeing LELA RENEE MOORE for placement for adoption. The following information concerns right and procedures that relate to this proceeding for the termination of custody and control of said minor as set forth in Family Code Section 78860, et seq.:

At the beginning of the proceeding, the court will consider whether or not the interests of the minor child require the appointment of counsel. If the court finds that the interests of the minor do require such protection, the court will appoint counsel to represent her, whether or not she is able to afford counsel. The minor will not be present in court unless she requests or the court so orders. If a parent of the minor appears without counsel and is unable to afford counsel, the court must appoint counsel for the parent, unless the parent knowingly and intelligently waives the right to be represented by counsel. The court will not appoint the same counsel to represent both the minor and his parent. The court may appoint either the public defender or private counsel. If private counsel is appointed, he or she will receive a reasonable sum for compensation and expenses, the amount of which will be determined by the court. That amount must be paid by the real parties in interest, but not by the minor, in such proportions as the court believes to be just. If, however, the court finds that any of the real parties in interest cannot afford counsel, the amount will be paid by the county. The court may continue the proceeding for not more than thirty (30) days as necessary to appoint counsel to become acquainted with the case.

Dated: MAR 01 2018

VOSE Clerk

By H. Murphy-Granfield

Deputy Clerk

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF LASSEN

Case No.: 61238

PETITION TO DECLARE MINOR

FREE FROM PARENTAL CUSTODY

AND CONTROL

Date: April 24,2018

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept: 2

Endorsed Filed: MAR 01, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court

County of Lassen

By H. Murphy-Grandfield

DEPUTY CLERK

In the Matter of Petition of:

Joncie Kelly

Custodial Parent

Petitioner respectfully represents:

Petitioner, JONCIE KELLY, is the natural mother of the minor child, LELA RENEE MOORE and seeks the termination of the natural father’s right to custody and control. LELA RENEE MOORE is an unmarried minor child who was born on April 2, 2011, and is a resident of Susanville, Lassen County, California. JONCIE RITCH is the parent who has full legal and sole physical custody of the child and resides at 265 North Gilman Street, Susanville, CA. The child’s father, MICHAEL Z. MOORE, formerly resided at 25 Sapphire Court, Susanville, CA. However, his present address is unknown. The child has resided with the mother since December 2014 and has had no contact since September 15, 2015. Petitioner request the court order an investigation.

WHEREFORE, Petitioner prays for judgment as follows:

For an order declaring that the minor child, LELA RENEE MOORE is free from the custody and control of MICHAEL Z. MOORE and terminating all of his rights and responsibilities with regard to the child, including the obligation to pay child support.

Dated: 3/1/18

Signed /s/ JONCIE KELLY, Custodial parent of Lela Renee Moore

DECLARATION UNDER UNIFORM CHILD CUSTODY JURISDICTION AND ENFORCEMENT ACT (UCCJEA)

Case Number: 61238

ENDORSED FILED: DEC 15, 2017

Clerk of the Superior Court

County of Lassen

By H. Murphy-Grandfield, Deputy Clerk

Petitioner: Joncie Kelly

Other Party: Michael Z. Moore

I am a party to this proceeding to determine custody of a child.

There are (specify number): 1 minor children who are subject to this proceeding, as follows:

Child’s name: Lela Renee Moore

Place of birth: Springfield, OR

Date of birth: 4/2/2011

Sex: F

Period of residence: 12/1/2015 to present

Address: 265 North Gilman Street,

Susanville, CA

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly

Relationship: Mother

Period of residence: 5/23/2015 to 11/3l/2015

Child’s residence: 2965 Johnstonville Rd. Apt A, Susanville, CA

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Mother

Period of residence: 9/5/2012 to 5/22/2015

Child’s residence: 415-395 Hamlin Drive, Milford, CA

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Mother Michael Moore, Father

Period of residence: 10/5/2011 to 9/4/2012

Child’s residence: Woodward, Oklahoma

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Mother, Michael Moore, Father

Additional residence information for a child listed in item a or b is continued on attachment 3c.

ATTACHMENT TO

DECLARATION UNDER UNIFORM CHILD CUSTODY JURISDICTION AND ENFORCEMENT ACT (UCCJEA)

Case Number 61238

3a. Child’s name: Lela Renee Moore

Place of Birth: Springfield, OR

Date of birth: 4/2/2011

Sex: F

Period of Residence: 4/2/2011 to 10/4/2011

Child’s residence: Springfield, OR

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Michael Moore

Relationship: Parents

Do you have information about, or have you participated as a party or as a witness or in some other capacity in, another court case or custody or visitation proceeding, in California or elsewhere, concerning a child subject to this proceeding?: Yes. (If yes, attach a copy of the orders (if you have one) and provide the following information): Proceeding: Family

Case number: FL58470

Court: Lassen County Court

Court order or judgment: 5/14/15

Name of each child: Lela Renee Moore

Your connection to the case: Mother

Case status: Open

Do you know of any person who is not a party to this proceeding who has physical custody or claims to have custody of or visitation rights with any child in this case? Name and address of person:

Michael Z. Moore, Address Unknown

Claims visitation rights

Name of each child: Lela Renee Moore

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing true and correct.

Date: 11/29/17

Signed /s/ Joncie Kelly,

Signature of Declarant

NOTICE TO DECLARANT: You have a continuing duty to inform this court if you obtain any information abut a custody proceeding in a California court or any other court concerning a child subject to this proceeding.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE

(SECS. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.)

Notice is hereby given to the Creditors of: High Sierra Oil Corporation, Seller(s),

whose business address(es) is: 1530 Main St., Susanville, CA 96130,

that a bulk transfer is about to be made to: RAM & SON INVESTMENT INC., Buyer(s),

whose business(es) address is: 1530 Main St., Susanville, CA 96130.

The property to be transferred is located at: 1530 Main St., Susanville, CA 96130.

Said property is described in general as: All stock in trade, fixtures, equipment, goodwill and other property of that Gas Station / Mini Mart business known as Susanville Chevron, and located at: 1530 Main St., Susanville, CA 96130.

The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 2940 Riverside Drive, Suite B, Susanville, CA 96130. The bulk transfer will be consummated on or after the 4th day of April, 2018.

This bulk transfer is subject to Section 6106.2 of the California Commercial Code. If Section 6106.2 applies, claims may be filed at CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, Escrow Division, Escrow No. FFHO-4271700627-BF, 2940 Riverside Drive, Suite B, Susanville, CA 96130. Phone: (530)257-4161, Fax: (530)257-6390.

This bulk transfer includes a liquor license transfer. All claims must be received prior to the date on which the Notice of Transfer of the liquor license is received by Escrow Agent from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

So far as known to the Buyer(s), all business names and addresses used by the Seller(s) for the three (3) years last past, if different from the above, are:

NONE

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this document on the date(s) set forth below.

RAM & SON INVESTMENT INC.

BY: Ramesh Turen, Secretary

Date: March 9, 2018

LASSEN LOCAL AGENCY FORMATION COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Lassen Local Agency Formation Commission that a public hearing will be held on Monday April 9th, 2018 at 3:00 pm at the Board of Supervisor’s Chambers, at 707 Nevada Street. Susanville, CA regarding the following items:

Consideration of the 2018-2019 proposed LAFCo budget. The Commission will consider the proposed 2018-2019 budget and make a preliminary determination thereon by the Commission. Any person may be heard regarding the increase, decrease, or omission of any item from the budget or for the inclusion of additional items. Consideration of a Municipal Service Review and Sphere of Influence for the Southern Cascades Community Services District

LAFCO is charged with applying the policies and provisions of the Cortese-Knox-Hertzberg Act to its determinations regarding Municipal Service Reviews and Spheres of Influence. LAFCO is required to conduct a Municipal Service Review and Update a Sphere of Influence consistent with the policies and procedures of Lassen LAFCO and the LAFCO Act.

Please call LAFCo staff at (530) 257-0720 for more information. A copy of the Executive Officer Reports will be available 5 days prior to the hearing at the LAFCo website at www.lassenlafco.org or at Susanville City Hall.

LOCAL AGENCY FORMATION COMMISSION

JOHN BENOIT, EXECUTIVE OFFICER

NOTICE FIXING TIME FOR SUBMISSION OF ARGUMENTS ON A MEASURE TO BE SUBMITTED AT THE STATEWIDE DIRECT PRIMARY ELECTION TO BE HELD TUESDAY, JUNE 5, 2018

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the provisions of Sections 9163 and 9316 of the Elections Code of the State of California, that Friday March 23, 2018, at 5:00 PM, is hereby fixed as the final date on which direct arguments, not to exceed 300 words, for or against any local measures may be submitted to the Elections Office, Historic Courthouse, 220 S. Lassen St. Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130, for printing and distribution to the voters as provided by law, for the June 5, 2018, Statewide Direct Primary Election.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, by the County Clerk of Lassen County, State of California, that the following measures will be submitted to the voters of Lassen County:

BALLOT MEASURES J & K “The Board of Supervisors of the County of Lassen, pursuant to its right and authority, does call an election and orders submitted to the voters of the County of Lassen, including within the City of Susanville, for the election to be held and consolidated with the Statewide Direct Primary Election, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, the following questions: BALLOT MEASURE J “Shall an ordinance be adopted authorizing the County of Lassen to collect a three-quarters of one percent sales tax (Transactions and Use Tax) for unrestricted general revenue purposes?”

ADVISORY VOTE ONLY – MEASURE K “If the voters of the County of Lassen approve a three-quarters of one-percent general sales tax increase, should public safety services be the exclusive use of seventy-five percent of the revenues received to add to, not replace, current spending for public safety?”

NOTICE IS ALSO HEREBY GIVEN that the following measure will be submitted to the voters of the Lassen Library District: LIBRARY DISTRICT SPECIAL TAX INCREASE MEASURE L “Shall the library special tax of $28.00 per annum currently assessed on each habitable dwelling unit within the incorporated limits of the City of Susanville, be increased to $52.00 per annum, to go into effect for the 2018-19 tax year beginning July 1, 2018, and to be used solely to operate and maintain the District?”

Arguments may be submitted by the Governing Board of the district or any member or members of the governing board authorized by the board, any individual voter who is eligible to vote on the measure; any bona fide association of citizens, or any combination of these voters and associations. No argument will be accepted unless it is signed by the person or persons submitting it, or if submitted on behalf of an organization, the name of the organization and the name of at least one of its principal officers. No more than five signatures shall appear with any argument. If there are more than five signatures only the first five will be printed. Arguments shall be typed in paragraph form and shall be submitted electronically along with the hard copy. Arguments must be accompanied by the following form statement (on a separate sheet), to be signed by each author or proponent of the argument: “The undersigned (proponents) or (authors) of the (primary) or (rebuttal) argument (in favor of) or (against) ballot measure _____, Statewide Direct Primary Election to be held on June 5, 2018, hereby state that such argument is true and correct to the best of (his) (her) (their) knowledge and belief.” NOTICE IS ALSO HEREBY GIVEN that if more than one argument FOR or more than one argument AGAINST the Measures is submitted, the County Clerk will select the argument FOR and the argument AGAINST, according to law. If an argument FOR and an argument AGAINST the Measures is filed, the County Clerk-Recorder will send a copy to the respective opposing authors in order that they may prepare and submit a rebuttal argument. Rebuttal arguments, if applicable, shall be titled “Rebuttal to Argument in Favor of or Against Measure _____”. Rebuttal arguments shall not exceed 250 words in length and shall be filed no later than 5:00 PM, Friday March 30, 2018. The ten-day public examination period for Primary Arguments is March 24-April 3, 2018. The Public Examination Period for Rebuttal Arguments (if applicable) is March 31 – April 9, 2018. Any challenge to the validity of the arguments must be filed within the 10 day public examination period.

Julie Bustamante, Lassen County Clerk

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: LASSEN MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 1289 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

PORTER ENTERPRISES, 1289 MAIN ST. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business was conducted by Porter Enterprises.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017R044.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: Feb. 26, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F022

(Expires: 2/26/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LASSEN MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 1289 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

NAPA SIERRA, 49 W. SIERRA ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 12/11/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 26, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

NOTICE OF INTENT

To seek public comment on the North Lahontan Basin Storm Water Resource Plan (SWRP)

NOTICE is given, that the Honey Lake Valley Resource Conservation District (Honey Lake Valley RCD) has prepared a Storm Water Resource Plan (SWRP) for the Lahontan Basin Integrated Regional Water Management (IRWM) region under the California Storm Water Grant Program.

The Honey Lake Valley RCD was awarded a Proposition 1 planning grant through the California Water Board to develop a SWRP for the Honey Lake Valley and the greater Lahontan Basin IRWM region respectively.

Copies of the SWRP have been made available at the Honey Lake Valley RCD office located at 170 Russell Ave., Susanville, CA 96130. The SWRP can also be found at www.honeylakevalleyrcd.org/swrp/ The deadline for public comment is May 1, 2018. Comments should be sent via email to Mr. Ian Sims at [email protected] or can be hand delivered to the Honey Lake Valley RCD office.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Tucker & Associates, Inc.

File No.: Design Review #2018-003

Project: Proposal to approve the design of a 9,100 square foot Dollar General Store and parking lot. This project has been referred to the Planning Commission by the Architectural Review Committee.

Location: The proposed location is located at the corner of Cutoff Road and U.S. Highway 395 in Janesville, CA and has a situs address of 465-260 Main Street Janesville, CA 96114.

Zoning: The project site is zoned C-2-D (General Commercial, Design Combining District) and has a land use designation of “Commercial” in the Janesville Planning Area Amendments, 1993, and the Lassen County General Plan, 2000.

A.P.N.: 129-590-32

Staff Contact: Kelly Mumper, Assistant Planner

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada St., Susanville. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

