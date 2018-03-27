Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 3/27/18

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 RIVERSIDE DRIVE,

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

Petition of SAYASH BULATOVNA GARCIA for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61283

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Sayash Bulatovna Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: SAYASH BULATOVNA GARCIA to Proposed name: SAYASH BULATOVNA MUSSEKENOVA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 3, 2018

Time: 9 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Lassen County Times.

Date: Feb. 22, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Feb. 22, 2018

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F017

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Rite Aid #6105

Business Address: 1615 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Thrifty Payless, Inc., 30 Hunter Lane, Camp Hill, PA 17011

This business is conducted by: Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/10/0216.

Signed: /s/Jospeh J. Notarianni, Vice President

Thrifty Payless, Inc.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: February 16, 2018.

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27/18

CNS-3101711#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F018

(Expires: 2/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PINEVIEW MOBILE HOME PARK.

Business Address: 2000 PAIUTE LANE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

PINE VIEW SUSANVILLE, LLC, 2000 PAIUTE LANE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 10/11/2017.

Signed: /s/ Robert Ostengaard, Manager.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 20, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Jennifer Ross, Deputy Clerk

Published: LCT

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F024

(Expires: 2/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN YOGA STUDIO.

Business Address: 2005 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

DONNA L. SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; LARRY SMITH, 472-750 RICHMOND RD. N, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Donna L. Smith; Larry G. Smith.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 27, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F023

(Expires: 2/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FREEDOM BUILDING & DESIGN.

Business Address: 462900 LAKECREST RD., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

LUKE CHARLES SHIHADEH, 716-725 CUMMINGS RD., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed above on: 2/27/18.

Signed: /s/ Luke Shihadeh.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 27, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of KALEB DAVID NEWMAN KIAR for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61361

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Kaleb David Newman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: KALEB DAVID NEWMAN to Proposed name: KALEB DAVID KIAR.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 1, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county : Lassen County Times.

Date: March 5, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: March 5, 2018

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Siebert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of KELLY ROBERT KUBACKI aka KERBY for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61364

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Kelly Robert Kubacki aka Kerby filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: KELLY ROBERT KUBACKI to Proposed name: KELLY ROBERT KERBY.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 24, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Lassen County Times.

Date: March 6, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: March 6, 2018

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F025

(Expires: 3/6/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GIRLS WITH GOATS.

Business Address: 559-005 HWY. 139, ADIN, CA 96006, County of Lassen.

STEPHANIE WITHROW, 559-005 HWY. 139, ADIN, CA 96006; WHITNEY MITCHELL, 558-300 HWY. 139, ADIN, CA 96006.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

Signed: /s/ Stephanie Withrow; Whitney Mitchell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 6, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: DIRTY JOE’S CAR WASH.

Business Address: 2750 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

ROBERT A. HARDY, 320 KNOCH AVE., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016F061.

Original Filing Date: 8/19/2016.

Signed: R. Hardy.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 1, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF LASSEN

Case No.: 61238

CITATION TO PARENT

Date: April 24, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept.: 2

Eugene B. Chittock, SBN 214532

LAW OFFICES OF EUGENE B. CHITTOCK

100 South Lassen Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Telephone: (530) 257 -9351

Facsimile: (530) 257-9359

Attorneys for Petitioner, Joncie Kelly

In the Matter of Petition of:

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

TO: MICHAEL Z. MOORE

By order of this court you are hereby advised that you may appear before the judge presiding in Department 2 of the above entitled court on April 24, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., then and there to show cause, if any you have, why LELA RENEE MOORE, should not be declared free from your custody and control for the purpose of freeing LELA RENEE MOORE for placement for adoption. The following information concerns right and procedures that relate to this proceeding for the termination of custody and control of said minor as set forth in Family Code Section 78860, et seq.:

At the beginning of the proceeding, the court will consider whether or not the interests of the minor child require the appointment of counsel. If the court finds that the interests of the minor do require such protection, the court will appoint counsel to represent her, whether or not she is able to afford counsel. The minor will not be present in court unless she requests or the court so orders. If a parent of the minor appears without counsel and is unable to afford counsel, the court must appoint counsel for the parent, unless the parent knowingly and intelligently waives the right to be represented by counsel. The court will not appoint the same counsel to represent both the minor and his parent. The court may appoint either the public defender or private counsel. If private counsel is appointed, he or she will receive a reasonable sum for compensation and expenses, the amount of which will be determined by the court. That amount must be paid by the real parties in interest, but not by the minor, in such proportions as the court believes to be just. If, however, the court finds that any of the real parties in interest cannot afford counsel, the amount will be paid by the county. The court may continue the proceeding for not more than thirty (30) days as necessary to appoint counsel to become acquainted with the case.

Dated: MAR 01 2018

VOSE Clerk

By H. Murphy-Granfield

Deputy Clerk

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF LASSEN

Case No.: 61238

PETITION TO DECLARE MINOR

FREE FROM PARENTAL CUSTODY

AND CONTROL

Date: April 24,2018

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept: 2

Endorsed Filed: MAR 01, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court

County of Lassen

By H. Murphy-Grandfield

DEPUTY CLERK

In the Matter of Petition of:

Joncie Kelly

Custodial Parent

Petitioner respectfully represents:

Petitioner, JONCIE KELLY, is the natural mother of the minor child, LELA RENEE MOORE and seeks the termination of the natural father’s right to custody and control. LELA RENEE MOORE is an unmarried minor child who was born on April 2, 2011, and is a resident of Susanville, Lassen County, California. JONCIE RITCH is the parent who has full legal and sole physical custody of the child and resides at 265 North Gilman Street, Susanville, CA. The child’s father, MICHAEL Z. MOORE, formerly resided at 25 Sapphire Court, Susanville, CA. However, his present address is unknown. The child has resided with the mother since December 2014 and has had no contact since September 15, 2015. Petitioner request the court order an investigation.

WHEREFORE, Petitioner prays for judgment as follows:

For an order declaring that the minor child, LELA RENEE MOORE is free from the custody and control of MICHAEL Z. MOORE and terminating all of his rights and responsibilities with regard to the child, including the obligation to pay child support.

Dated: 3/1/18

Signed /s/ JONCIE KELLY, Custodial parent of Lela Renee Moore

DECLARATION UNDER UNIFORM CHILD CUSTODY JURISDICTION AND ENFORCEMENT ACT (UCCJEA)

Case Number: 61238

ENDORSED FILED: DEC 15, 2017

Clerk of the Superior Court

County of Lassen

By H. Murphy-Grandfield, Deputy Clerk

Petitioner: Joncie Kelly

Other Party: Michael Z. Moore

I am a party to this proceeding to determine custody of a child.

There are (specify number): 1 minor children who are subject to this proceeding, as follows:

Child’s name: Lela Renee Moore

Place of birth: Springfield, OR

Date of birth: 4/2/2011

Sex: F

Period of residence: 12/1/2015 to present

Address: 265 North Gilman Street,

Susanville, CA

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly

Relationship: Mother

Period of residence: 5/23/2015 to 11/3l/2015

Child’s residence: 2965 Johnstonville Rd. Apt A, Susanville, CA

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Mother

Period of residence: 9/5/2012 to 5/22/2015

Child’s residence: 415-395 Hamlin Drive, Milford, CA

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Mother Michael Moore, Father

Period of residence: 10/5/2011 to 9/4/2012

Child’s residence: Woodward, Oklahoma

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Mother, Michael Moore, Father

Additional residence information for a child listed in item a or b is continued on attachment 3c.

ATTACHMENT TO

DECLARATION UNDER UNIFORM CHILD CUSTODY JURISDICTION AND ENFORCEMENT ACT (UCCJEA)

Case Number 61238

3a. Child’s name: Lela Renee Moore

Place of Birth: Springfield, OR

Date of birth: 4/2/2011

Sex: F

Period of Residence: 4/2/2011 to 10/4/2011

Child’s residence: Springfield, OR

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Michael Moore

Relationship: Parents

Do you have information about, or have you participated as a party or as a witness or in some other capacity in, another court case or custody or visitation proceeding, in California or elsewhere, concerning a child subject to this proceeding?: Yes. (If yes, attach a copy of the orders (if you have one) and provide the following information): Proceeding: Family

Case number: FL58470

Court: Lassen County Court

Court order or judgment: 5/14/15

Name of each child: Lela Renee Moore

Your connection to the case: Mother

Case status: Open

Do you know of any person who is not a party to this proceeding who has physical custody or claims to have custody of or visitation rights with any child in this case? Name and address of person:

Michael Z. Moore, Address Unknown

Claims visitation rights

Name of each child: Lela Renee Moore

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing true and correct.

Date: 11/29/17

Signed /s/ Joncie Kelly,

Signature of Declarant

NOTICE TO DECLARANT: You have a continuing duty to inform this court if you obtain any information abut a custody proceeding in a California court or any other court concerning a child subject to this proceeding.

Published LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: LASSEN MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 1289 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

PORTER ENTERPRISES, 1289 MAIN ST. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business was conducted by Porter Enterprises.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017R044.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: Feb. 26, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

March 20, 27, April 3, 10, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F022

(Expires: 2/26/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LASSEN MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 1289 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

NAPA SIERRA, 49 W. SIERRA ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 12/11/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 26, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 20, 27, April 3, 10, 2018|

Westwood Property Sale

Elm Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-797330-JB Order No.: 8720136 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/23/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): BENJAMIN BAYLOR, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 4/7/2011 as Instrument No. 2011-01742 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 4/20/2018 at 2:00pm Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $97,934.75 The purported property address is: 517 ELM ST, WESTWOOD, CA 96137 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 125-102-05-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 877-518-5700 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-797330-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 877-518-5700 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-797330-JB IDSPub #0138431 3/27/2018 4/3/2018 4/10/2018

Published LCT

March 27, April 3, 10, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SOCIAL SERVICES TRANSPORTATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

The Lassen County Social Services Transportation Advisory Council (SSTAC) will hold a public hearing at 3:00 P.M., Friday, April 6th at the Susanville City Hall located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California for the purpose of taking public comment on future and unmet transit needs of the community. This hearing is an important element of the Lassen County Transportation Commission’s “unmet transportation needs that are reasonable to meet” process and is a requirement of the Transportation Development Act. All interested citizens are invited and encouraged to attend. If you need assistance with transportation to the meeting, please contact the Lassen Rural Bus office at (530) 252-7433. For any further information, contact David Knaut at (530) 251-8305.

Published LCT

March 27, April 3, 2018|

NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OF PROPOSAL FOR IMPLEMENTING

SCHOOL FACILITIES FEES AS AUTHORIZED BY

EDUCATION CODE SECTION S 17620 AND GOVERNMENT CODES 65995

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that immediately following a public hearing on the matter, a proposed resolution(s) will be considered by the Governing Board of Lassen Union High School District at its regular meeting on April 10th, 2018, at 6:00p.m., which if adopted by the Board will implement development fees established by the District against residential construction and reconstruction at up to $2.51 per square foot and against new commercial or industrial construction at up to $0.61 a square foot. Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995 authorize the proposed fees. Data pertaining to the cost of school facilities is available for inspection during regular business hours at the District’s administrative offices. The fee, if approved by the Governing Board, will become effective on June 11th, 2018, which is 60 days after the proposed adoption of the resolution levying such fee by the Governing Board.

Published LCT

March 27, April 3, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE OF AUTOMOBILE(S)

Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Thursday, April 12, 2018 to wit:

YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE

03 LNDR SALTW164X3A817981

To be sold by: SUSANVILLE TRANSMISSION, 2117 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, LASSEN COUNTY, CA 96130 (10:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the abovesigned for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale. Clear Choice Lien Service, Inc. P.O. Box 159009 San Diego, CA 92175

3/27/18

CNS-3113907#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

March 27, 2018|

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Lassen will conduct a public hearing by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, in order to solicit comments regarding Grantee Performance; discuss Grant Closeout on grant number 12-CDBG-8396, which provided funding for the Business Assistance, Microenterprise Financial Assistance, and Microenterprise Technical Assistance Programs; Planning Activity; and Public Improvement Project.

Grant number 12-CDBG-83966 was funded by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. County staff will inform all interested persons of the progress of the grant since funding.

If you require special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, please contact the County of Lassen’s Department of Health and Social Services at (530) 251-8309. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you may direct written comments to the County of Lassen, Department of Health and Social Services, 336 Alexander Avenue, Susanville, CA 96130 or you may telephone (530) 251-8309. In addition, a public information file is available for review at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The County of Lassen promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to low and moderate income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status or handicap.

For the Department of Health and Social Services

Barbara Longo, Director

Published LCT

March 27, 2018|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

ASPHALT CONCRETE

(1 /2″ HMA Type A,

Performance Graded PG 64-28)

The Lassen County Department of Public Works is requesting bids for the purchase of Asphalt Concrete 1/2″ HMA Type A, Performance Graded PG 64-28, per Caltrans 2015 Standard Specifications and as approved by the County.

Sealed Bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, Attn: Regina Schaap, 221 South Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA on or before Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 4:00 P.M.

For bid form and additional information, please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Published LCT

March 27, April 3, 2018|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

ASPHALT CONCRETE

(3 /4″ HMA Type A,

Performance Graded PG 64-28)

The Lassen County Department of Public Works is requesting bids for the purchase of Asphalt Concrete 3/4″ HMA Type A, Performance Graded PG 64-28, per Caltrans 2015 Standard Specifications and as approved by the County.

Sealed Bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, Attn: Regina Schaap, 221 South Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA on or before Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 4:00 P.M.

For bid form and additional information, please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Published LCT

March 27, April 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F028

(Expires: 3/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE HAIR STUDIO.

Business Address: 459 RICHMOND ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

WILLIAM JOSEPH RYAN, 514 NEVADA ST. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ William Joseph Ryan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 13, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 27, April 3, 10, 17, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F029

(Expires: 3/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHARDZ & SPLINTERZ.

Business Address: 666-675 SPRING CREEK DR., WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

DEBRA LEE JENNINGS, 666-700 SPRING CREEK DR., WESTWOOD, CA 96137; RANDY LEE MEEKS, 666-700 SPRING CREEK DR., WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: Co-Partners.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 3/19/18.

Signed: /s/ Debra Lee Jennings; Randy L. Meeks.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 20, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 27, April 3, 10, 17, 2018|