Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 4/17/18

Notice of Invitation to Bid –

Public Facility:

Wildwood Village Apartment Exterior Paint, Single-Story Building

Wildwood Village Apartment Siding/Fascia Replacement, Single-Story Building

The Plumas County Community Development Commission (PCCDC) invites qualified Contractors (Class C-33 Painting, Class C-5 Framing, Class B-General Building) to bid the above said work (all labor, equipment and materials) for federally funded housing complex Wildwood Village 400 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, CA 96020.

This is a Public Works project subject to State Prevailing Wages. The Contractor must have a California Contractor’s State License and be registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations, PRIOR TO BIDDING, pursuant to the requirements of SB854, Public Works Reforms. All Subcontractors that are to be used on this project must also be registered PRIOR TO BIDDING.

Bid Submittal Deadline: 3:00 p.m. May 1, 2018

This is a notice only. Bid Packages must be obtained to bid this work.

Sealed Bids will be opened at 3:00 p.m. on May 1, 2018 at Wildwood Village’s Conference Room, located at 400 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, CA 96020.

For more information or to schedule a walk-through of the Project contact:

Jeff LeSeur

(530) 260-0659

[email protected]

In accordance with Public Contract Code Section 22300, the Contractor may substitute securities in lieu of funds withheld by the Commission to ensure performance under the contract.

Minority and women business enterprises are encouraged to bid. All Federal and State equal opportunity and non-discrimination regulations apply.

The Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive immaterial defects or deviations in the bids received.

“This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer”

(800) 735-2929 TDD #

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F028

(Expires: 3/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE HAIR STUDIO.

Business Address: 459 RICHMOND ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

WILLIAM JOSEPH RYAN, 514 NEVADA ST. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ William Joseph Ryan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 13, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F029

(Expires: 3/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHARDZ & SPLINTERZ.

Business Address: 666-675 SPRING CREEK DR., WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

DEBRA LEE JENNINGS, 666-700 SPRING CREEK DR., WESTWOOD, CA 96137; RANDY LEE MEEKS, 666-700 SPRING CREEK DR., WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: Co-Partners.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 3/19/18.

Signed: /s/ Debra Lee Jennings; Randy L. Meeks.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 20, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Estate of Shapiro

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Sandra May Ann Walsh Shapiro, decedent

Case Number P8296

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Sandra May Ann Walsh Shapiro

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Tawnua Riddle in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Tawnua Riddle be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: April 24, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Room C, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Peter M. Talia, 470-345 Circle Drive, Susanville, CA 96130, 530-257-5199, SBN: 52975

Endorsed March 28, 2018

Clerk of the Court

By S. Moss, Deputy Clerk.

Abandons business name

No. 2018A004

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MOUNTAIN MEADOWS COMMUNITY WATCH.

Business Address: 604 ASH, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

EILEEN SPENCER, P. O. BOX 379, WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business was conducted by an Association.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2018F006.

Original Filing Date: 1/16/2018.

Signed: Eileen Spencer

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 29, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Susanville Property Sale

Shawn Way

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 17-20297-SP-CA Title No. 170354625 A.P.N. 101-202-35 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/14/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Robert R. Tibbetts, a single man. Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation. Recorded 07/25/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-06653 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Lassen County, California. Date of Sale: 04/30/2018 at 2:00 PM. Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $259,822.87. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 705 Shawn Way, Susanville, CA 96130. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 17-20297-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03/28/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website:www.ndscorp.com/sales Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4652418 04/10/2018, 04/17/2018, 04/24/2018

NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a mobilehome, registered to NAKETA PREWITT, Interested Parties RICHARD BAY, ROBERT VEGA, Legal Owner MI CASA MOBILE HOME SALES LP and described as a 1994 SPRINGHILL mobilehome, Decal Number LAU7136, Serial Number CAFLR17A16169SH/CAFLR17B16169SH, Label/Insignia Number RAD748915/RAD748916, and stored on property within Hidden Acres MHP, 2965 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, County of Lassen, California, 96130,(specifically the space designated as Space #56 within the park), will be sold by auction at the mobilehome park at the Hidden Acres MHP, 2965 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, County of Lassen, California, 96130,(specifically the space designated as Space #56 within the park), on April 25, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., on and such succeeding sales days as may be necessary, and the proceeds of the sales will be applied to the satisfaction of the lien, including the reasonable charges of notice, advertisement, and sale.

This sale is conducted on a cash or certified fund basis only (cash, cashier’s check or travelers’ checks only). Personal checks and/or business checks are not acceptable. Payment is due and payable immediately following the sale. No exceptions. The mobilehome and/or contents are sold as is, where is, with no guarantees.

This sale under authority of California Civil Code 798.56a and Commercial Code 7210.

DATED: April 4, 2018

/S/ JOSEPH W. CARROLL

Attorney at Law

610 Fulton Avenue, Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95825

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of MEGHANN LUCCHESI for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61405

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Meghann Lucchesi filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: LEILAH ROSE WATTENBURG to Proposed name: LEILAH ROSE LUCCHESI.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 9, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: March 29, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: March 29, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Susanville will hold a public hearings to solicit comments on proposed Resolution No. 18-5497, establishing Rates and Fees for City Services for fiscal year 2018-2019, previously Resolution No. 17-5384.

The public hearings will be held on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to the meeting time and date. During the public hearing the City Council shall hear and consider all objections, if any to the proposed rates.

As required by California Government Code Section 66016, public data indicating the amount of cost, or estimated cost required to provide the service for which rates or charge is levied and the revenue sources anticipated to provide the service for Resolution No. 18-5497 will be available at City Hall as of April 11, 2018. Any questions regarding the proposed fees may be directed to the Finance Department at 530-257-1000, ext 5112.

The amount of the rate or charge cannot exceed the estimated amount to provide the service for Resolution No. 18-5497

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F031

(Expires: 3/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: IMPACT CONSTRUCTION AND EXCAVATING.

Business Address: 695-375 STATE RT. 36, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

RYAN RUSSELL POTTER, 695-375 STATE RT. 36, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 12/1/03.

Signed: /s/ Ryan R. Potter.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 27, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F032

(Expires: 3/30/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHRISTIAN COUNSELING & CONCILIATION.

Business Address: 1740 MAIN ST., SUITE A, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

PETER ANDREW CELUM, 25 OAKRIDGE WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 3/1/18.

Signed: /s/ Peter A. Celum.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 30, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

COUNTY OF LASSEN’S DEPARTMENT OF PLANNING AND BUILDING SERVICES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

UPDATE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY HOUSING ELEMENT

The County of Lassen’s Department of Planning and Building Services invites sealed proposals from qualified individuals and firms for the update of the County’s Housing Element for the 2019-2024 planning cycle.

For copies of the proposal requirements, please contact the Department of Planning and Building Services at (530) 251-8269; the Request for Proposal and the Lassen County Housing Element can also be found on the County’s website at www.lassencounty.org/dept/planning-and-building-services/planning-and-building-services.

Sealed proposals will be received by the County of Lassen’s Department of Planning and Building Services, Attn: Gaylon Norwood, 707 Nevada Street Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:00 pm on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Proponents will be notified in writing of contract award. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the Planning and Building Services Department

Maurice L. Anderson

Director

Request for Proposals

The City of Susanville is soliciting Request for Proposals from qualified consultants for the purpose of conducting a commodities flow study to identify hazardous materials traveling through the region and updating Lassen County’s Area Response Plan. Both projects are funded through Cal OES Hazardous Material Emergency Preparedness.

Download the RFP at www.cityofsusanville.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/RFPGrantAdminHazardousMaterial.pdf

RFPS are due by 4 p.m. Friday, May 4 to 66 N. Lassen St. Susanville, CA 96130 Attn: Quincy McCourt/Project Manager.

Lien sale

ABC MINI STORAGE, 701-850 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, CA 96130, intends to sell at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday May 5, 2018, Unit #2 Belonging to Cameron Depetro, Unit #80 Belonging to Jaqueline Trujillo, Unit #115 Belonging to Cary Harrison.

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of MICHAEL AARON STAFFORD for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61429

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Michael Aaron Stafford filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: MICHAEL AARON STAFFORD to Proposed name: MICHAEL AARON MEZA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 29, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: March 29, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: April 10, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Susanville property sale

Merrillville Road

TS # 17-2467 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED: 4/15/08. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by the duly appointed trustee, as shown below, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. TRUSTOR: Richard Lee Fowler and Amber Fowler, husband and wife, as Joint Tenants DULY APPOINTED TRUSTEE: Foreclosure Specialists LLC RECORDED: 4/22/08 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2008-02322 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California. DATE OF SALE: Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 THE COMMON DESIGNATION OF THE PROPERTY IS PURPORTED TO BE: 696-335 Merrillville Rd., Susanville, CA 96130 APN: 089-210-24 Estimated opening bid: $ 37,210.97 Beneficiary may elect to open bidding at a lesser amount. The total amount secured by said instrument as of the time of initial publication of this notice is stated above, which includes the total amount of the unpaid balance (including accrued and unpaid interest) and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of this notice. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to fee and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the trustee’s information line at 530-246-2727; Toll Free: 844-333-6766, or visit this Internet Web site: calforeclosures.biz, using the file number assigned to this case: TS # 17-2467. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NPP website and sales line number: www.nationwideposting.com Trustee Sales Automated Number: 916-939-0772 DATE: 4/10/18 FORECLOSURE SPECIALISTS LLC P.O. Box 994465 REDDING, CA 96099-4465 530-246-2727; Toll Free: 844-333-6766 Sheena Hunter Foreclosure Specialists LLC is assisting the Beneficiary in collecting a debt. Any and all information obtained may be used for that purpose. NPP0330328 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 04/17/2018, 04/24/2018, 05/01/2018

Public Notice

To James and Carol McEachern

From Spaulding Eagle Lake Mutual Water Company

Re: Special Meeting to remove water share from Parcel No. 077-396-11.

This is to notify you that a special meeting of the Spaulding Eagle Lake Mutual Water Company will be held on Saturday, April 18, 218, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at 687-045 Fir Way, Susanville, CA. The meeting is being held to proceed with removal of water share from Parcel No. 077-396-11, per company bylaws, for nonpayment of Operation and Maintenance fees since 2011. You have the right to speak at the meeting. If you do not show up to plead your case the share will be revoked at the conclusion of the meeting.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F033

(Expires: 4/09/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HUMMINGBIRD GEMS, VINTAGE INDIAN MACHINE.

Business Address: 687-300 LAUREL WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

VICKI MICHELE SHUMAKER, 687-300 LAUREL WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130;

DAVID CHARLES HELTON, 687-300 LAUREL WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: Husband and Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Vickie M. Shumaker

Signed: /s/ David C. Helton

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 9, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F034

(Expires: 4/11/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J&L MAINTENANCE INSIDE & OUT.

Business Address: 463-325 OAK WAY, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

JESUS RUBIO, 463-325 OAK WAY, WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Jesus Rubio.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 11, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Gregg and Heather Ethridge

File No.: Parcel Map #2018-002, Rezone #2018-002

Proiect: Proposal to split a 20-acre parcel into two parcels: Resultant Parcels A and B are each 10 acres in size. The Planning Commission will forward their recommendation to the Board of Supervisors. The proposed project is not subject to farther CEQA review pursuant to Section 15183 of the Guidelines.

Location: The project site is located approximately 1.25 miles west of the intersection of Wingfield Road and Janesville Main Street (said intersection is a quarter-mile south of U.S. Highway 395) at 465-445 Elysian Valley Road, Janesville, CA 96114.

General Plan Designation: The subject parcel has a “Rural Residential” land use designation in the Janesville Planning Area, 1993 and Lassen County General Plan, 2000.

Existing Zoning: The subject parcel is zoned A-2-B-19 (Agricultural Residential District, 19 Acre Building Site Combining District).

Proposed Zoning: The applicants propose to rezone the subject parcel into the A-2-B-10 (Agricultural Residential District, 10 Acre Building Site Combining District) zoning district to allow for the parcel map application.

A.P.N. 129-650-31

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

As the advisory body to the Board of Supervisors, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada St., Susanville and then make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors regarding the proposed project. A public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors at a future date. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

QUALIFIED CONSULTANTS TO PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

FOR MATERIALS TESTING AND QUALITY CONTROL INSPECTION SUPPORT SERVICES FOR:

CITY OF SUSANVILLE 2012 STIP PAVEMENT REHAB ‘FC’

FEDERAL PROJECT NO. RSPTPL 02-5116-016

STATE PROJECT ID 02-1400-0125 / CITY PROJECT NO. 17-01

INTRODUCTION

The City of Susanville (CITY) is seeking quotes from qualified firms (CONSULTANT) for materials testing and related construction engineering services in conjunction with the 2012 STIP Pavement Rehabilitation ‘FC’ asphalt overlay project. A copy of the project specifications is attached as Attachment ‘1’.

The selected CONSULTANT must be Caltrans certified and have a current and ongoing continued participation in an Independent Assurance Testing Program. The selected CONSULTANT will be responsible for providing comprehensive laboratory analysis tests of hot mix asphalt (HMA), untreated bases and subbase soils. All work shall be completed in accordance with applicable Caltrans testing methods and guidelines as defined herein. CONSULTANT shall be QSD and QSP certified.

Scope of work includes conducting relative compaction tests of HMA, untreated bases and basement soils, by use of nuclear gauge and asphalt concrete testing pursuant to Section 39 of 2015 California Standard Specifications utilizing the required latest testing frequency table and Chapter 6 – Sampling and Testing of the 2017 Caltrans Construction Manual. Additionally, the consultant must comply with all applicable requirements of the Caltrans Local Assistance Procedures Manual (LAPM) and FHWA for testing, field methodologies, reporting, record keeping and certifications.

CONSULTANT will also be responsible for taking field samples for all required tests, whether at the jobsite or production facilities (HMA plant) inclusive of sources piles for aggregates. Additionally, the field representative for the consultant shall observe, make recommendations and provide professional opinions regarding the contractor’s efforts in preparation, application, equipment usage/condition and finishing (rolling) techniques to the City while on the jobsite. The Consultant shall NOT be the lead nor act in the role as Resident engineer in any way. They are a source of technical support, additional inspection and shall assume the role of providing proactive and relevant advisory professional opinions to avert delivery of poor or improper materials and application methods.

INQUIRIES

All inquiries and responses to the Request for Quotes (RFQ) should be submitted to:

Daniel Gibbs, City Engineer

CITY OF SUSANVILLE PUBLIC WORKS

720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Phone: (530) 257-1050

Facsimile: (530) 257-1057

[email protected]

A cover letter introducing your firm, list of actual personnel and their resumes to be used on the project and summary of the services provided should be included. A comprehensive fee schedule that includes ALL applicable costs, rates and fees is required. The consultant shall indicate the preferred method of compensation as allowed in the Caltrans LAPM, Chapter 10. All quotes must arrive at this office prior to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Quotes submitted through e-mail are acceptable and encouraged.

All quotes must be labeled adequately to identify their intended project and the person to receive them. SEPARATE QUOTES SHALL BE PROVIDED FOR EACH PROJECT, AS APPLICABLE, AND ALL DOCUMENTATION SHALL ACKNOWLEDGE EACH PROJECT INDIVIDUALLY.

SUBMISSIONS

Proposals must not be more than 10 single sided pages in length (not counting the front and back covers or dividers that contain no information) and shall include:

Name of Project/Laboratory Manager with statement of qualifications.

Name of Principal Engineer with statement of qualifications.

List of recently performed, relevant contracts that indicate the past performances and abilities of the proposed team. Include a key client contact person with their current phone number.

A comprehensive quote for technical services including a detailed cost proposal shall be provided in a separate sealed envelope. The cost proposal shall include a cost analysis for each test method for field sampling, field and lab testing, and asphalt testing as described in the Scope of Services. The cost proposal shall include hourly rates for providing compaction, material testing, travel and per diem for any and all related engineering services.

Each work scope item (Material Testing, Filed Inspection, Engineering) shall be totaled individually with a Not To Exceed cost estimate to conform to the scope of work indicated in Appendix A. Cost proposals shall also include a Test Analysis Table with Test Method Classifications in columns and man hours and vehicle mileage in rows. The table shall list pricing for any and all applicable State of California prevailing wage rates.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Selection Process:

Consulting professional firms and their laboratories interested in being considered must submit proposals in compliance with this notice. Based on an unbiased and qualitative evaluation of submitted proposals, a CONSULTANT will be selected and recommended to the City Council for approval. A quantitative scoring approach will be applied to the greatest extent possible to determine the most suitable firm and not be based on any measure of the compensation requested. Prospective consultants should be available for interviews and presentations but will likely not be requested.

Selection Criteria:

The basis for selection of prospective labs shall include the following:

experience of key personnel (engineers and testing technicians) to be assigned;

proposed staffing plan for each project;

ability to adequately staff and respond to the project schedules;

thoroughness and completeness of the cost proposals;

ability to streamline services and introduce cost savings to the projects;

familiarity with required test methods, procedures, and engineering standards;

experience with similar kinds of contracts, and;

demonstrated competence in the services to be provided.

All evaluations of the proposals will be considered on a point system or percentage completed based on a highest quantity completed evaluation system in order to minimize subjective evaluations and preferential considerations. All evaluators of any RFQ selection team will provide a statement of confidentiality and non-collusion. A licensed Professional Civil Engineer (or approved equal) shall be in responsible charge of all engineering activities. CONSULTANT firm and personnel must be QSD and QSP certified.

Work Performed by City Personnel:

The City shall assume the role of Resident Engineer and Contract Administrator. Consultant should act in a role considered akin to an extension of City staff. The CITY reserves the right to perform any portion of this scope of services with CITY personnel.

LOCATION

The services shall be provided at various locations throughout and entirely within the City of Susanville as indicated in the project plans. Some locations may be adjacent to State of California (Caltrans) rights of way. Testing technicians shall report to the City Engineer or an authorized field representative:

Daniel Gibbs, P.E.

720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Phone: (530) 257-1050

Facsimile: (530) 257-1057

[email protected]

COORDINATION

The CONSULTANT shall coordinate with the City Engineer and City personnel as required. Testing technicians shall report to the City Engineer or his designee upon arrival to the jobsite each day. The CONSULTANT’S field personnel and lab testing technicians shall work all necessary hours to accommodate the project construction schedule.

Initial efforts by the Consultant shall include review of submittals for the City regarding those related to the development and production of hot mix asphalts (JMF), their components and materials proposed. These efforts will also include the testing of aggregates proposed for use in the production of HMA to verify whether lime marinate slurry treatment is required or not.

CONSULTANT’S DUTIES

The Senior Engineer and their lead field personnel shall be present at all preconstruction field meetings for pavement operations. Consultant is expected to take an active role and lead in the discussion regarding testing, quality control and other related requirements of the paving operation to ensure proper and quality placement of all HMA materials.

Samples of materials will be collected at the job and/or material site by the testing technician’s materials laboratory and taken to the CONSULTANT’S laboratory for sieve analysis, sand equivalent, relative compaction and specific gravity and density of hot mix asphalt, as appropriate on each sample using Caltrans Standard Test Methods as identified in the testing frequency table. The results of the tests will be reported to the City Engineer in approved written format within three (3) working days from the date of the samples.

Where test results are indicative of failures or lack of compliance with the projects specifications, the City Engineer shall be notified within 24 hours via telephone and email.

CONDUCTING RELATIVE COMPACTION TESTS (CT 216 AND 231)

The in-place density testing of aggregate bases and basement soils will be performed by the testing technicians. The CONSULTANT shall provide a technician upon advanced notice from the City Engineer or designee. The technician shall have a minimum of six (6) months of experience in soils testing and be certified in the use of a nuclear gauge. The gauge shall have a current calibration certification and leak test from an approved issuing authority. The CONSULTANT shall also provide a vehicle and other miscellaneous tools needed for compaction testing. The tests shall be performed using Caltrans Standard Test Method 231 or other approved Caltrans Test Method. The maximum density and moisture content of the soil and aggregate base material will be performed using Caltrans Standard Test Method 216 or other approved Caltrans Test Method. The relative compaction results of tests taken shall be submitted to the CITY at the end of each working day on City approved forms.

CONDUCTING ASPHALT TESTING

CONSULTANT will be required to conduct the tests at the frequency indicated in this request for qualifications and the stated applicable Frequency Table(s). Compliance with the Caltrans 2015 Standard Specifications shall be utilized and any applicable FHWA required testing procedures.

DAILY REPORT REQUIREMENTS

The testing technician performing compaction tests shall create a project file for his/her assignments. The project binder shall be compatible with the City Public Works Department formats and be in conformance with Caltrans standards – at a minimum those found, where relevant, in the States’ Construction Manual and requirements found in Chapter 16 of the Local Assistance Procedures Manual.

The testing results shall be recorded on a form approved by the CITY and all pertinent data requested on the form shall be reported as directed by the City Engineer or his designee and placed in the file. Information data requested on the form includes: project number, date arrived, time arrived, date departed, time departed, type of testing, City Inspector and other comments. At the end of each shift, the file and duplicate copies of the form, and copies of time and mileage for that day are to be given to the City Engineer or Resident Engineer present at the jobsite.

It is imperative that excellent and highly organized recording keeping of the projects be kept. A complete separation between streets within projects and distinctly from other project contracts shall be required at all times.

INVOICING AND PAYMENT

The CONSULTANT shall submit invoices to the City Engineer in accordance with testing costs, sampling time, and mileage. Cost per test and actual sampling hours and mileage shall be summarized on the invoices. Additional testing (approved in writing by the City Engineer) where requested will be paid at the prices indicated in the cost proposal.

Separate expenses, hours, assigned staffing, dates present, vehicles and equipment used, billing and invoices shall all be kept separate between the two projects. NO combining of documentation will accepted and no compensation will be made where projects are mixed, combined or otherwise integrated.

REPORT REQUIREMENTS

Consultant shall provide all recommendations and reports to City Engineer in Letter Format via email. The CONSULTANT shall submit invoices to the City Engineer in accordance with time and mileage. Cost per unit and actual hours and mileage shall be summarized on the invoices.

APPENDIX ‘A’

SCOPE OF SERVICES

PROJECT DESCRIPTION – Material Testing

The overall project consists of the rehabilitation of existing pavement surfaces for local streets. Some streets have been identified for pulverization and re-establishment of appropriate grades and cross slopes utilizing grindings salvaged from other areas of the project. Other streets require a simple edge grind and thin overlay (up to 0.25′). Localized areas have also been determined to need isolated base rock repair and re-establishment of a proper structural section. The consultant shall provide supporting materials and construction related testing along with related engineering services per the following:

Conducting laboratory analysis tests of treated and untreated bases and basement soils in accordance with the City of Susanville’s Quality Assurance Program;

Conducting relative compaction tests of treated and untreated bases and basement soils by using nuclear gauge in accordance with the City of Susanville’s Quality Assurance Program;

Conducting asphalt testing for asphalt concrete, asphalt cement, and liquid asphalt in accordance with the City of Susanville’s Quality Assurance Program, attached as Attachment ‘2’.

Perform other quality control related services in the field as detailed on Page 1 and following regarding field representative in the observation and making of professional opinions regarding the contractor’s efforts to ensure the Contractor’s delivery of proper materials and application methods.

The tests to be performed shall meet all FHWA requirements for quality control and, at a minimum, be at the frequency indicated in the Testing Frequency Table or as directed by the City Engineer. The number of tests to be performed is provided in the 2017 Construction Manual, Chapter 6 at Table 6-1.13 and the project specifications for testing of aggregate material used in the production of asphalt.

PROJECT SCHEDULE

The project schedule relative to this portion of the work has not been fully determined to date. However, work relative to needed materials oversight is anticipated to commence in late June or early July, weather permitting. The Contractor will be issued a Notice To Proceed commencing on or about May 1, 2018 with sixty (60) working days allocated to complete all aspects of the projects, complete and in place, suitable for the public to navigate City public streets. The anticipated date of completion (considering weather days) is approximately August 10, 2018.

The consultant selected shall be available for the duration of the contract, once paving operations commence (estimated to be on or about the week of the 18th of June 2018) and must be able to respond within 24 hours for testing or pulling of samples as needed. More definitive dates will be made available once the contractor provides a schedule and it is approved by the City. The Contractor must be able to maintain suitable progress, without delay, and cannot be held back as a result of unresponsive test result reporting.

Initial efforts by the Contractor shall consist of demolition for removal of existing pedestrian ramps and replacing them with ADA compliant Portland cement concrete material. Subsequent efforts will consist of the repair of unstable (dig outs and stabilization) various street segments, some are entire City blocks along with isolated areas of localized base failures present in otherwise stable pavement areas and cross slope correcting where identified in the projects plans or as directed by the City Engineer or his authorized representative.

Property sale

Old Highway Rd., McArthur

T.S. No.: 171226333

Notice of Trustee’s Sale

Loan No.: 3947 Order No. 05823830 APN: 013-020-32-11 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 9/7/2006. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Linda Scott, An Unmarried Woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 9/21/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-08545 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, Date of Sale: 5/11/2018 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: Main entrance to County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $432,480.78 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 546 855 Old Highway Rd McArthur, CA 96056 A.P.N.: 013-020-32-11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 171226333. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date 4/6/2018 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: (213) 486-0048 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Brittany Lokey, Trustee Sale Officer.

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

NOTICE OF INTENT

Release of an Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Lassen Volcanic National Park North Fork Feather River Headwaters Fire Management Project

The Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) has released for public review the Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) for the Lassen Volcanic National Park (Lassen NP) North Fork Feather River Headwaters Fire Management Project. SNC would provide $492,134 to fund the project, which includes fuels reduction activities on 1,940 acres throughout three sites in Lassen NP. There is a need to reduce high fuel loadings and overstocked conditions in the park to maintain forest health; mitigate risk of catastrophic high-intensity fire to human lives, property, and the forest; and promote watershed resilience for climate adaptation. The fuels reduction activities would reduce fuel accumulation, reduce the risk of high intensity wildfire, and restore a diverse forest composition and structure over multiple years.

Project Location: The project is located on three sites within Lassen NP: Project Site 1 and Project Site 2 are located in the upper reaches of Warner Valley in Shasta and Plumas Counties, which can be accessed via Warner Valley Road from the south; Project Site 3 is located along the northwestern edge of Juniper Lake in Lassen County, which can be accessed from Juniper Lake Road.

Environmental Effects: SNC has prepared an IS/MND pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15063 and 15071. SNC has studied the effects the proposed project may have on the environment. Based on the IS, mitigation imposed, and environmental protection measures that have been incorporated into the project before release of the proposed IS/MND for public review, the project would not result in significant environmental impacts. Therefore, an IS/MND is proposed for compliance with the requirements of CEQA.

Where You Come In: As lead agency under CEQA, SNC is releasing the IS/MND for public review and comments. The document is available for a 30-day public review period from April 18, 2018 to May 18, 2018.

Where to Review the Environmental Document and Provide Comments: Formal comments regarding the IS/MND may be submitted in writing via U.S. mail or email any time during the public review period. Written comments regarding the scope and content of information in the IS/MND or any questions regarding the document should be submitted no later than May 18, 2018. Comments may be sent to:

Shannon Ciotti

Grant Program Coordinator

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

1521 Blocker Drive #205

Auburn, CA 95603

Phone: (530) 823-4689

Email: [email protected]

Copies of the IS/MND, and the documents referenced in the IS/MND, are available for public review during regular business hours at the office of SNC identified above.

Digital copies of the IS/MND are available online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/other-assistance/prop1-grantprog

Paper copies of the IS/MND are also available for public review at:

Chester Library

210 1st Avenue

Chester, CA 96020

Ph. (530) 258-2742

Public Hearing: A public hearing on the proposed project is scheduled during the SNC Governing Board meeting that will begin at 9 a.m. on June 7, 2018 in Bishop. The meeting location will be posted a month prior to the meeting online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/our-board/board-meetings

CORRECTED

Request for Proposal

Electronic Resources Planning Solution and Implementation and Support

To be released on April 12, 2018 upon approval of the Lassen County Board of Supervisors

County of Lassen desires to purchase for on-site or hosted or otherwise acquire Rights to use an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution that meets the requirements identified in this RFP. The County requires that any proposal for an ERP also include professional services necessary to implement the system and provide post-implementation support.

The functional scope for this project includes full General Ledger w/Budget Controls, Financials, Budget Preparation & Publishing, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Cash Management, Check Reconciliation, Fixed Assets, Project and Grant Accounting, Purchasing & Contract Management, Human Resources, Payroll and Benefits Administration.

Sealed Proposals will be received until:

May 31, 2018 at 4:00 p.m., Pacific Time

in person or by mail to:

221 S. Roop St., Ste. 1

Susanville, CA 96130

For additional information, please contact: Diana Wemple

Email Address: [email protected]

Website for Proposal Information: www.lassencounty.org

Diana Wemple

Lassen County Auditor

