Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 4/24/18

Notice of Invitation to Bid –

Public Facility:

Wildwood Village Apartment Exterior Paint, Single-Story Building

Wildwood Village Apartment Siding/Fascia Replacement, Single-Story Building

The Plumas County Community Development Commission (PCCDC) invites qualified Contractors (Class C-33 Painting, Class C-5 Framing, Class B-General Building) to bid the above said work (all labor, equipment and materials) for federally funded housing complex Wildwood Village 400 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, CA 96020.

This is a Public Works project subject to State Prevailing Wages. The Contractor must have a California Contractor’s State License and be registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations, PRIOR TO BIDDING, pursuant to the requirements of SB854, Public Works Reforms. All Subcontractors that are to be used on this project must also be registered PRIOR TO BIDDING.

Bid Submittal Deadline: 3:00 p.m. May 1, 2018

This is a notice only. Bid Packages must be obtained to bid this work.

Sealed Bids will be opened at 3:00 p.m. on May 1, 2018 at Wildwood Village’s Conference Room, located at 400 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, CA 96020.

For more information or to schedule a walk-through of the Project contact:

Jeff LeSeur

(530) 260-0659

[email protected]

In accordance with Public Contract Code Section 22300, the Contractor may substitute securities in lieu of funds withheld by the Commission to ensure performance under the contract.

Minority and women business enterprises are encouraged to bid. All Federal and State equal opportunity and non-discrimination regulations apply.

The Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive immaterial defects or deviations in the bids received.

“This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer”

(800) 735-2929 TDD #

Published LCT, April 17, 24, 2018

Published FRB, IVR, CP, PR

April 18, 25, 2018|

Abandons business name

No. 2018A004

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MOUNTAIN MEADOWS COMMUNITY WATCH.

Business Address: 604 ASH, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

EILEEN SPENCER, P. O. BOX 379, WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business was conducted by an Association.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2018F006.

Original Filing Date: 1/16/2018.

Signed: Eileen Spencer

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 29, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

April 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Shawn Way

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 17-20297-SP-CA Title No. 170354625 A.P.N. 101-202-35 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/14/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Robert R. Tibbetts, a single man. Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation. Recorded 07/25/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-06653 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Lassen County, California. Date of Sale: 04/30/2018 at 2:00 PM. Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $259,822.87. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 705 Shawn Way, Susanville, CA 96130. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 17-20297-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03/28/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website:www.ndscorp.com/sales Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4652418 04/10/2018, 04/17/2018, 04/24/2018

Published LCT

April 10, 17, 24, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of MEGHANN LUCCHESI for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61405

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Meghann Lucchesi filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: LEILAH ROSE WATTENBURG to Proposed name: LEILAH ROSE LUCCHESI.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 9, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: March 29, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: March 29, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

April 10, 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Susanville will hold a public hearings to solicit comments on proposed Resolution No. 18-5497, establishing Rates and Fees for City Services for fiscal year 2018-2019, previously Resolution No. 17-5384.

The public hearings will be held on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to the meeting time and date. During the public hearing the City Council shall hear and consider all objections, if any to the proposed rates.

As required by California Government Code Section 66016, public data indicating the amount of cost, or estimated cost required to provide the service for which rates or charge is levied and the revenue sources anticipated to provide the service for Resolution No. 18-5497 will be available at City Hall as of April 11, 2018. Any questions regarding the proposed fees may be directed to the Finance Department at 530-257-1000, ext 5112.

The amount of the rate or charge cannot exceed the estimated amount to provide the service for Resolution No. 18-5497

Published LCT

April 10, 17, 24, 2018|

May 15, 22, 29, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F031

(Expires: 3/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: IMPACT CONSTRUCTION AND EXCAVATING.

Business Address: 695-375 STATE RT. 36, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

RYAN RUSSELL POTTER, 695-375 STATE RT. 36, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 12/1/03.

Signed: /s/ Ryan R. Potter.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 27, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 10, 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F032

(Expires: 3/30/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHRISTIAN COUNSELING & CONCILIATION.

Business Address: 1740 MAIN ST., SUITE A, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

PETER ANDREW CELUM, 25 OAKRIDGE WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 3/1/18.

Signed: /s/ Peter A. Celum.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 30, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 10, 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

Lien sale

ABC MINI STORAGE, 701-850 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, CA 96130, intends to sell at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 5, 2018, Unit #2 Belonging to Cameron Depetro, Unit #80 Belonging to Jaqueline Trujillo, Unit #115 Belonging to Cary Harrison.

Published LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of MICHAEL AARON STAFFORD for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61429

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Michael Aaron Stafford filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: MICHAEL AARON STAFFORD to Proposed name: MICHAEL AARON MEZA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 29, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: March 29, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: April 10, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 8, 2018|

Susanville property sale

Merrillville Road

TS # 17-2467 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED: 4/15/08. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by the duly appointed trustee, as shown below, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. TRUSTOR: Richard Lee Fowler and Amber Fowler, husband and wife, as Joint Tenants DULY APPOINTED TRUSTEE: Foreclosure Specialists LLC RECORDED: 4/22/08 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2008-02322 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California. DATE OF SALE: Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 THE COMMON DESIGNATION OF THE PROPERTY IS PURPORTED TO BE: 696-335 Merrillville Rd., Susanville, CA 96130 APN: 089-210-24 Estimated opening bid: $ 37,210.97 Beneficiary may elect to open bidding at a lesser amount. The total amount secured by said instrument as of the time of initial publication of this notice is stated above, which includes the total amount of the unpaid balance (including accrued and unpaid interest) and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of this notice. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to fee and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the trustee’s information line at 530-246-2727; Toll Free: 844-333-6766, or visit this Internet Web site: calforeclosures.biz, using the file number assigned to this case: TS # 17-2467. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NPP website and sales line number: www.nationwideposting.com Trustee Sales Automated Number: 916-939-0772 DATE: 4/10/18 FORECLOSURE SPECIALISTS LLC P.O. Box 994465 REDDING, CA 96099-4465 530-246-2727; Toll Free: 844-333-6766 Sheena Hunter Foreclosure Specialists LLC is assisting the Beneficiary in collecting a debt. Any and all information obtained may be used for that purpose. NPP0330328 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 04/17/2018, 04/24/2018, 05/01/2018

Published LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

Public Notice

To James and Carol McEachern

From Spaulding Eagle Lake Mutual Water Company

Re: Special Meeting to remove water share from Parcel No. 077-396-11.

This is to notify you that a special meeting of the Spaulding Eagle Lake Mutual Water Company will be held on Saturday, April 18, 218, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at 687-045 Fir Way, Susanville, CA. The meeting is being held to proceed with removal of water share from Parcel No. 077-396-11, per company bylaws, for nonpayment of Operation and Maintenance fees since 2011. You have the right to speak at the meeting. If you do not show up to plead your case the share will be revoked at the conclusion of the meeting.

Published LCT

April 17, 24, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F033

(Expires: 4/09/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HUMMINGBIRD GEMS, VINTAGE INDIAN MACHINE.

Business Address: 687-300 LAUREL WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

VICKI MICHELE SHUMAKER, 687-300 LAUREL WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130;

DAVID CHARLES HELTON, 687-300 LAUREL WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: Husband and Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Vickie M. Shumaker

Signed: /s/ David C. Helton

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 9, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 8, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F034

(Expires: 4/11/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J&L MAINTENANCE INSIDE & OUT.

Business Address: 463-325 OAK WAY, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

JESUS RUBIO, 463-325 OAK WAY, WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Jesus Rubio.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 11, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 8, 2018|

Susanville Property sale

Golden Lane

You are in default under deed of trust dated April 26, 2016. Unless you take action to protect your property: it may be sold at a public sale. If you need an explanation of the nature of the proceeding against you, you should contact a lawyer. Notice of Trustee’s Sale on May 10, 2018, at 11:00 am on courthouse steps located at 220 South Lassen Street, Susanville, Ca 96130. Will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check property described as 469-200 Golden Lane. Parcel # 115-160-03-11 Lassen County. Trustee: Nathan Andrew Erlandson. Beneficiary: Dan and Dolores Fuston. Deed of Trust $350,000. Call 530-268-8445 for cancellation notice.

Published LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF UPDATING BYLAWS HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Clear Creek Community Services District has adopted new preliminary bylaws. A copy of the said updated bylaws can be obtained at the district office located at 462-895 Clear Creek Drive during the hours of 9 to 4 Mon-Fri or you can call to request a copy be mailed to you at (530) 256-3096. The Board of Directors of the Clear Creek Community Services District will hold a Special Meeting located at the Clear Creek Firehouse, on Hwy 147, Tuesday, June 05, 2018, at the hour of 6:00 p.m. for any public input before a final vote and the new bylaws come into effect.

Published LCT

April 24, May 16, 29, 2018|

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

NOTICE OF INTENT

Release of an Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration

for the Lassen Volcanic National Park North Fork Feather River Headwaters Fire Management Project

The Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) has released for public review the Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) for the Lassen Volcanic National Park (Lassen NP) North Fork Feather River Headwaters Fire Management Project. SNC would provide $492,134 to fund the project, which includes fuels reduction activities on 1,940 acres throughout three sites in Lassen NP. There is a need to reduce high fuel loadings and overstocked conditions in the park to maintain forest health; mitigate risk of catastrophic high-intensity fire to human lives, property, and the forest; and promote watershed resilience for climate adaptation. The fuels reduction activities would reduce fuel accumulation, reduce the risk of high intensity wildfire, and restore a diverse forest composition and structure over multiple years.

Project Location: The project is located on three sites within Lassen NP: Project Site 1 and Project Site 2 are located in the upper reaches of Warner Valley in Shasta and Plumas Counties, which can be accessed via Warner Valley Road from the south; Project Site 3 is located along the northwestern edge of Juniper Lake in Lassen County, which can be accessed from Juniper Lake Road.

Environmental Effects: SNC has prepared an IS/MND pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15063 and 15071. SNC has studied the effects the proposed project may have on the environment. Based on the IS, mitigation imposed, and environmental protection measures that have been incorporated into the project before release of the proposed IS/MND for public review, the project would not result in significant environmental impacts. Therefore, an IS/MND is proposed for compliance with the requirements of CEQA.

Where You Come In: As lead agency under CEQA, SNC is releasing the IS/MND for public review and comments. The document is available for a 30-day public review period from April 25, 2018 to May 25, 2018.

Where to Review the Environmental Document and Provide Comments: Formal comments regarding the IS/MND may be submitted in writing via U.S. mail or email any time during the public review period. Written comments regarding the scope and content of information in the IS/MND or any questions regarding the document should be submitted no later than May 25, 2018. Comments may be sent to:

Shannon Ciotti

Grant Program Coordinator

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

11521 Blocker Drive #205

Auburn, CA 95603

Phone: (530) 823-4689

Email: [email protected]

Copies of the IS/MND, and the documents referenced in the IS/MND, are available for public review during regular business hours at the office of SNC identified above.

Digital copies of the IS/MND are available online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/other-assistance/prop1-grantprog

Paper copies of the IS/MND are also available for public review at:

Chester Library

210 1st Avenue

Chester, CA 96020

Ph. (530) 258-2742

Public Hearing: A public hearing on the proposed project is scheduled during the SNC Governing Board meeting that will begin at 9 a.m. on June 7, 2018 in Bishop. The meeting location will be posted a month prior to the meeting online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/our-board/board-meetings

Published LCT

April 24, 2018|

Published CP

April 25, 2018|

PSREC 2018 PUBLIC NOTICE

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative will be conducting inspections of its facilities throughout 2018. Specific vegetation management projects planned within the timbered portions of its service area include but are not limited to, Chandler Road, the Cromberg area, Spring Garden area, Graeagle, and Mabie/Delleker. We will also be inspecting for trees and other vegetation in proximity to the power lines as required by the California Public Resource Code Section 4293. Trees that come in contact with power lines are a major cause of outages on our system. PSREC strives to strike a healthy balance between our appreciation for trees and our obligation to provide safe, reliable electric service. Through our tree trimming program, we redirect tree growth away from power lines and remove any damaged or diseased trees so we can limit potential damage to the power lines which could be caused by extreme weather conditions. If a tree grows too fast or if its proximity to power lines is a threat to our electric system, our experts will trim the growth away from our equipment. Our vegetation management is conducted following best management practices defined in ANSI A300 Part 7 (ANSI 2012) and the ISA companion publication to the ANSI A300 Standards (ISA 2007).

Currently PSREC is doing a comprehensive mapping/inspection project that encompasses the entire service area. These inspections are part of our ongoing work to provide our members with safe, reliable electric service. We will be inspecting electrical equipment as required by California General Orders 95 and 128 and determining the location and condition of our infrastructure. PSREC personnel require access to all of its facilities including meters. PSREC employees will have company ID with them.

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 2018|

Published FRB, PR

April 25, May 2, 2018|

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF Lassen

2510 Riverside Drive, CA 96130

CASE NUMBER: 60228

To (name of one defendant only): Eric L. Swanson, individual and d/b/a

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only): Aaron Fisher; Rebecca Fisher

seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages Pain, suffering, and inconvenience – $95,550 Emotional distress – $20,000 Loss of consortium – $57,330 Other (specify) Violations of FEHA – $5,000 Other (specifiy) Violations of Unruh Civil Rights Act – $20,000 Continued on Attachment 1.g. Special damages Medical expenses (to date) – $2,915 Other (specify) Prejudgement Interest at 10% APR – $965 Punitive damages: Plaintiff reserves the right to seek punitive damages In the amount of (specify) $382,200

when pursuing a judgment in the suit filed against you.

Date: April 17, 2018

Attorney: Eugene Chittock; SBN: 214532

Address: 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Phone: (530) 257-9351

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 8, 15 2018|

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON DOMESTIC WATER SUPPLIES

A Timber Harvesting Plan (THP), located in Lassen County, will be submitted to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). The proposed THP is located approximately 5.5 miles southwest of Susanville in portions of sections 20, 21, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33 and 34 of Township 29 North, Range 11 East, MDBM.

This notice is to request information about domestic water supplies from Class I, II and IV watercourses that receive surface drainage from the THP area and is within 1000 feet downstream of the THP boundary. Watercourses that may be affected include Cheney Creek and unnamed tributaries.

If you have any information about domestic water supplies from these sources, please contact (within 10 days of the date of publication):

Ray Hilburn

W.M. Beaty & Associates, Inc.

O. Box 1714

Susanville, CA 96130

Any responses will be submitted with the THP to CAL FIRE for review. If any domestic supplies are noted the THP shall contain mitigation measures necessary to protect the domestic water supply.

Published LCT

April 24, 2018|

NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a mobilehome, registered to JEREMY PERKINS, JOCELYN PERKINS, Interested Parties TERI MATHEWS, BRIANNA KIRKPATRICK and described as a 1973 BARRINGTON, Decal Number AAE2733, Serial Number S0449, Label/Insignia Number MH178861, and stored on property within the Pineview MHP, at 2000 Paiute Lane, Susanville, County of Lassen, California 96130 (specifically the space designated as Space #3 within the park), will be sold by auction at Pineview MHP, at 2000 Paiute Lane, Susanville, County of Lassen, California 96130 (specifically the space designated as Space #3 within the park), on May 11, 2018 at 11:30 a.m., and such succeeding sales days as may be necessary, and the proceeds of the sales will be applied to the satisfaction of the lien, including the reasonable charges of notice, advertisement, and sale.

This sale is conducted on a cash or certified fund basis only (cash, cashier’s check or traveler’s checks only). Personal checks and/or business checks are not acceptable. Payment is due and payable immediately following the sale. No exceptions. The mobilehome and/or contents are sold as is, where is, with no guarantees.

This sale is under the authority of California Civil Code 798.56a and Commercial Code 7210.

DATED: April 18, 2018

JOSEPH W. CARROLL

LAW OFFICES OF JOSEPH W. CARROLL

610 Fulton Avenue, Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 443-9000

4/24, 5/1/18

CNS-3124029#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 2018|

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

QUALIFIED CONSULTANTS TO PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

FOR MATERIALS TESTING AND QUALITY CONTROL INSPECTION SUPPORT SERVICES FOR:

CITY OF SUSANVILLE 2012 STIP PAVEMENT REHAB ‘FC’

FEDERAL PROJECT NO. RSPTPL 02-5116-016

STATE PROJECT ID 02-1400-0125 / CITY PROJECT NO. 17-01

INTRODUCTION

The City of Susanville (CITY) is seeking quotes from qualified firms (CONSULTANT) for materials testing and related construction engineering services in conjunction with the 2012 STIP Pavement Rehabilitation ‘FC’ asphalt overlay project. A copy of the project specifications is attached as Attachment ‘1’.

The selected CONSULTANT must be Caltrans certified and have a current and ongoing continued participation in an Independent Assurance Testing Program. The selected CONSULTANT will be responsible for providing comprehensive laboratory analysis tests of hot mix asphalt (HMA), untreated bases and subbase soils. All work shall be completed in accordance with applicable Caltrans testing methods and guidelines as defined herein. CONSULTANT shall be QSD and QSP certified.

Scope of work includes conducting relative compaction tests of HMA, untreated bases and basement soils, by use of nuclear gauge and asphalt concrete testing pursuant to Section 39 of 2015 California Standard Specifications utilizing the required latest testing frequency table and Chapter 6 – Sampling and Testing of the 2017 Caltrans Construction Manual. Additionally, the consultant must comply with all applicable requirements of the Caltrans Local Assistance Procedures Manual (LAPM) and FHWA for testing, field methodologies, reporting, record keeping and certifications.

CONSULTANT will also be responsible for taking field samples for all required tests, whether at the jobsite or production facilities (HMA plant) inclusive of sources piles for aggregates. Additionally, the field representative for the consultant shall observe, make recommendations and provide professional opinions regarding the contractor’s efforts in preparation, application, equipment usage/condition and finishing (rolling) techniques to the City while on the jobsite. The Consultant shall NOT be the lead nor act in the role as Resident engineer in any way. They are a source of technical support, additional inspection and shall assume the role of providing proactive and relevant advisory professional opinions to avert delivery of poor or improper materials and application methods.

INQUIRIES

All inquiries and responses to the Request for Quotes (RFQ) should be submitted to:

Daniel Gibbs, City Engineer

CITY OF SUSANVILLE PUBLIC WORKS

720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Phone: (530) 257-1050

Facsimile: (530) 257-1057

[email protected]

A cover letter introducing your firm, list of actual personnel and their resumes to be used on the project and summary of the services provided should be included. A comprehensive fee schedule that includes ALL applicable costs, rates and fees is required. The consultant shall indicate the preferred method of compensation as allowed in the Caltrans LAPM, Chapter 10. All quotes must arrive at this office prior to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Quotes submitted through e-mail are acceptable and encouraged.

All quotes must be labeled adequately to identify their intended project and the person to receive them. SEPARATE QUOTES SHALL BE PROVIDED FOR EACH PROJECT, AS APPLICABLE, AND ALL DOCUMENTATION SHALL ACKNOWLEDGE EACH PROJECT INDIVIDUALLY.

SUBMISSIONS

Proposals must not be more than 10 single sided pages in length (not counting the front and back covers or dividers that contain no information) and shall include:

Name of Project/Laboratory Manager with statement of qualifications.

Name of Principal Engineer with statement of qualifications.

List of recently performed, relevant contracts that indicate the past performances and abilities of the proposed team. Include a key client contact person with their current phone number.

A comprehensive quote for technical services including a detailed cost proposal shall be provided in a separate sealed envelope. The cost proposal shall include a cost analysis for each test method for field sampling, field and lab testing, and asphalt testing as described in the Scope of Services. The cost proposal shall include hourly rates for providing compaction, material testing, travel and per diem for any and all related engineering services.

Each work scope item (Material Testing, Filed Inspection, Engineering) shall be totaled individually with a Not To Exceed cost estimate to conform to the scope of work indicated in Appendix A. Cost proposals shall also include a Test Analysis Table with Test Method Classifications in columns and man hours and vehicle mileage in rows. The table shall list pricing for any and all applicable State of California prevailing wage rates.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Selection Process:

Consulting professional firms and their laboratories interested in being considered must submit proposals in compliance with this notice. Based on an unbiased and qualitative evaluation of submitted proposals, a CONSULTANT will be selected and recommended to the City Council for approval. A quantitative scoring approach will be applied to the greatest extent possible to determine the most suitable firm and not be based on any measure of the compensation requested. Prospective consultants should be available for interviews and presentations but will likely not be requested.

Selection Criteria:

The basis for selection of prospective labs shall include the following:

experience of key personnel (engineers and testing technicians) to be assigned;

proposed staffing plan for each project;

ability to adequately staff and respond to the project schedules;

thoroughness and completeness of the cost proposals;

ability to streamline services and introduce cost savings to the projects;

familiarity with required test methods, procedures, and engineering standards;

experience with similar kinds of contracts, and;

demonstrated competence in the services to be provided.

All evaluations of the proposals will be considered on a point system or percentage completed based on a highest quantity completed evaluation system in order to minimize subjective evaluations and preferential considerations. All evaluators of any RFQ selection team will provide a statement of confidentiality and non-collusion. A licensed Professional Civil Engineer (or approved equal) shall be in responsible charge of all engineering activities. CONSULTANT firm and personnel must be QSD and QSP certified.

Work Performed by City Personnel:

The City shall assume the role of Resident Engineer and Contract Administrator. Consultant should act in a role considered akin to an extension of City staff. The CITY reserves the right to perform any portion of this scope of services with CITY personnel.

LOCATION

The services shall be provided at various locations throughout and entirely within the City of Susanville as indicated in the project plans. Some locations may be adjacent to State of California (Caltrans) rights of way. Testing technicians shall report to the City Engineer or an authorized field representative:

Daniel Gibbs, P.E.

720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Phone: (530) 257-1050

Facsimile: (530) 257-1057

[email protected]

COORDINATION

The CONSULTANT shall coordinate with the City Engineer and City personnel as required. Testing technicians shall report to the City Engineer or his designee upon arrival to the jobsite each day. The CONSULTANT’S field personnel and lab testing technicians shall work all necessary hours to accommodate the project construction schedule.

Initial efforts by the Consultant shall include review of submittals for the City regarding those related to the development and production of hot mix asphalts (JMF), their components and materials proposed. These efforts will also include the testing of aggregates proposed for use in the production of HMA to verify whether lime marinate slurry treatment is required or not.

CONSULTANT’S DUTIES

The Senior Engineer and their lead field personnel shall be present at all preconstruction field meetings for pavement operations. Consultant is expected to take an active role and lead in the discussion regarding testing, quality control and other related requirements of the paving operation to ensure proper and quality placement of all HMA materials.

Samples of materials will be collected at the job and/or material site by the testing technician’s materials laboratory and taken to the CONSULTANT’S laboratory for sieve analysis, sand equivalent, relative compaction and specific gravity and density of hot mix asphalt, as appropriate on each sample using Caltrans Standard Test Methods as identified in the testing frequency table. The results of the tests will be reported to the City Engineer in approved written format within three (3) working days from the date of the samples.

Where test results are indicative of failures or lack of compliance with the projects specifications, the City Engineer shall be notified within 24 hours via telephone and email.

CONDUCTING RELATIVE COMPACTION TESTS (CT 216 AND 231)

The in-place density testing of aggregate bases and basement soils will be performed by the testing technicians. The CONSULTANT shall provide a technician upon advanced notice from the City Engineer or designee. The technician shall have a minimum of six (6) months of experience in soils testing and be certified in the use of a nuclear gauge. The gauge shall have a current calibration certification and leak test from an approved issuing authority. The CONSULTANT shall also provide a vehicle and other miscellaneous tools needed for compaction testing. The tests shall be performed using Caltrans Standard Test Method 231 or other approved Caltrans Test Method. The maximum density and moisture content of the soil and aggregate base material will be performed using Caltrans Standard Test Method 216 or other approved Caltrans Test Method. The relative compaction results of tests taken shall be submitted to the CITY at the end of each working day on City approved forms.

CONDUCTING ASPHALT TESTING

CONSULTANT will be required to conduct the tests at the frequency indicated in this request for qualifications and the stated applicable Frequency Table(s). Compliance with the Caltrans 2015 Standard Specifications shall be utilized and any applicable FHWA required testing procedures.

DAILY REPORT REQUIREMENTS

The testing technician performing compaction tests shall create a project file for his/her assignments. The project binder shall be compatible with the City Public Works Department formats and be in conformance with Caltrans standards – at a minimum those found, where relevant, in the States’ Construction Manual and requirements found in Chapter 16 of the Local Assistance Procedures Manual.

The testing results shall be recorded on a form approved by the CITY and all pertinent data requested on the form shall be reported as directed by the City Engineer or his designee and placed in the file. Information data requested on the form includes: project number, date arrived, time arrived, date departed, time departed, type of testing, City Inspector and other comments. At the end of each shift, the file and duplicate copies of the form, and copies of time and mileage for that day are to be given to the City Engineer or Resident Engineer present at the jobsite.

It is imperative that excellent and highly organized recording keeping of the projects be kept. A complete separation between streets within projects and distinctly from other project contracts shall be required at all times.

INVOICING AND PAYMENT

The CONSULTANT shall submit invoices to the City Engineer in accordance with testing costs, sampling time, and mileage. Cost per test and actual sampling hours and mileage shall be summarized on the invoices. Additional testing (approved in writing by the City Engineer) where requested will be paid at the prices indicated in the cost proposal.

Separate expenses, hours, assigned staffing, dates present, vehicles and equipment used, billing and invoices shall all be kept separate between the two projects. NO combining of documentation will accepted and no compensation will be made where projects are mixed, combined or otherwise integrated.

REPORT REQUIREMENTS

Consultant shall provide all recommendations and reports to City Engineer in Letter Format via email. The CONSULTANT shall submit invoices to the City Engineer in accordance with time and mileage. Cost per unit and actual hours and mileage shall be summarized on the invoices.

APPENDIX ‘A’

SCOPE OF SERVICES

PROJECT DESCRIPTION – Material Testing

The overall project consists of the rehabilitation of existing pavement surfaces for local streets. Some streets have been identified for pulverization and re-establishment of appropriate grades and cross slopes utilizing grindings salvaged from other areas of the project. Other streets require a simple edge grind and thin overlay (up to 0.25′). Localized areas have also been determined to need isolated base rock repair and re-establishment of a proper structural section. The consultant shall provide supporting materials and construction related testing along with related engineering services per the following:

Conducting laboratory analysis tests of treated and untreated bases and basement soils in accordance with the City of Susanville’s Quality Assurance Program;

Conducting relative compaction tests of treated and untreated bases and basement soils by using nuclear gauge in accordance with the City of Susanville’s Quality Assurance Program;

Conducting asphalt testing for asphalt concrete, asphalt cement, and liquid asphalt in accordance with the City of Susanville’s Quality Assurance Program, attached as Attachment ‘2’.

Perform other quality control related services in the field as detailed on Page 1 and following regarding field representative in the observation and making of professional opinions regarding the contractor’s efforts to ensure the Contractor’s delivery of proper materials and application methods.

The tests to be performed shall meet all FHWA requirements for quality control and, at a minimum, be at the frequency indicated in the Testing Frequency Table or as directed by the City Engineer. The number of tests to be performed is provided in the 2017 Construction Manual, Chapter 6 at Table 6-1.13 and the project specifications for testing of aggregate material used in the production of asphalt.

PROJECT SCHEDULE

The project schedule relative to this portion of the work has not been fully determined to date. However, work relative to needed materials oversight is anticipated to commence in late June or early July, weather permitting. The Contractor will be issued a Notice To Proceed commencing on or about May 1, 2018 with sixty (60) working days allocated to complete all aspects of the projects, complete and in place, suitable for the public to navigate City public streets. The anticipated date of completion (considering weather days) is approximately August 10, 2018.

The consultant selected shall be available for the duration of the contract, once paving operations commence (estimated to be on or about the week of the 18th of June 2018) and must be able to respond within 24 hours for testing or pulling of samples as needed. More definitive dates will be made available once the contractor provides a schedule and it is approved by the City. The Contractor must be able to maintain suitable progress, without delay, and cannot be held back as a result of unresponsive test result reporting.

Initial efforts by the Contractor shall consist of demolition for removal of existing pedestrian ramps and replacing them with ADA compliant Portland cement concrete material. Subsequent efforts will consist of the repair of unstable (dig outs and stabilization) various street segments, some are entire City blocks along with isolated areas of localized base failures present in otherwise stable pavement areas and cross slope correcting where identified in the projects plans or as directed by the City Engineer or his authorized representative.

Published LCT

April 10, 17, 24, 2018|

Property sale

Old Highway Rd., McArthur

T.S. No.: 171226333

Notice of Trustee’s Sale

Loan No.: 3947 Order No. 05823830 APN: 013-020-32-11 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 9/7/2006. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Linda Scott, An Unmarried Woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 9/21/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-08545 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, Date of Sale: 5/11/2018 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: Main entrance to County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $432,480.78 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 546 855 Old Highway Rd McArthur, CA 96056 A.P.N.: 013-020-32-11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 171226333. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date 4/6/2018 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: (213) 486-0048 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Brittany Lokey, Trustee Sale Officer.

Published LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a mobilehome, registered to LINO BASIL DESOTO JR, ROSEMARY DESOTO, Interested Party CHARLOTTE STEINHAUER and described as a 1975 SAHARA, Decal Number AAX2938, Serial Number S512082, Label/Insignia Number 291840, and stored on property within the Pineview MHP, at 2000 Paiute Lane, Susanville, County of Lassen, California 96130 (specifically the space designated as Space #40 within the park), will be sold by auction at Pineview MHP, at 2000 Paiute Lane, Susanville, County of Lassen, California 96130 (specifically the space designated as Space #40 within the park), on May 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., and such succeeding sales days as may be necessary, and the proceeds of the sales will be applied to the satisfaction of the lien, including the reasonable charges of notice, advertisement, and sale.

This sale is conducted on a cash or certified fund basis only (cash, cashier’s check or traveler’s checks only). Personal checks and/or business checks are not acceptable. Payment is due and payable immediately following the sale. No exceptions. The mobilehome and/or contents are sold as is, where is, with no guarantees.

This sale is under the authority of California Civil Code 798.56a and Commercial Code 7210.

DATED: April 18, 2018

/s/ JOSEPH W. CARROLL

LAW OFFICES OF JOSEPH W. CARROLL

610 Fulton Avenue, Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 443-9000

4/24, 5/1/18

CNS-3124038#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 2018|

Opportunity to Comment

NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY

TO COMMENT, PUBLIC HEARING, AND FILING the State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) will receive public comments regarding the development of an amendment (Proposed Amendment) to the Policy for Water Quality Control for Recycled Water (Recycled Water Policy) and the Draft Staff Report, including the Draft Substitute Environmental Documentation (Draft SR/SED). Written comment letters must be received by 12:00 noon on June 26, 2018. The State Water Board will hold a public hearing on June 19, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. to receive public comments on the Proposed Amendment and Draft SR/SED at CalEPA Headquarters, 1001 I Street, Second Floor, Sacramento, CA 95814. The State Water Board has also scheduled a hearing at CalEPA Headquarters on December 11, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. to consider adoption of the Proposed Amendment and Draft SR/SED. Check the State Water Board’s website for updates and more information, as these dates are subject to change. Please see link for additional information, documents, and the process of submitting comments:

www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/water_recycling_policy/index.html

For additional information and instructions, see: www.waterboards.ca.gov/board_info/calendar/ or contact Laura McLellan at (916) 319-8288 or via email at [email protected].

4/24/18

CNS-3122773#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

April 24, 2018|

Westwood property sale

Birch Street

OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Foreclosure No.: 063-54772 Title (TSG) No.: 035-17377 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/25/2017 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation, as trustee, or successor trustee or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by SABRINA L. SANDERS AND BRETT M. SANDERS, WIFE AND HUSBAND Recorded on 02/08/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0585 of Official Records in the Office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 01/18/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0202 of Official Records of said County, WILL SELL on 05/15/2018 at 02:00PM At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 324 BIRCH STREET, WESTWOOD, CA 96137 The Assessor’s Parcel No. is: 125-153-01-11 UNIFIED SALE PURSUANT TO COMMERCIAL CODE 9604: This sale shall be conducted as a Unified Sale pursuant to California Commercial Code Section 9604 and shall include the personal property described in Exhibit B attached hereto. EXHIBIT “B” OLD MILL CAFÉ EQUIPMENT LIST PREP ROOM: TRU REFRIGERATOR-3 DOOR – Serial No. – 11233265; Fleetwood Slicing Machine – 2427; Hobart Meat Slicer – 11-127-381; Kitchen AID STAND MIXER; SCULLERY: TRUE FREEZER-3 DOOR – 11199529; TRUE FREEZER-1 DOOR – 11191025; CMA DISH MACHINES-ENERGY MIZER DISH SANITIZER – 6867; KITCHEN: TRUE REFRIGERATOR-2 DOOR – 14499405; TRUE FREEZER-1 DOOR – 11191057; WELL DEEP FRYER(S) – 4475 / CAS6994; AMERICAN RANGE GRILL – __0321-016; MONTAGUE GRIZZLY STOVE – ???; TOASTMASTER 4 SLOT TOASTER (S) – 032910605 / 634310703; ANSUL WET CHEMICAL FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEM – 205559; LARKIN HOOD – D048953; WELLS WAFFLE IRON (2); TRUE SANDWICH BAR REFRIGERATOR(S) – 11375455 / 12057730; DUKE STEAM TABLE – 20A95; HAMILTON BEACH MICROWAVES (2); WARING PANINI PRESS – 120523; COFFEE SHOP: TRUE REFRIGERATOR-LOW BOY, 1 DOOR – 4921623; WELBILT ICE-O-MATIC – ???; DELFIELD REFRIGERATED PIE CASE – DJV535699-T; LARGE DINING ROOM: AMANA COMMERCIAL MICROWAVE – 59AMA-50960259-9ME23A; TRUE REFRIGERATOR-LOW BOY, 1 DOOR – 7504655; OFFICE / STORAGE ROOM: TRUE REFRIGERATOR-2 DOOR – 123599; TRUE FREEZER-1 DOOR – 119125; RONCO PROFESSIONAL ROTTISSEURIS (3); WELL DEEP FRYER & BASKETS (SPARE) – CAS 9456; TOASTMASTER 4 SLOT TOASTER (SPARE); KITCHEN AID STAND MIXER (SPARE); KITCHEN AID REFRIGERATOR (FOR BEER & WINE ONLY). The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance with interest thereon of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $199,529.17. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specific in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. This notice is sent for the purpose of collecting a debt. Cal-Sierra Title Company is attempting to collect a debt on behalf of the holder and owner of the note. Any information obtained or provided to this Company or to the creditor will be used for that purpose. If the Trustee is unable to convey title or if the sale is set aside for any reason, the successful bidder/purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to receive a return of the monies paid to the Trustee and said successful bidder/purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Lender/Mortgagee or Trustee. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063-54772. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” TRUSTOR OR RECORD OWNER: SABRINA L. SANDERS AND BRETT M. SANDERS DATED: 04/18/2018 CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, as said Trustee BY: DAVID O. WINDLE, PRESIDENT Trustee’s Address and Telephone No: CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY 295 MAIN STREET QUINCY, CA 95971 (530) 283-0700 NPP0330956 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 04/24/2018, 05/01/2018, 05/08/2018

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 8, 2018|

Request for Proposal/Qualifications

SUSANVILLE INDIAN RANCHERIA

745 JOAQUIN STREET

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

The Susanville Indian Rancheria (“Tribe”) is requesting proposals/qualifications (“RFP/Q”) by experienced firms to perform as the Project Evaluator for the Circles of Care Project. The Circles of Care Project is a 3-year federal discretionary planning grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA) Center for Mental Health Services (CMHS) targeted specifically at enabling Indian communities to evaluate their current children’s mental health system and develop a model program based on the Systems of Care Principles. The Project Evaluator is responsible for developing procedures, protocols and methods to assist the project team in assessing process and outcomes measures required for the grant activities.

In order to be deemed qualified to present a proposal, the firm must have experience working in substance abuse and mental health research and evaluation and possess knowledge about the population of focus – Native American children and their families -and have the technical skills necessary to manage a community-based needs assessment and planning initiative. The evaluator will be integral to the program and will utilize community based participatory research methods. The project evaluator will identify service area gaps, level of service need, and advise the planning team whether targeted performance measures are being met. Indian preference will apply to the bid process.

The proposal (one original and three copies) shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly labeled “PROPOSAL FOR PROJECT EVALUATOR”. The proposer shall place the name of the firm on the outside of the proposal envelope and include three references for similar type completed projects.

ALL PROPOSALS SHOULD BE SENT TO:

Chandra Jabbs, Grants Writer/Resource Development Manager

Susanville Indian Rancheria

745 Joaquin Street

Susanville, CA 96130

All proposals are to be received by the Susanville Indian Rancheria, 745 Joaquin Street, Susanville, CA 96130 by 2:00 P.M., Friday, May 4, 2018, and will be opened in the Tribal Office Conference Room at 2:30 P.M. on Friday, May 4, 2018 located at 745 Joaquin Street, Susanville CA 96130.

Neither the contractor nor subcontractors shall engage in or permit discrimination in employment of persons because of race, color, national origin, ancestry, or religion; provided, however, contractors are encouraged to provide Indian preference in employment and training opportunities.

A review committee will review all proposals and the top firm will be notified by May 11, 2018. For further information and a copy of the Scope of Work, contact the Susanville Indian Rancheria Grants Writer/Resource Development Manager, Chandra Jabbs, at (530) 257-6264.

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F038

(Expires: 4/17/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA TAN.

Business Address: 60 HALL STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JON S. BARKER, 100 BROOKWOOD DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; RACHELLE MARTINEZ.

This business is conducted by: Co-Partners.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 4/17/18.

Signed: /s/ Jon S. Barker.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 17, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 24, May 1, 8, 15, 2018|

Estate of Sunderman

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Ruby Darling Sunderman, decedent

Case Number P8300

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Ruby Darling Sunderman; Ruby Darling Hartley

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Vernon Daniel Brewer in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Vernon Daniel Brewer be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: May 8, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Randall L. Harr, Address: 44282 Highway 299 East, McArthur, CA 96056; phone number: 530-336-5656; SBN: 107214

Endorsed April 16, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court

By H. Murphy-Granfield, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 8, 2018|

Public Notice

Plum Restoration Project

USDA Forest Service

Lassen National Forest

Hat Creek Ranger District

Shasta County, CA

The Hat Creek Ranger District, Lassen National Forest is proposing the Plum Restoration Project. The Plum Project Area is part of the proposal for the Burney-Hat Creek Basins Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Project (CFLRP). The Plum Restoration Project proposes management activities to achieve watershed restoration; forest health activities; and hazardous fuels reduction to increase landscape level resiliency to disturbances, including fire, insects and disease and drought.

The analysis area is approximately 18,253 acres and is located directly north of Highway 44 at the top of the Hat Creek Rim, approximately 1.5 miles east of the unincorporated community of Old Station, California. The legal locations are Township 32 N, Range 6 E, Sections 5 – 6; T 33N, R 6E, Sections 5 – 9, 16 – 21, and 28 – 33; and T 34N, R 5E, Sections 30 – 32, Mount Diablo Base and Meridian.

The Proposed Action and Purpose and Need are available on the Lassen National Forest web page at: www.fs.fed.us/nepa/nepa_project_exp.php?project=47742.

The Forest Service is seeking your input as it relates to the proposed action and identification of any issues about the anticipated effects from this proposed action. Please respond by May 25, 2018, so your comments may be fully considered as we move through the decision-making (“NEPA”) process with this project.

Comments, written or oral, may be submitted to: Janine Book, District Ranger, Hat Creek Ranger District, PO Box 220, Fall River Mills, CA 96028, (530) 336-5521, FAX: (530) 336-3337, during normal business hours. Hat Creek Ranger District Office’s business hours are from 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Electronic comments, in acceptable plain text (.txt), rich text (.rtf), or Word (.doc) formats, may be submitted to: [email protected] using Subject: Plum Restoration Project. Comments received in response to this solicitation, including names and addresses of those who comment, are part of the public record for this proposed action.

The proposed project is subject to the pre-decisional review (or objection) regulations of 36 CFR §218 Subparts A and B. Only those who submit timely and specific written comments (defined by 36 CFR 218.1) during a designated public comment period established by the responsible official will have eligibility to file an objection (36 CFR §218.5). For objection eligibility, each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and specific written comments must either sign the comment or verify identity upon request. Individuals and organizations wishing to be eligible to object must meet the information requirements in §218.25(a) (3).

For more information on the project, please contact Greg Mayer, Timber Management Officer, by phone at (530) 336-5521 or by email at [email protected].

Published LCT

April 24, 2018|