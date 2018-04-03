Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 4/3/18

Notice of Invitation to Bid – Public Facility: Pine Meadows Apartment Exterior Paint, 2-Story Building

Pine Meadows Apartment Siding/Fascia Replacement, 2-Story Building

The Plumas County Community Development Commission (PCCDC) invites qualified Contractors (Class C-33 Painting, Class C-5 Framing, Class B-General Building) to bid the above said work (all labor, equipment and materials) for federally funded housing complex Pine Meadows, located at 616 Pearl Rd , Chester, CA 96020.

This is a Public Works project subject to State Prevailing Wages. The Contractor must have a California Contractor’s State License and be registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations, PRIOR TO BIDDING, pursuant to the requirements of SB854, Public Works Reforms. All Subcontractors that are to be used on this project must also be registered PRIOR TO BIDDING.

Bid Submittal Deadline: 3:00 p.m. April 18, 2018

This is a notice only. Bid Packages must be obtained to bid this work.

Sealed Bids will be opened at 3:00 p.m. on April 18, 2018 at Wildwood Village’s Conference Room, located at 400 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, CA 96020.

For more information or to schedule a walk-through of the Project contact:

Steven Burkman

(530) 258-9152

[email protected]

In accordance with Public Contract Code Section 22300, the Contractor may substitute securities in lieu of funds withheld by the Commission to ensure performance under the contract.

Minority and women business enterprises are encouraged to bid. All Federal and State equal opportunity and non-discrimination regulations apply.

The Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive immaterial defects or deviations in the bids received.

“This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer” (800) 135-2929 TDD #

Published LCT

April 3, 10, 2018|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 4, 11, 2018|

Susanville Property Sale

Tamarack Street

T.S. No. 061288-CA APN: 117-430-13-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/1/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/25/2018 at 2:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 5/15/2003, as Instrument No. 2003-04503, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MELVIN JESS BOWMAN SR, A SINGLE PERSON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER‚S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: Lot 13 as shown on the Map of Leavitt Lake Homesites Unit No. 1 filed August 23, 1973 in the Office of the Lassen County Recorder in Book 9 of Maps at Page 66. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 710-12 TAMARACK STREET SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $45,350.46 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 061288-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117.

Published LCT

April 3, 10, 17, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of KALEB DAVID NEWMAN KIAR for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61361

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Kaleb David Newman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: KALEB DAVID NEWMAN to Proposed name: KALEB DAVID KIAR.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 1, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county : Lassen County Times.

Date: March 5, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: March 5, 2018

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Siebert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of KELLY ROBERT KUBACKI aka KERBY for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61364

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Kelly Robert Kubacki aka Kerby filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: KELLY ROBERT KUBACKI to Proposed name: KELLY ROBERT KERBY.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 24, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Lassen County Times.

Date: March 6, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: March 6, 2018

Clerk of the Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F025

(Expires: 3/6/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GIRLS WITH GOATS.

Business Address: 559-005 HWY. 139, ADIN, CA 96006, County of Lassen.

STEPHANIE WITHROW, 559-005 HWY. 139, ADIN, CA 96006; WHITNEY MITCHELL, 558-300 HWY. 139, ADIN, CA 96006.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

Signed: /s/ Stephanie Withrow; Whitney Mitchell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 6, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: DIRTY JOE’S CAR WASH.

Business Address: 2750 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

ROBERT A. HARDY, 320 KNOCH AVE., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016F061.

Original Filing Date: 8/19/2016.

Signed: R. Hardy.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 1, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF LASSEN

Case No.: 61238

CITATION TO PARENT

Date: April 24, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept.: 2

Eugene B. Chittock, SBN 214532

LAW OFFICES OF EUGENE B. CHITTOCK

100 South Lassen Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Telephone: (530) 257 -9351

Facsimile: (530) 257-9359

Attorneys for Petitioner, Joncie Kelly

In the Matter of Petition of:

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

TO: MICHAEL Z. MOORE

By order of this court you are hereby advised that you may appear before the judge presiding in Department 2 of the above entitled court on April 24, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., then and there to show cause, if any you have, why LELA RENEE MOORE, should not be declared free from your custody and control for the purpose of freeing LELA RENEE MOORE for placement for adoption. The following information concerns right and procedures that relate to this proceeding for the termination of custody and control of said minor as set forth in Family Code Section 78860, et seq.:

At the beginning of the proceeding, the court will consider whether or not the interests of the minor child require the appointment of counsel. If the court finds that the interests of the minor do require such protection, the court will appoint counsel to represent her, whether or not she is able to afford counsel. The minor will not be present in court unless she requests or the court so orders. If a parent of the minor appears without counsel and is unable to afford counsel, the court must appoint counsel for the parent, unless the parent knowingly and intelligently waives the right to be represented by counsel. The court will not appoint the same counsel to represent both the minor and his parent. The court may appoint either the public defender or private counsel. If private counsel is appointed, he or she will receive a reasonable sum for compensation and expenses, the amount of which will be determined by the court. That amount must be paid by the real parties in interest, but not by the minor, in such proportions as the court believes to be just. If, however, the court finds that any of the real parties in interest cannot afford counsel, the amount will be paid by the county. The court may continue the proceeding for not more than thirty (30) days as necessary to appoint counsel to become acquainted with the case.

Dated: MAR 01 2018

VOSE Clerk

By H. Murphy-Granfield

Deputy Clerk

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF LASSEN

Case No.: 61238

PETITION TO DECLARE MINOR

FREE FROM PARENTAL CUSTODY

AND CONTROL

Date: April 24,2018

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept: 2

Endorsed Filed: MAR 01, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court

County of Lassen

By H. Murphy-Grandfield

DEPUTY CLERK

In the Matter of Petition of:

Joncie Kelly

Custodial Parent

Petitioner respectfully represents:

Petitioner, JONCIE KELLY, is the natural mother of the minor child, LELA RENEE MOORE and seeks the termination of the natural father’s right to custody and control. LELA RENEE MOORE is an unmarried minor child who was born on April 2, 2011, and is a resident of Susanville, Lassen County, California. JONCIE RITCH is the parent who has full legal and sole physical custody of the child and resides at 265 North Gilman Street, Susanville, CA. The child’s father, MICHAEL Z. MOORE, formerly resided at 25 Sapphire Court, Susanville, CA. However, his present address is unknown. The child has resided with the mother since December 2014 and has had no contact since September 15, 2015. Petitioner request the court order an investigation.

WHEREFORE, Petitioner prays for judgment as follows:

For an order declaring that the minor child, LELA RENEE MOORE is free from the custody and control of MICHAEL Z. MOORE and terminating all of his rights and responsibilities with regard to the child, including the obligation to pay child support.

Dated: 3/1/18

Signed /s/ JONCIE KELLY, Custodial parent of Lela Renee Moore

DECLARATION UNDER UNIFORM CHILD CUSTODY JURISDICTION AND ENFORCEMENT ACT (UCCJEA)

Case Number: 61238

ENDORSED FILED: DEC 15, 2017

Clerk of the Superior Court

County of Lassen

By H. Murphy-Grandfield, Deputy Clerk

Petitioner: Joncie Kelly

Other Party: Michael Z. Moore

I am a party to this proceeding to determine custody of a child.

There are (specify number): 1 minor children who are subject to this proceeding, as follows:

Child’s name: Lela Renee Moore

Place of birth: Springfield, OR

Date of birth: 4/2/2011

Sex: F

Period of residence: 12/1/2015 to present

Address: 265 North Gilman Street,

Susanville, CA

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly

Relationship: Mother

Period of residence: 5/23/2015 to 11/3l/2015

Child’s residence: 2965 Johnstonville Rd. Apt A, Susanville, CA

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Mother

Period of residence: 9/5/2012 to 5/22/2015

Child’s residence: 415-395 Hamlin Drive, Milford, CA

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Mother Michael Moore, Father

Period of residence: 10/5/2011 to 9/4/2012

Child’s residence: Woodward, Oklahoma

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Mother, Michael Moore, Father

Additional residence information for a child listed in item a or b is continued on attachment 3c.

ATTACHMENT TO

DECLARATION UNDER UNIFORM CHILD CUSTODY JURISDICTION AND ENFORCEMENT ACT (UCCJEA)

Case Number 61238

3a. Child’s name: Lela Renee Moore

Place of Birth: Springfield, OR

Date of birth: 4/2/2011

Sex: F

Period of Residence: 4/2/2011 to 10/4/2011

Child’s residence: Springfield, OR

Person child lived with: Joncie Kelly, Michael Moore

Relationship: Parents

Do you have information about, or have you participated as a party or as a witness or in some other capacity in, another court case or custody or visitation proceeding, in California or elsewhere, concerning a child subject to this proceeding?: Yes. (If yes, attach a copy of the orders (if you have one) and provide the following information): Proceeding: Family

Case number: FL58470

Court: Lassen County Court

Court order or judgment: 5/14/15

Name of each child: Lela Renee Moore

Your connection to the case: Mother

Case status: Open

Do you know of any person who is not a party to this proceeding who has physical custody or claims to have custody of or visitation rights with any child in this case? Name and address of person:

Michael Z. Moore, Address Unknown

Claims visitation rights

Name of each child: Lela Renee Moore

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing true and correct.

Date: 11/29/17

Signed /s/ Joncie Kelly,

Signature of Declarant

NOTICE TO DECLARANT: You have a continuing duty to inform this court if you obtain any information abut a custody proceeding in a California court or any other court concerning a child subject to this proceeding.

Published LCT

March 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: LASSEN MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 1289 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

PORTER ENTERPRISES, 1289 MAIN ST. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business was conducted by Porter Enterprises.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017R044.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: Feb. 26, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

March 20, 27, April 3, 10, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F022

(Expires: 2/26/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LASSEN MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 1289 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

NAPA SIERRA, 49 W. SIERRA ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 12/11/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 26, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 20, 27, April 3, 10, 2018|

Westwood Property Sale

Elm Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-797330-JB Order No.: 8720136 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/23/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): BENJAMIN BAYLOR, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 4/7/2011 as Instrument No. 2011-01742 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 4/20/2018 at 2:00pm Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE 200 BLOCK OF SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $97,934.75 The purported property address is: 517 ELM ST, WESTWOOD, CA 96137 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 125-102-05-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 877-518-5700 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-797330-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 877-518-5700 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-797330-JB IDSPub #0138431 3/27/2018 4/3/2018 4/10/2018

Published LCT

March 27, April 3, 10, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SOCIAL SERVICES TRANSPORTATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

The Lassen County Social Services Transportation Advisory Council (SSTAC) will hold a public hearing at 3:00 P.M., Friday, April 6th at the Susanville City Hall located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California for the purpose of taking public comment on future and unmet transit needs of the community. This hearing is an important element of the Lassen County Transportation Commission’s “unmet transportation needs that are reasonable to meet” process and is a requirement of the Transportation Development Act. All interested citizens are invited and encouraged to attend. If you need assistance with transportation to the meeting, please contact the Lassen Rural Bus office at (530) 252-7433. For any further information, contact David Knaut at (530) 251-8305.

Published LCT

March 27, April 3, 2018|

NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OF PROPOSAL FOR IMPLEMENTING

SCHOOL FACILITIES FEES AS AUTHORIZED BY

EDUCATION CODE SECTION S 17620 AND GOVERNMENT CODES 65995

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that immediately following a public hearing on the matter, a proposed resolution(s) will be considered by the Governing Board of Lassen Union High School District at its regular meeting on April 10th, 2018, at 6:00p.m., which if adopted by the Board will implement development fees established by the District against residential construction and reconstruction at up to $2.51 per square foot and against new commercial or industrial construction at up to $0.61 a square foot. Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995 authorize the proposed fees. Data pertaining to the cost of school facilities is available for inspection during regular business hours at the District’s administrative offices. The fee, if approved by the Governing Board, will become effective on June 11th, 2018, which is 60 days after the proposed adoption of the resolution levying such fee by the Governing Board.

Published LCT

March 27, April 3, 2018|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

ASPHALT CONCRETE

(1 /2″ HMA Type A,

Performance Graded PG 64-28)

The Lassen County Department of Public Works is requesting bids for the purchase of Asphalt Concrete 1/2″ HMA Type A, Performance Graded PG 64-28, per Caltrans 2015 Standard Specifications and as approved by the County.

Sealed Bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, Attn: Regina Schaap, 221 South Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA on or before Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 4:00 P.M.

For bid form and additional information, please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Published LCT

March 27, April 3, 2018|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

ASPHALT CONCRETE

(3 /4″ HMA Type A,

Performance Graded PG 64-28)

The Lassen County Department of Public Works is requesting bids for the purchase of Asphalt Concrete 3/4″ HMA Type A, Performance Graded PG 64-28, per Caltrans 2015 Standard Specifications and as approved by the County.

Sealed Bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, Attn: Regina Schaap, 221 South Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA on or before Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 4:00 P.M.

For bid form and additional information, please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Published LCT

March 27, April 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F028

(Expires: 3/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE HAIR STUDIO.

Business Address: 459 RICHMOND ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

WILLIAM JOSEPH RYAN, 514 NEVADA ST. SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ William Joseph Ryan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 13, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 27, April 3, 10, 17, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F029

(Expires: 3/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHARDZ & SPLINTERZ.

Business Address: 666-675 SPRING CREEK DR., WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

DEBRA LEE JENNINGS, 666-700 SPRING CREEK DR., WESTWOOD, CA 96137; RANDY LEE MEEKS, 666-700 SPRING CREEK DR., WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: Co-Partners.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 3/19/18.

Signed: /s/ Debra Lee Jennings; Randy L. Meeks.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 20, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 27, April 3, 10, 17, 2018|

INVITATION FOR BIDS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lassen Municipal Utility District (“LMUD”) is accepting proposals for a vendor to provide an integrated Customer Account Management and Accounting software package. Solutions should have functionality that fully address all of the business needs of an electric utility, including: Customer Care and Billing, Accounting, Asset Management, Work Order Management, Human Resource Management, Time & Labor, and Payroll. In addition to the software, implementation support to include data conversion and training will be required. The proposal should only include solutions that have been proven and implemented at other similar sized utilities.

Lassen Municipal Utility District is a municipal electric distribution utility that provides electricity to a large portion of Lassen County. LMUD’s main office is located in Susanville, CA. The utility supplies power to approximately 10,500 meters.

Please visit our website at www.lmud.org for the full RFP and information on the project.

Bids must be received electronically prior to 3:00 pm on Friday, April 20, 2018.

LMUD Contact Person: Nick Dominguez (530) 257-4174

Publish LCT

March 27, April 3, 10, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OF PROPOSAL FOR IMPLEMENTING

SCHOOL FACILITIES FEES AS AUTHORIZED BY

EDUCATION CODE SECTION S 17620 AND GOVERNMENT CODES 65995

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that immediately following a public hearing on the matter, a proposed resolution(s) will be considered by the Governing Board of Richmond Elementary School District at its regular meeting on April 12, 2018, at 7:00 p.m., which if adopted by the Board will implement development fees established by the District against residential construction and reconstruction at up to $3.77 per square foot and against new commercial or industrial construction at up to $0.61 a square foot. Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995 authorize the proposed fees. Data pertaining to the cost of school facilities is available for inspection during regular business hours at the District’s administrative offices. The fee, if approved by the Governing Board, will become effective on July 1, 2018, which is 60 days after the proposed adoption of the resolution levying such fee by the Governing Board.

Published LCT

April 3, 10, 2018|

Estate of Shapiro

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Sandra May Ann Walsh Shapiro, decedent

Case Number P8296

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Sandra May Ann Walsh Shapiro

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Tawnua Riddle in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Tawnua Riddle be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: April 24, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Room C, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Peter M. Talia, 470-345 Circle Drive, Susanville, CA 96130, 530-257-5199, SBN: 52975

Endorsed March 28, 2018

Clerk of the Court

By S. Moss, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

April 3, 10, 17, 2018

Legal Notice of

Opportunity to Object

Lassen National Forest

Over-snow Vehicle Use

Designation Project

The Forest Service is proposing to designate trails and areas on the Lassen National Forest for public over-snow vehicle (OSV) use. All of the Lassen National Forest has been analyzed and considered for these designations and they would be located in Lassen, Shasta, Tehama, Butte, Plumas, Siskiyou, and Modoc Counties of California.

The responsible official for this decision is Acting Forest Supervisor Ted McArthur. A Revised Final Environmental Impact Statement (RFEIS) and Draft Record of Decision (Draft ROD) have been prepared. The Forest Supervisor’s draft decision would implement Alternative 4 with modifications, which includes the following actions:

Designate 6 discrete, specifically delineated areas for cross-country OSV use, covering 762,920 acres, or approximately 66 percent of the Lassen National Forest;

Designate 380 miles of snow trails for public OSV use where public OSV use would be allowed when snow depth is adequate for that use to occur;

Identify 350 miles of snow trails that would be mechanically groomed for public OSV use. This would include 27 miles of snow trail not under Forest Service jurisdiction. This represents no change from the Forest Service’s current snow trail grooming program for the Lassen National Forest.

All existing OSV prohibitions on the Lassen National Forest would continue.

The RFEIS and Draft ROD can be found at the project’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=45832. Notice of document availability will be sent to those who submitted comments on previous versions of this EIS. Paper copies of these documents are available upon request.

The proposed project is an activity implementing a land management plan and not authorized under the HFRA; therefore it is subject to 36 CFR 218, Subparts A and B. Objections will only be accepted from those who have previously submitted specific written comments regarding the proposed project during scoping or other designated opportunities for public comment in accordance with 36 CFR 218.5(a).

Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project unless the issue is based on new information arising after the designated comment opportunities.

The following address should be used for objections sent by regular mail to: Objection Reviewing Officer, USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, 1323 Club Drive, Vallejo, CA 94592.

Objections sent by private carrier or hand delivery must go to: Objection Reviewing Officer, USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, 1323 Club Drive, Vallejo, CA 94592. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm, excluding Federal holidays, for hand delivery.

Objections can be faxed to the Objection Reviewing Officer at (707) 562-9229. The fax coversheet must include a subject line with “Lassen OSV Designation Objection” and should specify the number of pages being submitted.

Electronic objections must be submitted to the Objection Reviewing Officer via email to [email protected], with “Lassen OSV Designation Objection” in the subject line. Electronic submissions must be submitted in a format that is readable with optical character recognition software (e.g. Word, PDF, Rich Text) and be searchable. An automated response should confirm your electronic objection has been received.

The objection must meet the content requirements of 36 CFR 218.8(d), and include the following information: 1) the objector’s name and address, with a telephone number or email address, if available; 2) a signature or other verification of authorship upon request (a scanned signature for email may be filed with the objection); 3) when multiple names are listed on an objection, identification of the lead objector as defined in 36 CFR 218.2 (verification of the identity of the lead objector shall be provided upon request); 4) the name of the project being objected to, the name and title of the responsible official, and the name of the national forest on which the project will be implemented; 5) a description of those aspects of the project addressed by the objection, including specific issues related to the project and, if applicable, how the objector believes the environmental analysis or draft decision specifically violates law, regulation, or policy; suggested remedies that would resolve the objection; and supporting reasons for the reviewing officer to consider; and 6) a statement that demonstrates the connection between prior specific written comments on the particular project or activity and the content of the objection, unless the objection concerns an issue that arose after the designated opportunity for formal comment. With certain exceptions (36 CFR 218.8(b)), all documents referenced in the objection must be included with the objection.

Any objection, including attachments, must be filed with the appropriate reviewing officer within 45 calendar days following publication of this legal notice. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection. Objectors should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. It is the objector’s responsibility to ensure timely filing of a written objection with the reviewing officer pursuant to 36 CFR 218.9. All objections are available for public inspection during and after the objection process. Responses that do not adhere to these requirements make review of an objection difficult and are conditions under which the reviewing officer may set aside an objection pursuant to 36 CFR 218.10.

For more information or to request a copy of the RFEIS and Draft ROD, please contact Christopher O’Brien, PhD, Ecosystems and Public Services Staff Officer at the Lassen National Forest at (530) 252-6698 or by email at [email protected] with “Lassen OSV Designation” in the subject line.

Published LCT

April 3, 2018|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In accordance with Fish and Wildlife Commission policy for the management and utilization of fish and wildlife on private land, be advised that the following landowner is submitting an application to the Fish and Wildlife Commission for a license to operate a private land management area:

Applicants Name: Patrick Laughlin

Management Area Name: Observation Peak Ranch

Acreage: 640

Location: Northeastern Lassen County, more particularly described as: In Township 34 North, Range 16 East, Section 16, Mount Diablo Meridian, APN: 059-050-06

Species to be Managed For: Mule deer, antelope, sage grouse and other upland game birds.

Harvest Seasons: Deer: September 25 – November 30

Antelope: August 1 – September 30

Comments concerning this application may be addressed to Department of Fish and Wildlife, PLM Program Coordinator, 601 Locust Street, Redding, CA 96001, attention Patrick Sater within 15 days of this notification date.

Questions concerning this application should be addressed to Patrick Laughlin, 1008 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City, CA 95991 (530) 671-2770.

Published LCT

April 3, 2018|

Abandons business name

No. 2018A004

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MOUNTAIN MEADOWS COMMUNITY WATCH.

Business Address: 604 ASH, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

EILEEN SPENCER, P. O. BOX 379, WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business was conducted by an Association.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2018F006.

Original Filing Date: 1/16/2018.

Signed: Eileen Spencer

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 29, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

April 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|