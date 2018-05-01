Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 5/1/18

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of MEGHANN LUCCHESI for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61405

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Meghann Lucchesi filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: LEILAH ROSE WATTENBURG to Proposed name: LEILAH ROSE LUCCHESI.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 9, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: March 29, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: March 29, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

April 10, 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F031

(Expires: 3/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: IMPACT CONSTRUCTION AND EXCAVATING.

Business Address: 695-375 STATE RT. 36, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

RYAN RUSSELL POTTER, 695-375 STATE RT. 36, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 12/1/03.

Signed: /s/ Ryan R. Potter.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 27, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 10, 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F032

(Expires: 3/30/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHRISTIAN COUNSELING & CONCILIATION.

Business Address: 1740 MAIN ST., SUITE A, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

PETER ANDREW CELUM, 25 OAKRIDGE WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 3/1/18.

Signed: /s/ Peter A. Celum.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 30, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 10, 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

Lien sale

ABC MINI STORAGE, 701-850 Johnstonville Road, Susanville, CA 96130, intends to sell at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 5, 2018, Unit #2 Belonging to Cameron Depetro, Unit #80 Belonging to Jaqueline Trujillo, Unit #115 Belonging to Cary Harrison.

Published LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of MICHAEL AARON STAFFORD for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 61429

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Michael Aaron Stafford filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: MICHAEL AARON STAFFORD to Proposed name: MICHAEL AARON MEZA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 29, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: March 29, 2018.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: April 10, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Sibert, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 8, 2018|

Susanville property sale

Merrillville Road

TS # 17-2467 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED: 4/15/08. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by the duly appointed trustee, as shown below, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. TRUSTOR: Richard Lee Fowler and Amber Fowler, husband and wife, as Joint Tenants DULY APPOINTED TRUSTEE: Foreclosure Specialists LLC RECORDED: 4/22/08 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2008-02322 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California. DATE OF SALE: Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 THE COMMON DESIGNATION OF THE PROPERTY IS PURPORTED TO BE: 696-335 Merrillville Rd., Susanville, CA 96130 APN: 089-210-24 Estimated opening bid: $ 37,210.97 Beneficiary may elect to open bidding at a lesser amount. The total amount secured by said instrument as of the time of initial publication of this notice is stated above, which includes the total amount of the unpaid balance (including accrued and unpaid interest) and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of this notice. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to fee and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the trustee’s information line at 530-246-2727; Toll Free: 844-333-6766, or visit this Internet Web site: calforeclosures.biz, using the file number assigned to this case: TS # 17-2467. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NPP website and sales line number: www.nationwideposting.com Trustee Sales Automated Number: 916-939-0772 DATE: 4/10/18 FORECLOSURE SPECIALISTS LLC P.O. Box 994465 REDDING, CA 96099-4465 530-246-2727; Toll Free: 844-333-6766 Sheena Hunter Foreclosure Specialists LLC is assisting the Beneficiary in collecting a debt. Any and all information obtained may be used for that purpose. NPP0330328 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 04/17/2018, 04/24/2018, 05/01/2018

Published LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F033

(Expires: 4/09/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HUMMINGBIRD GEMS, VINTAGE INDIAN MACHINE.

Business Address: 687-300 LAUREL WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

VICKI MICHELE SHUMAKER, 687-300 LAUREL WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130;

DAVID CHARLES HELTON, 687-300 LAUREL WAY, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: Husband and Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Vickie M. Shumaker

Signed: /s/ David C. Helton

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 9, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 8, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F034

(Expires: 4/11/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J&L MAINTENANCE INSIDE & OUT.

Business Address: 463-325 OAK WAY, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

JESUS RUBIO, 463-325 OAK WAY, WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Jesus Rubio.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 11, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 8, 2018|

Susanville Property sale

Golden Lane

You are in default under deed of trust dated April 26, 2016. Unless you take action to protect your property: it may be sold at a public sale. If you need an explanation of the nature of the proceeding against you, you should contact a lawyer. Notice of Trustee’s Sale on May 10, 2018, at 11:00 am on courthouse steps located at 220 South Lassen Street, Susanville, Ca 96130. Will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check property described as 469-200 Golden Lane. Parcel # 115-160-03-11 Lassen County. Trustee: Nathan Andrew Erlandson. Beneficiary: Dan and Dolores Fuston. Deed of Trust $350,000. Call 530-268-8445 for cancellation notice.

Published LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

PSREC 2018 PUBLIC NOTICE

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative will be conducting inspections of its facilities throughout 2018. Specific vegetation management projects planned within the timbered portions of its service area include but are not limited to, Chandler Road, the Cromberg area, Spring Garden area, Graeagle, and Mabie/Delleker. We will also be inspecting for trees and other vegetation in proximity to the power lines as required by the California Public Resource Code Section 4293. Trees that come in contact with power lines are a major cause of outages on our system. PSREC strives to strike a healthy balance between our appreciation for trees and our obligation to provide safe, reliable electric service. Through our tree trimming program, we redirect tree growth away from power lines and remove any damaged or diseased trees so we can limit potential damage to the power lines which could be caused by extreme weather conditions. If a tree grows too fast or if its proximity to power lines is a threat to our electric system, our experts will trim the growth away from our equipment. Our vegetation management is conducted following best management practices defined in ANSI A300 Part 7 (ANSI 2012) and the ISA companion publication to the ANSI A300 Standards (ISA 2007).

Currently PSREC is doing a comprehensive mapping/inspection project that encompasses the entire service area. These inspections are part of our ongoing work to provide our members with safe, reliable electric service. We will be inspecting electrical equipment as required by California General Orders 95 and 128 and determining the location and condition of our infrastructure. PSREC personnel require access to all of its facilities including meters. PSREC employees will have company ID with them.

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 2018|

Published FRB, PR

April 25, May 2, 2018|

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF Lassen

2510 Riverside Drive, CA 96130

CASE NUMBER: 60228

To (name of one defendant only): Eric L. Swanson, individual and d/b/a

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only): Aaron Fisher; Rebecca Fisher

seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages Pain, suffering, and inconvenience — $95,550 Emotional distress — $20,000 Loss of consortium — $57,330 Other (specify) Violations of FEHA — $5,000 Other (specifiy) Violations of Unruh Civil Rights Act — $20,000 Continued on Attachment 1.g. Special damages Medical expenses (to date) — $2,915 Other (specify) Prejudgement Interest at 10% APR — $965 Punitive damages: Plaintiff reserves the right to seek punitive damages In the amount of (specify) $382,200

when pursuing a judgment in the suit filed against you.

Date: April 17, 2018

Attorney: Eugene Chittock; SBN: 214532

Address: 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Phone: (530) 257-9351

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 8, 15 2018|

NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a mobilehome, registered to JEREMY PERKINS, JOCELYN PERKINS, Interested Parties TERI MATHEWS, BRIANNA KIRKPATRICK and described as a 1973 BARRINGTON, Decal Number AAE2733, Serial Number S0449, Label/Insignia Number MH178861, and stored on property within the Pineview MHP, at 2000 Paiute Lane, Susanville, County of Lassen, California 96130 (specifically the space designated as Space #3 within the park), will be sold by auction at Pineview MHP, at 2000 Paiute Lane, Susanville, County of Lassen, California 96130 (specifically the space designated as Space #3 within the park), on May 11, 2018 at 11:30 a.m., and such succeeding sales days as may be necessary, and the proceeds of the sales will be applied to the satisfaction of the lien, including the reasonable charges of notice, advertisement, and sale.

This sale is conducted on a cash or certified fund basis only (cash, cashier’s check or traveler’s checks only). Personal checks and/or business checks are not acceptable. Payment is due and payable immediately following the sale. No exceptions. The mobilehome and/or contents are sold as is, where is, with no guarantees.

This sale is under the authority of California Civil Code 798.56a and Commercial Code 7210.

DATED: April 18, 2018

JOSEPH W. CARROLL

LAW OFFICES OF JOSEPH W. CARROLL

610 Fulton Avenue, Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 443-9000

4/24, 5/1/18

CNS-3124029#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 2018|

Property sale

Old Highway Rd., McArthur

T.S. No.: 171226333

Notice of Trustee’s Sale

Loan No.: 3947 Order No. 05823830 APN: 013-020-32-11 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 9/7/2006. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Linda Scott, An Unmarried Woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 9/21/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-08545 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, Date of Sale: 5/11/2018 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: Main entrance to County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $432,480.78 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 546 855 Old Highway Rd McArthur, CA 96056 A.P.N.: 013-020-32-11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 171226333. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date 4/6/2018 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: (213) 486-0048 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Brittany Lokey, Trustee Sale Officer.

Published LCT

April 17, 24, May 1, 2018|

NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a mobilehome, registered to LINO BASIL DESOTO JR, ROSEMARY DESOTO, Interested Party CHARLOTTE STEINHAUER and described as a 1975 SAHARA, Decal Number AAX2938, Serial Number S512082, Label/Insignia Number 291840, and stored on property within the Pineview MHP, at 2000 Paiute Lane, Susanville, County of Lassen, California 96130 (specifically the space designated as Space #40 within the park), will be sold by auction at Pineview MHP, at 2000 Paiute Lane, Susanville, County of Lassen, California 96130 (specifically the space designated as Space #40 within the park), on May 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., and such succeeding sales days as may be necessary, and the proceeds of the sales will be applied to the satisfaction of the lien, including the reasonable charges of notice, advertisement, and sale.

This sale is conducted on a cash or certified fund basis only (cash, cashier’s check or traveler’s checks only). Personal checks and/or business checks are not acceptable. Payment is due and payable immediately following the sale. No exceptions. The mobilehome and/or contents are sold as is, where is, with no guarantees.

This sale is under the authority of California Civil Code 798.56a and Commercial Code 7210.

DATED: April 18, 2018

/s/ JOSEPH W. CARROLL

LAW OFFICES OF JOSEPH W. CARROLL

610 Fulton Avenue, Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 443-9000

4/24, 5/1/18

CNS-3124038#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 2018|

Westwood property sale

Birch Street

OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Foreclosure No.: 063-54772 Title (TSG) No.: 035-17377 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/25/2017 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation, as trustee, or successor trustee or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by SABRINA L. SANDERS AND BRETT M. SANDERS, WIFE AND HUSBAND Recorded on 02/08/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0585 of Official Records in the Office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 01/18/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0202 of Official Records of said County, WILL SELL on 05/15/2018 at 02:00PM At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 324 BIRCH STREET, WESTWOOD, CA 96137 The Assessor’s Parcel No. is: 125-153-01-11 UNIFIED SALE PURSUANT TO COMMERCIAL CODE 9604: This sale shall be conducted as a Unified Sale pursuant to California Commercial Code Section 9604 and shall include the personal property described in Exhibit B attached hereto. EXHIBIT “B” OLD MILL CAFÉ EQUIPMENT LIST PREP ROOM: TRU REFRIGERATOR-3 DOOR – Serial No. – 11233265; Fleetwood Slicing Machine – 2427; Hobart Meat Slicer – 11-127-381; Kitchen AID STAND MIXER; SCULLERY: TRUE FREEZER-3 DOOR – 11199529; TRUE FREEZER-1 DOOR – 11191025; CMA DISH MACHINES-ENERGY MIZER DISH SANITIZER – 6867; KITCHEN: TRUE REFRIGERATOR-2 DOOR – 14499405; TRUE FREEZER-1 DOOR – 11191057; WELL DEEP FRYER(S) – 4475 / CAS6994; AMERICAN RANGE GRILL – __0321-016; MONTAGUE GRIZZLY STOVE – ???; TOASTMASTER 4 SLOT TOASTER (S) – 032910605 / 634310703; ANSUL WET CHEMICAL FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEM – 205559; LARKIN HOOD – D048953; WELLS WAFFLE IRON (2); TRUE SANDWICH BAR REFRIGERATOR(S) – 11375455 / 12057730; DUKE STEAM TABLE – 20A95; HAMILTON BEACH MICROWAVES (2); WARING PANINI PRESS – 120523; COFFEE SHOP: TRUE REFRIGERATOR-LOW BOY, 1 DOOR – 4921623; WELBILT ICE-O-MATIC – ???; DELFIELD REFRIGERATED PIE CASE – DJV535699-T; LARGE DINING ROOM: AMANA COMMERCIAL MICROWAVE – 59AMA-50960259-9ME23A; TRUE REFRIGERATOR-LOW BOY, 1 DOOR – 7504655; OFFICE / STORAGE ROOM: TRUE REFRIGERATOR-2 DOOR – 123599; TRUE FREEZER-1 DOOR – 119125; RONCO PROFESSIONAL ROTTISSEURIS (3); WELL DEEP FRYER & BASKETS (SPARE) – CAS 9456; TOASTMASTER 4 SLOT TOASTER (SPARE); KITCHEN AID STAND MIXER (SPARE); KITCHEN AID REFRIGERATOR (FOR BEER & WINE ONLY). The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance with interest thereon of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $199,529.17. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specific in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. This notice is sent for the purpose of collecting a debt. Cal-Sierra Title Company is attempting to collect a debt on behalf of the holder and owner of the note. Any information obtained or provided to this Company or to the creditor will be used for that purpose. If the Trustee is unable to convey title or if the sale is set aside for any reason, the successful bidder/purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to receive a return of the monies paid to the Trustee and said successful bidder/purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Lender/Mortgagee or Trustee. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063-54772. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” TRUSTOR OR RECORD OWNER: SABRINA L. SANDERS AND BRETT M. SANDERS DATED: 04/18/2018 CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, as said Trustee BY: DAVID O. WINDLE, PRESIDENT Trustee’s Address and Telephone No: CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY 295 MAIN STREET QUINCY, CA 95971 (530) 283-0700 NPP0330956 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 04/24/2018, 05/01/2018, 05/08/2018

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 8, 2018|

Request for Proposal/Qualifications

SUSANVILLE INDIAN RANCHERIA

745 JOAQUIN STREET

SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

The Susanville Indian Rancheria (“Tribe”) is requesting proposals/qualifications (“RFP/Q”) by experienced firms to perform as the Project Evaluator for the Circles of Care Project. The Circles of Care Project is a 3-year federal discretionary planning grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA) Center for Mental Health Services (CMHS) targeted specifically at enabling Indian communities to evaluate their current children’s mental health system and develop a model program based on the Systems of Care Principles. The Project Evaluator is responsible for developing procedures, protocols and methods to assist the project team in assessing process and outcomes measures required for the grant activities.

In order to be deemed qualified to present a proposal, the firm must have experience working in substance abuse and mental health research and evaluation and possess knowledge about the population of focus – Native American children and their families —and have the technical skills necessary to manage a community-based needs assessment and planning initiative. The evaluator will be integral to the program and will utilize community based participatory research methods. The project evaluator will identify service area gaps, level of service need, and advise the planning team whether targeted performance measures are being met. Indian preference will apply to the bid process.

The proposal (one original and three copies) shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly labeled “PROPOSAL FOR PROJECT EVALUATOR”. The proposer shall place the name of the firm on the outside of the proposal envelope and include three references for similar type completed projects.

ALL PROPOSALS SHOULD BE SENT TO:

Chandra Jabbs, Grants Writer/Resource Development Manager

Susanville Indian Rancheria

745 Joaquin Street

Susanville, CA 96130

All proposals are to be received by the Susanville Indian Rancheria, 745 Joaquin Street, Susanville, CA 96130 by 2:00 P.M., Friday, May 4, 2018, and will be opened in the Tribal Office Conference Room at 2:30 P.M. on Friday, May 4, 2018 located at 745 Joaquin Street, Susanville CA 96130.

Neither the contractor nor subcontractors shall engage in or permit discrimination in employment of persons because of race, color, national origin, ancestry, or religion; provided, however, contractors are encouraged to provide Indian preference in employment and training opportunities.

A review committee will review all proposals and the top firm will be notified by May 11, 2018. For further information and a copy of the Scope of Work, contact the Susanville Indian Rancheria Grants Writer/Resource Development Manager, Chandra Jabbs, at (530) 257-6264.

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F038

(Expires: 4/17/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA TAN.

Business Address: 60 HALL STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JON S. BARKER, 100 BROOKWOOD DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; RACHELLE MARTINEZ.

This business is conducted by: Co-Partners.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 4/17/18.

Signed: /s/ Jon S. Barker.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 17, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 24, May 1, 8, 15, 2018|

Estate of Sunderman

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Ruby Darling Sunderman, decedent

Case Number P8300

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Ruby Darling Sunderman; Ruby Darling Hartley

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Vernon Daniel Brewer in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Vernon Daniel Brewer be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: May 8, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Randall L. Harr, Address: 44282 Highway 299 East, McArthur, CA 96056; phone number: 530-336-5656; SBN: 107214

Endorsed April 16, 2018

Clerk of the Superior Court

By H. Murphy-Granfield, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 8, 2018|

LEGAL NOTICE

Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc., a non-profit corporation providing business, employment, and training services in Butte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas and Sierra Counties, is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Computer Network System Administration/Technical/Website Support Services for the 2018/2019 Fiscal Year. Interested parties may request an information packet from AFWD, P.O. Box 3750, Quincy, CA 95971 or by emailing [email protected]. Please note “Computer Network System Administration” in your request. Proposals must be received by Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. no later than 5:00 p.m., May 18, 2018.

Published LCT

May 1, 8, 2018|

Published FRB

May 2, 9, 2018|

LEGAL NOTICE

Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc., a non-profit corporation providing business, employment and training services in Plumas County, is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Janitorial Services at their Plumas Business and Career Network location as well as their Corporate Office, both located in Quincy, CA. Contractor must be bonded and have commercial liability insurance. Interested contractors may request an information packet from AFWD, P.O. Box 3750, Quincy, CA 95971 or by emailing [email protected]. Please note “Janitorial Services” in your request. Proposals must be received by Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. no later than 5:00 p.m., May 18, 2018.

Published LCT

May 1, 8, 2018|

Published FRB

May 2, 9, 2018|

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Lassen Municipal Utility District is Requesting Proposals for

Phases 3 & 4 Upgrade to TWACS Metering System

Visit the Lassen Municipal Utility District website (www.lmud.org) for the complete Request for Proposal (“RFP”) document.

Submission Deadline Date: 5/31/18

Submission Time: Before 4:30 pm PDT

Submission Place:

Lassen Municipal Utility District

65 S. Roop St

Susanville, CA 96130

LMUD Contacts: Nick Dominguez or Doug Smith – (530) 257-4174

Published LCT

May 1, 8, 2018|

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:

Unit No. 2, Steve Carr, 666-755 Spring Creek Drive, Clear Creek. CA 96137.

Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Saturday, May 12, 2018, 9:30 a.m., at 412 Ash St., Westwood, CA.

/s/Beverly Emerson

Storage Manager

Published LCT

May 1, 8, 2018|

Published WWPP

May 2, 9, 2018|

LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Monday, May 14, 2018 to wit:

YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE

01 HYUN KMHJG35F51U243887 5CWB586 CA

To be sold by: Susanville Tow, 2955 Johnstonville Rd, Susanville, Lassen County, CA 96130 (10:00 AM)

Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale.

LienTek Solutions, Inc.

P.O. Box 443

Bonita, CA 91908

5/1/18

CNS-3126221#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

May 1, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F042

(Expires: 4/23/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHUCK’S RAILROAD ROOM.

Business Address: 403 ASH ST., WESTWOOD, CA, 96137, County of Lassen.

ROCHELLE ANN THOMAS, 403 ASH ST., WESTWOOD, CA 96137; ROBERT LEWIS THOMAS, 403 ASH ST., WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Rochelle Ann Thomas; Robert Lewis Thomas.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 23, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018F043

(Expires: 4/25/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE DAPPER DOG GROOMING SALON.

Business Address: 28 N. LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA, 96130, County of Lassen.

GINA CRANE, 472-265 JOHNSTONVILLE ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on: 4/25/18.

Signed: /s/ Gina Crane.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 25, 2018.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 2018|